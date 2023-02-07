Read full article on original website
Related
80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks
Portfolio concentration has been a big key to Berkshire Hathaway's ongoing outperformance.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now
A more normal 2023 should allow Medtronic's stock to recover and rally in the months ahead. Public Storage's business could thrive in a year when consumers may be looking to downsize. Kroger is a solid dividend stock as it awaits approval of its merger with Albertsons. You’re reading a free...
msn.com
1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023
The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you. Here's why WM...
2 Stocks Down More Than 45% to Buy Right Now
These beaten-down stocks have the potential to deliver big wins for investors.
2 Top Bargain Stocks Ready for a Bull Run
These stocks are on fire, and they are still available at attractive valuations.
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With 34% to 59% Upside In 2023, According to Wall Street
Select Wall Street analysts foresee these high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.6% to 13%, rising by as much as 59% this year.
Motley Fool
3 Hot Stocks That Have Already Doubled in 2023
Shares of Redfin, Coinbase, and AppHarvest are up between 102% and 269% so far in 2023. All three stocks fell sharply in 2022, and all three businesses face serious challenges despite the big bounce this year. There are signs of life in the real estate and crypto markets for Redfin...
Warren Buffet Is Selling This Stock -- Should You?
We can only speculate as to why the Oracle of Omaha has become less enamored with this company.
If You Invested $1,000 In Bank of America (BAC) Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two and a half years. But there was no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. Bank of America's Bumpy Ride: One company that has...
Motley Fool
2 Stocks That Could Soar 38% to 42% In 2023, According to Wall Street
E-commerce and the gig economy are two industries set to thrive in the years ahead. Etsy is seeing incredible growth from pre-pandemic levels. Fiverr is investing in platform initiatives that will attract more buyers and sellers over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
2 Supercharged Stocks to Buy In 2023 That Could Double Your Money
Lower consumer spending may affect growth stocks in the short term, but there are strong businesses that can outlast these headwinds. Airbnb is forging its own path in a competitive industry. Figs is building a profitable business that serves a tremendous, ongoing need. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in February
Three plain-as-day bargains are hiding in plain sight among Berkshire Hathaway's roughly four dozen holdings.
2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Crush the Market in 2023
Buffett beat the market last year, and these two stocks are poised for a recovery this year.
Motley Fool
The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now and Hold Forever
Strong earnings and a positive free-cash-flow outlook make AT&T a compelling opportunity. Aside from the hedging value that precious metals provide, Barrick Gold is among the best operators in this sector. Regional banks have been pushed to the wayside, but NYCB stock is worth a look at these levels. You’re...
Motley Fool
2 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023 That Could Help You Make a Fortune
Even if the market's mini-rally ends, a longer-term view of quality investments in growth-oriented businesses can still succeed. Airbnb isn't as reliant on the travel industry as some might think. Shopify is drawing major enterprise clients to its platform and making cross-border selling more seamless. You’re reading a free article...
AOL Corp
Stock market news live updates: Stocks soar after Powell embraces 'disinflation'
U.S. stocks closed out a volatile session sharply higher Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell embraced the presence of disinflation in the economy during a speech in Washington, D.C. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) soared 1.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) jumped 265 points, or 0.7%. The technology-heavy...
Motley Fool
10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023
The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
2 Colossal Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever
Amazon’s leadership in e-commerce and cloud computing should pay off once economic pressures ease. Coca-Cola’s brand strength has helped the company increase revenue over the long term. And investors love the dividend growth too. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
Down 45%, Is Amazon Stock a Once-In-a-Generation Buying Opportunity?
In 2022, Amazon stock suffered its sharpest decline in more than two decades, and the company reported its first full-year loss since 2014. High inflation will likely be a serious headwind for Amazon in the near term, but the company has plenty of room to grow its business in the long run.
Motley Fool
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
Amgen’s product portfolio and pipeline position it well for the future. The market-beating dividend looks safe and can continue growing at a high-single-digit clip each year. The stock is slightly discounted compared to its industry peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Comments / 0