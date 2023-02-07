ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Bucks County Hotel, in Operation for Over 300 Years, Hits the Market

 2 days ago

The inn remains one of the oldest establishments in Bucks County that is still in operation.Photo byGoogle Maps

One of Bucks County’s most well-known hotels has hit the market, and sellers are asking a hefty price for the old estate. JD Mullane wrote about the estate for Yahoo! Sports.

The Langhorne Hotel, one of the oldest continuously operated inns in Bucks County, has hit the market for $2.5 million, This historic inn has anchored the corner of Maple and Bellevue avenues in Langhorne since 1704.

However Langhorne Hotel owner Ben Asta said that after five decades of family ownership, it was time to move on.

“They want to retire,” said bartender Laura Shafer.

The hotel is one of the borough’s cozy meeting places for friends and family. However, before the Asta family bought the inn in 1972, it had a reputation, noted Chris Blaydon, who was the town’s mayor for two decades.

“When my wife and I moved into town (in 1967), it was a loser place, you know, a place where ladies in white gloves would never go,” he said. “When the Astas bought it, it was a complete turnaround.”

The Astas renovated the bar and small front dining room in 1976. They uncovered the inn’s original, walk-in fireplace, which remains the first-floor focal point to this day.

Now many are hoping that new owners will not over-renovate.

“It’s fine the way it is,” said Kristine Michael, a regular at the place.

Read more about the Langhorne Hotel in Yahoo! Sports.

