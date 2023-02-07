Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 Nashville Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyNashville, TN
What to Eat in Nashville2foodtrippersNashville, TN
7 of Our Favorite Restaurants in NashvilleEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
Willie Nelson's Christmas Day HeartacheHerbie J PilatoNashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
vucommodores.com
Dores Head West for ITA Indoors
Opening Serve: The No. 9-ranked Vanderbilt women’s tennis team will compete against No. 14 Iowa State in the opening round of the ITA Indoor National Championship in Seattle at 5:30 p.m. CT on Friday. Competing Schools: No. 9 Vanderbilt, No. 1 Texas, No. 2 North Carolina, No. 3 Texas...
vucommodores.com
A New Season Ahead
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The 2023 season has all the makings of a special season for Vanderbilt. Even with the loss of one of the program’s greatest players in Gabby Fornia, the combination of recent success, promising recruits and dynamite veterans— all led by a starling centerpiece—positions the Commodores in a perfect spot to have one of the best seasons in the history of the program.
College Basketball World Shocked By Wednesday Night Upset
Vanderbilt's win over Tennessee on Wednesday night has college basketball fans talking. The Commodores upset their rivals on a Tyrin Lawrence buzzer-beating 3-pointer on Wednesday. The win is Vanderbilt's first over Tennessee since 2017. As is tradition in college basketball, Vanderbilt fans ...
vucommodores.com
Round 2 On Tap
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Vanderbilt women will be looking to even the score this week when they face two SEC opponents for the second time. In rematches from last month, Vanderbilt (10-14, 1-9 SEC) hosts Arkansas (18-7, 5-5 SEC) on Thursday at 8 p.m. (SEC Network) in Memorial Gymnasium and then travels to face rival Tennessee (17-9, 9-2 SEC) on Sunday at 1 p.m. CT (SEC Network+). Vanderbilt lost to both teams in the first meetings, falling to Tennessee 84-71 at home and Arkansas 84-81 on the road.
vucommodores.com
Returning to Texas
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt returns to Dallas for Louisiana Tech’s Lady Techsters Classic running Friday through Sunday at the well-known USA Bowl. Two weeks ago the Commodores (58-20) won the Prairie View Invitational in nearby Arlington at the International Training and Research Center. This weekend’s Lady Techsters Classic will be the smallest field of the season on Vanderbilt’s schedule.
vucommodores.com
Feher to be Honored as SEC Legend
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Former Vanderbilt basketball great Butch Feher will be honored as the Commodores’ Allstate SEC Basketball Legend selection at the 2023 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament (March 8-12) at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Feher, from Flint, Michigan, scored 1,345 points in his career and played on...
Vanderbilt nails buzzer-beater in huge upset win
The Vanderbilt Commodores pulled off a college basketball upset their fans will never forget on Wednesday night in Nashville. Vanderbilt‘s Tyrin Lawrence nailed a buzzer-beating three to give the Commodores a 66-65 win over — SEC and in-state rival — No. 6 Tennessee. Trailing 65-63 with 4.8 seconds remaining, Vanderbilt executed an inbounds play beautifully Read more... The post Vanderbilt nails buzzer-beater in huge upset win appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
vucommodores.com
Showdown in Nashville
VANDERBILT COMMODORES (11-12, 4-6 SEC) VS. #6/5 TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS (19-4, 8-1 SEC) Gates open at 4:30 p.m. for fans on game day. Vanderbilt looks for its first win over Tennessee since Feb. 22, 2017. Wednesday is Vandy’s nation-leading fifth game versus a team in the top six in the NET...
How To Watch: Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt
The No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers are gearing up for their second matchup against the rival Vanderbilt Commodores.
vucommodores.com
Single-Game Baseball Tickets on Sale
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Single-game tickets for Vanderbilt baseball are now available to the public following a 48-hour presale for season ticket holders and National Commodore Club members. Inventory is limited and single-game tickets are expected to sell out quickly. Tickets range from $10 to $30 depending on location and...
rockytopinsider.com
Everything Rick Barnes Said After Tennessee’s Winning Streak Over Vanderbilt Ended
Tennessee’s long winning streak over Vanderbilt came to a close at 11 games Wednesday as the Commodores’ knocked off the Vols, 66-65, at Memorial Gymnasium. The Vols led by two and had possession with 10 seconds left before letting the game get away in the closing seconds. Here’s...
vucommodores.com
Lacrosse Promo Schedule
Pride Game: Free Pride Progress flags and rainbow bracelets while supplies last!. Vanderbilt lacrosse beanie giveaway while supplies last. Vanderbilt lacrosse t-shirt giveaway while supplies last. Monday, Feb. 27 vs. Louisville. Morgan’s Message game for mental health awareness. Wednesday, March 8 vs. Penn State. Student/Staff Appreciation Day. Women’s History...
vucommodores.com
Vandy United Breaks Ground
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt today marked a major milestone in the Vandy United campaign with a groundbreaking ceremony. As construction begins on the basketball operations center, Chancellor Daniel Diermeier, Vice Chancellor for Athletics and University Affairs and Athletic Director Candice Lee and leadership donors gathered to celebrate and reflect on Vandy United’s progress toward transforming the athletics footprint on campus and redefining what is possible for Vanderbilt.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
BJ's announces expansion into Tennessee—its 19th state.
BJ’s Wholesale Club is capitalizing on its value-is-king model into 2023 as the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based wholesale club announced on Thursday expansion into Tennessee—its 19th state. The new club will open in La Vergne, 20 miles southeast of downtown Nashville in Rutherford County and is expected to open the...
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Nashville
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated pizza restaurants in Nashville.
progressivegrocer.com
BJ’s to Open 1st Tennessee Club
BJ’s Wholesale Club’s continued expansion of new locations this year will include its inaugural club in the state of Tennessee by the first half of 2023. The Volunteer State’s first BJ’s Wholesale Club will be located 20 miles southeast of downtown Nashville in La Vergne, a city in Rutherford County.
New Miss Robertson County is Headed to Miss Tennessee Competition
Twenty-one-year-old Savannah Maddison was crowned Miss Robertson County and will go on to represent Robertson County at the Miss Tennessee America Competition in June. Eight exceptional young women vied for the title during the competition on January 14th at Springfield Middle School. Candidates competed in multiple categories including Evening Gown, Social Impact Pitch, Private Interview with the Judges, and Talent.
This Is The Most Romantic Hotel In Tennessee
Reader's Digest found the most romantic hotel in each state, including this historic spot in Tennessee.
Will Amtrak return to Nashville?
TDOT is exploring two potential route options to submit for federal grant funding.
Comments / 0