Upper Black Eddy Among Five Small Town Pennsylvania Getaways Ideal for Valentine’s Day

The area is known for its beautiful park and fun, small town feel. Photo by Uncovering PA

One of Bucks County’s most natural areas is considered to be a great Valentine’s Day stop for those who love the great outdoors. Robin Shreeves wrote about the area for The Keystone.

Upper Black Eddy is one of the five small town Pennsylvania getaways that are ideal places to visit this Valentine’s Day . Upper Black Eddy is perfect for outdoor adventurers. It offers visitors a chance to experience the charm of a river town but without the usual crowds.

Couples who are looking to explore nature as a way to celebrate Valentine’s Day will feel right at home here. The area is the home to 123-acre Ringing Rocks Park with its enormous boulder field where visitors can strike any of the rocks with a hammer and hear them ring. However you do have to bring your own hammer.

The park also offers plenty of hiking trails and a waterfall.

Within the town, visitors can take a stroll or bike ride along the Delaware River towpath. The Homestead General Store is the perfect place to warm up with coffee or enjoy a tasty breakfast or lunch.

Meanwhile, the nearby Milford House is a good spot for dinner. You can also spend the night in one of their fireplace rooms and wake up to breakfast in bed.