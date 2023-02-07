The Ice Buster Daze Fishing Derby is back for its 20th year for a fun day and competition this Saturday, February 11, at the Red Lake River in Central Park. Suzie Kaiser is one of the individuals leading the Derby this year and is inviting families and ice fishers everywhere to come and compete in the all-day event. “It’s a fun day. We want a family day out there. Bring your kids out to come fishing. You can bring your fish house down and fish out of that, so the kids stay warm,” Suzie Kaiser explained. “Everything looks good. There’s good ice down there. We won’t allow vehicles down there. You’ll have to pull your stuff down there yourself. For those that cannot walk, we should have somebody there with an ATV that will be able to take you down. We’ll allow you to run an ATV and a snowmobile down there if you want to. The tournament area will be east of the bridge, follow the north bank past the public access and the boat ramp, and keep going to the east. When you come to the point, just keep going to the east, and the fishing area will be all in that area.” The fishing area boundaries will be set on Friday with markers for where everyone can fish, and all anglers must be visible to the registration station.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO