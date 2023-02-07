Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
Man known as person of interest in wife’s disappearance extradited back to Indiana
HAMILTON, Ind. — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has a man considered a person of interest in his wife’s disappearance in their custody, less than one week after confirming he would be extradited back to Indiana. Xavier Breland was booked into the Hamilton County at 8:54 p.m....
cbs4indy.com
COURT DOCS: Affairs, kidnapping and court fraud named in missing person case
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — Nearly 10 years after a Muncie woman went missing after a family reunion, police have a woman in custody in connection with the case. On Wednesday, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said Sheila York was arrested in Asheville, North Carolina. While she does not face any charges directly tied to the investigation into Ashley Mullis’ disappearance, she does face charges for what happened to Mullis’ child after the disappearance.
cbs4indy.com
Woman in statewide Silver Alert found dead
BLUFFTON, Ind. — A Bluffton woman was found dead more than a month after she went missing. The Bluffton Police Department said Celeste Cuthbert was found dead Tuesday afternoon in the yard of a vacant house. The discovery after she went missing on January 1. The department said the...
cbs4indy.com
Woman credits dog for saving her from house fire
CHESTERFIELD, Ind. — A dog sensing something was wrong woke its owner up in time to save her from a fire Wednesday. The East Madison Fire Territory says the fire happened around 10:30 Wednesday morning. A Chesterfield Police Officer was patrolling in the area when he heard a woman yelling that her house was on fire.
cbs4indy.com
Kokomo man killed in Tipton County crash
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Kokomo man was killed in a crash in Tipton County Monday, according to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office. Police responded to the intersection of county roads 900 West and 300 North around 3 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash where one driver was ejected.
cbs4indy.com
Lawrence firefighters get new life-saving heart monitors
LAWRENCE, Ind. – Emergency responders in Lawrence are now gearing up with new life-saving equipment that will help them in critical emergencies where every second matters. The City of Lawrence purchased 11 brand new heart monitors to replace the monitors crews have been using for the past 10 years. The new Zoll X-Series Advanced Cardiac Monitors provide real-time CPR and ventilation feedback.
cbs4indy.com
5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures
INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses:. 731 College Mall Road South, Bloomington. 4020 West Jefferson...
