Instead of a usual monthly topical presentation, the volunteer millers of de Immigrant will host “Board Game Bonanza” day on Saturday, Feb. 18. Individuals and families of all ages are invited to the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton, Ill., to participate in a variety of table games. Several tables will be set up with old classic or new innovative games. Rules and directions will be provided. Most games can be played by all ages. There will be ample opportunity to rotate and experiment with various games.

FULTON, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO