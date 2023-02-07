NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Vanderbilt women will be looking to even the score this week when they face two SEC opponents for the second time. In rematches from last month, Vanderbilt (10-14, 1-9 SEC) hosts Arkansas (18-7, 5-5 SEC) on Thursday at 8 p.m. (SEC Network) in Memorial Gymnasium and then travels to face rival Tennessee (17-9, 9-2 SEC) on Sunday at 1 p.m. CT (SEC Network+). Vanderbilt lost to both teams in the first meetings, falling to Tennessee 84-71 at home and Arkansas 84-81 on the road.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO