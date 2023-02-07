ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now

A more normal 2023 should allow Medtronic's stock to recover and rally in the months ahead. Public Storage's business could thrive in a year when consumers may be looking to downsize. Kroger is a solid dividend stock as it awaits approval of its merger with Albertsons.
msn.com

1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023

The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you.
Motley Fool

3 Hot Stocks That Have Already Doubled in 2023

Shares of Redfin, Coinbase, and AppHarvest are up between 102% and 269% so far in 2023. All three stocks fell sharply in 2022, and all three businesses face serious challenges despite the big bounce this year. There are signs of life in the real estate and crypto markets for Redfin
Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Could Soar 38% to 42% In 2023, According to Wall Street

E-commerce and the gig economy are two industries set to thrive in the years ahead. Etsy is seeing incredible growth from pre-pandemic levels. Fiverr is investing in platform initiatives that will attract more buyers and sellers over the long term.
Motley Fool

2 Supercharged Stocks to Buy In 2023 That Could Double Your Money

Lower consumer spending may affect growth stocks in the short term, but there are strong businesses that can outlast these headwinds. Airbnb is forging its own path in a competitive industry. Figs is building a profitable business that serves a tremendous, ongoing need.
Motley Fool

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now and Hold Forever

Strong earnings and a positive free-cash-flow outlook make AT&T a compelling opportunity. Aside from the hedging value that precious metals provide, Barrick Gold is among the best operators in this sector. Regional banks have been pushed to the wayside, but NYCB stock is worth a look at these levels.
Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023 That Could Help You Make a Fortune

Even if the market's mini-rally ends, a longer-term view of quality investments in growth-oriented businesses can still succeed. Airbnb isn't as reliant on the travel industry as some might think. Shopify is drawing major enterprise clients to its platform and making cross-border selling more seamless.
Motley Fool

10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023

The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them.
Motley Fool

2 Colossal Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

Amazon's leadership in e-commerce and cloud computing should pay off once economic pressures ease. Coca-Cola's brand strength has helped the company increase revenue over the long term. And investors love the dividend growth too.
Motley Fool

Down 45%, Is Amazon Stock a Once-In-a-Generation Buying Opportunity?

In 2022, Amazon stock suffered its sharpest decline in more than two decades, and the company reported its first full-year loss since 2014. High inflation will likely be a serious headwind for Amazon in the near term, but the company has plenty of room to grow its business in the long run.
Motley Fool

Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

Amgen's product portfolio and pipeline position it well for the future. The market-beating dividend looks safe and can continue growing at a high-single-digit clip each year. The stock is slightly discounted compared to its industry peers.

Comments / 0

