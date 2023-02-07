Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
Earthquake education vital for residents in southeast Missouri
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KBSI) – For southeast Missouri residents, earthquake education and preparation are crucial. The New Madrid Seismic Zone, sometimes called the New Madrid Fault Line, is a major seismic zone and a source of intraplate earthquakes in the Southern and Midwestern United States, stretching to the southwest from New Madrid, Mo., according to the U.S. Geologic Survey.
New Madrid Fault Registers Strongest Quake of 2023 Thursday Night
After a very small quake swarm earlier this week, the New Madrid Fault has just registered its strongest quake of 2023 so far. While not even close to being strong enough to cause real damage, it's worth paying attention to. At approximately 9:10pm Thursday night, the USGS initially reported a...
wpsdlocal6.com
Did you feel it? 3.0 magnitude earthquake recorded in Catron, Missouri
NEW MADRID, MO — A 3.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Catron, Missouri Thursday night. Local 6 went to the New Madrid Historical Museum Friday. Museum Director Jeff Grunwald said Thursday's quake was the 11th our area has seen in February, but this was the first "shaker" of 2023.
Kait 8
Earthquake reported in Southeast Missouri
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - On Thursday night, an earthquake rattled parts of Southeast Missouri. The U.S. Geological Survey said a 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck east of Risco and south of Catron near U.S. Highway 62 around 9:10 p.m. Feb. 9. Several reported feeling the tremor. There are no...
KFVS12
New Madrid County hit with M3.1 earthquake during Missouri Earthquake Awareness Month
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - February is Missouri Earthquake Awareness Month, and it focuses on the importance of being prepared for the natural disaster. And just last night, an earthquake was detected in the Heartland that registered as a 3.1 in magnitude. According to Emergency Management officials, it’s important to...
KFVS12
M3.1 earthquake recorded near Catron, Mo.
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Dozens report feeling an earthquake centered in New Madrid County on Thursday night, February 9. According to the USGS, a magnitude 3.1 earthquake registered 4.1 miles south of Catron at 9:10 p.m. The epicenter was slightly southwest of the intersection U.S. 62 and Highway...
westkentuckystar.com
3.0 Bootheel quake felt in Paducah, Metropolis
Dozens reported feeling an earthquake centered in Missouri's New Madrid County on Thursday night. According to the US Geological Survey in Memphis, a magnitude 3.0 earthquake registered 4 miles south of Catron at 9:10 p.m. That's about 20 miles west of Hickman, Kentucky. Most reports of the quake came from...
The 1923 Ely and Walker Shirt Factory No. 5 in Kennett, Missouri is associated with a former U.S. president's ancestry
The Ely and Walker Shirt Factory №5 is located at 221 South Main Street in Kennett, Missouri (Dunklin County). This historic factory was built in 1923. There were additions built in 1934, 1936, and 1937, which were necessary expansions due to the company’s growth.
Kait 8
Dozens report feeling overnight earthquake
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Dozens of people reported feeling one of two consecutive earthquakes. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, 58 people reported feeling a 3.0 quake centered three miles northwest of Marston and 31 miles northeast of Kennett. The USGS reported the quake, which was recorded at 9:10 p.m....
westkentuckystar.com
60-mph winds overnight; many trees down on roadways
The National Weather Service in Paducah continues with a wind advisory for the entire area until 3 p.m. today. Expect southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts over 40 miles per hour. Early morning gusts today were clocked at 62 mph at Carbondale, 55 mph at Mt. Vernon and...
KFVS12
Strong winds to blame for damage in the Heartland
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Utility crews have spent much of Thursday morning restoring power to hundreds throughout the Heartland. A storm system packed with wind gusts more than 50 mph is to blame. Soft ground from all the rainfall we’ve received and strong winds caused trees to topple.
KFVS12
Tree falls on home in Cape Girardeau
If you are 21 years or older in Missouri, there is not a law against distracted driving, and lawmakers are looking to change that. Du Quoin holds special school board meeting about head football coach. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A special school board meeting in Du Quoin has the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Crushed vehicles roll off truck, scatter along roadway on U.S. 51 near the 3 mile marker
Wickliffe, KY — U.S. 51 is blocked near the three mile marker at the south edge of Wickliffe for an estimated 3 hours, the Ballard County Sheriff's Office says. According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, about a half-dozen crushed vehicles rolled off a truck and scattered along the roadway.
One of Missouri’s “best natural wonders” is hidden away
CAMPBELL, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — With so many natural wonders in Missouri, there’s never a lack of places to explore in the “Show Me State.” From the 1.5-billion-year-old granite rock formations at Elephant Rocks State Park to Grand Gulf State Park (a.k.a. the “Grand Canyon of Missouri”), the beauty of this Midwest state makes exploring fascinating and fun.
The Sad Legend of the Missouri Witch Buried Along a Lonely Road
Almost all legends have at least some basis in truth. That's true of the Missouri legend of the witch buried alongside a lonely road. Yes, there is a woman buried there, but the truth of her life is quite different from the legend. This is the story of Eliza Jane...
westkentuckystar.com
US 51 back open after crushed cars fall off semi
A tractor-trailer crash on US 51 in Ballard County caused traffic problems Thursday morning after littering crushed cars on the roadway. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the crash occurred on Jefferson Hill between the paper mill and Wickliffe. The Ballard County Sheriff's Office said that about six crushed cars...
KFVS12
Murder/Suicide investigation in Jackson, Mo
Missouri’s amendment makes clear, it’s not intended to allow pot users to drive under the influence. As we celebrate Black History Month, we look at how Black culture is presented through hairstyles. Jefferson County sheriff public meeting. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The Jefferson County sheriff answered questions...
westkentuckystar.com
Semi brings down power poles on KY 307 in Hickman County
A semi ran off the roadway and crashed along KY 307 in northeastern Hickman County Thursday morning in the Beulah area between KY 1748 and the Hickman-Carlisle county line. The crash brought down several power poles and a transformer with power lines blocking the roadway. Work to clear the truck...
mymoinfo.com
Crash in Bollinger County Claims Life of Marble Hill Woman
(Leopold) A woman from Marble Hill is dead following a one vehicle accident Monday afternoon in Bollinger County. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happpened on ‘A-B’ Highway, about four miles south of Leopold when a Ford Escape driven by 73-year-old Ida Koenig ran off the right side of the road, she overcorrected and then the Escape ran off the other side of the road, struck a tree and overturned.
KFVS12
Florida man arrested after shooting a woman at a hotel in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Authorities said a suspect was taken into custody after an active shooter investigation in Paducah, Kentucky. On February 11, at around 10 a.m., McCracken County deputies and Paducah police responded to multiple 911 calls about an active shooter at the Best Western on John Puryear Drive off of Exit 11.
