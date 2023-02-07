ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno Grizzlies hosting job fair in February

By Marcela Chavez
 2 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Opening Day is around the corner, and the Fresno Grizzlies are getting ready for the big event by hosting its annual job fair in February, hoping to hire over 100 people.

The event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18 at Chukchansi Park from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

With a great season right around the corner and a full slate of incredible events, our entire staff is excited to welcome the next wave of employees to our team.

Derek Franks, Fresno Grizzlies President

The Fresno Grizzlies are looking for personnel to work in the following categories:

  • Security
  • Guest Services
  • Fun Zone
  • Parking
  • Video Crew
  • Ticket Office
  • Team Store
  • Cooks
  • Dishwashers
  • Servers
  • Bartenders
  • Cashiers
  • Runners
  • Bar Backs
  • Suite Attendants
  • HR Assistant
  • Food Service Utility
  • Warehouse

Job seekers can enter the ballpark through the entrance along H Street and are encouraged to take their resumes and be ready for an interview.

Those who will not be able to attend can still apply for select positions by visiting FresnoGrizzlies.com or for professional sports catering positions at CompassGroupCareers.com .

