ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Iowa-Northwestern football game set for Wrigley in November

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cNlpt_0kfWzcsb00
FILE - Illinois plays against Northwestern during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game at Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs baseball team, in Chicago, on Nov. 20, 2010. Wrigley Field will host a college football game for the third time since 2010 when Iowa plays Northwestern next season on Nov. 4, 2023, Northwestern and the Chicago Cubs announced Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — Wrigley Field will host a college football game for the third time since 2010 when Iowa plays Northwestern next season.

Northwestern and the Chicago Cubs announced Tuesday that the Wildcats’ home game would be played Nov. 4.

Northwestern played Illinois at Wrigley in 2010 in the MLB ballpark’s first college football game since 1938, and the Wildcats hosted Purdue there in 2021.

Wrigley Field has a long history of hosting football games. The Chicago Bears played there from 1921 to 1970 before moving to Soldier Field. The old Chicago Cardinals also played at Wrigley, as well as DePaul until its program folded in 1939.

Northwestern had been scheduled to play Wisconsin at Wrigley in 2020, but the game was moved to Ryan Field in Evanston because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25 Sign up for the AP Top 25 newsletter here: https://link.apnews.com/join/6nr/morning-wire-newsletter-footer-internal-ads

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Wheeler scores 2 to lead Jets in 4-1 win over Blackhawks

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Blake Wheeler had two goals an an assist as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 on Saturday night. Defenseman Josh Morrissey had a goal and an assist, and Mark Scheifele also scored to help Winnipeg win its second straight in its first game since Jan. 30. “The last two days of practice we had a lot of life in practice so you could sense we would come out with some good jump tonight,” Wheeler said. Connor Hellebuyck had 31 saves as the Jets completed four-game sweep of the season series with the Blackhawks.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
638K+
Post
678M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy