Rock Island, IL

Learn about palliative care in free program

Gilda’s Club will host a free educational program for anyone impacted by cancer from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Moline Clubhouse, 600 John Deere Road, Moline. Krista Adamson, nurse practitioner at ProMedica Palliative Care, will provide information about palliative care and how it...
At Board Game Bonanza, everyone can enjoy games

Instead of a usual monthly topical presentation, the volunteer millers of de Immigrant will host “Board Game Bonanza” day on Saturday, Feb. 18. Individuals and families of all ages are invited to the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton, Ill., to participate in a variety of table games. Several tables will be set up with old classic or new innovative games. Rules and directions will be provided. Most games can be played by all ages. There will be ample opportunity to rotate and experiment with various games.
Free concert features Italian folk music

The Music at Butterworth Center series will present Alla Boara at 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline. Alla Boara, a six-person ensemble, will perform their Italian folk repertoire in the spacious library of Butterworth Center. Complimentary refreshments will be served in the historic dining...
Magic show will help keep eagles from disappearing

At 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, the Eagle Nature Foundation and the Apple River State Bank will co-sponsor a two hour family magic show at the Apple River Event Center as a fund-raiser for the Eagle Nature Foundation. Jo Daviess County’s three magicians are donating their time and talent to...
Temporary curbside pickup begins at library

The Rock Island Downtown Library building is getting an overhaul of its only elevator from Tuesday, Feb. 14 through Friday, Feb. 17. No public access or walk-in traffic to the building will be available while work is in process. The library will serve patrons via curbside pickup. The library will be open with stair access only on Saturday, Feb. 18.
New $100K grant to help Augie tackle community challenges

A $100,000 grant will fund a new position to bolster the community-based learning opportunities and transformational work of Augustana College’s Upper Mississippi Center and the Center for the Advancement of Community Health and Wellness. The sustainability interface manager is a full-time, two-year position that will help both centers as...
Company proposes transfer station near airport

Moline is in the early stages of approving a new private sector transfer station located near the Quad Cities International Airport that is expected to help the city control future garbage rates,. extend the useful life of area landfills, bring two recycling drop-off centers back to Rock Island County and...
Police chase ends in Davenport

An early Monday morning chase started with an Iowa State Trooper on Interstate 74, going through Bettendorf before ending on 4th Street near River Drive in Davenport. You can listen to audio from the chase in the video above that references “speeds at 100,” a Bettendorf squad car almost being hit head-on and the end when the Yukon being chased “lost a tire.”
Rock Island man sentenced to 5 years after Walmart riot

A 22-year-old Rock Island man was sentenced to a prison term of up to five years in connection with a 2019 stabbing in a Davenport Walmart. Juan Jinez pleaded guilty to a felony charge of willful injury Friday in Scott County Court, where he appeared with his attorney. He also was fined $1,025.
One injured in SUV rollover crash

A Prophetstown mam was injured Friday after an SUV rolled multiple times in Whiteside County, according to a news release. About 5 a.m., Whiteside County Dispatch was notified of a single-vehicle, single-occupant rollover crash on Spring Hill Road, near the intersection of Lynch Road in rural Prophetstown. Whiteside County Sheriff’s Deputies located a black Chevrolet Suburban in a field,on the north side of Spring Hill Road, the release says.
Suspect injured officer in struggle, police allege

A 39-year-old Moline man is behind bars after police allege he injured an officer during a struggle. Shawn Lopez faces felony charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding, resisting a peace officer and a misdemeanor charge of battery, court records show. According to court documents, Lopez was driving a 2008 Saturn...
