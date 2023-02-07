Read full article on original website
Stash of illegal drugs found in Union County
Lewisburg, Pa. — State police at Milton say a stash of suspected methamphetamine and heroin was found Friday in Kelly Township. Police say the drugs were found at 370 International Drive. The address is the former Long John Silver's restaurant and is currently vacant. Items found include four small yellow baggies of suspected methamphetamines, 15 white small baggies of suspected and 22 blue baggies of suspected heroin. Police are investigating.
Soda thieves hit up Muncy supermarket
Muncy, Pa. — State police at Montoursville say two unknown suspects stole 39 cases of soda, as well as food items, from Weis Markets in Muncy Creek Township. A store loss prevention specialist told police the thefts occurred between Oct. 26 and Jan. 14. The pair took approximately 90 items worth $1,006, police say. The pair came into the store on at least 24 occasions and stole the items. Police continue to investigate.
The Shenandoah Sentinel
UPDATE: East Centre reopened after pedestrian struck
SHENANDOAH – One person was taken to a local hospital and a main thoroughfare in town is closed after an accident Saturday. Officers said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the unit block of East Centre around midday Saturday. Police at the scene said East Centre Street...
Caught on Camera: $1.5K reward for a car vandalism suspect
SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A business owner is offering a $1,500 reward for information on a suspect who he says used a hatchet to vandalize a car. Forrest Curran, a Shamokin resident, and owner of Alehouse Bar and Grill tell Eyewitness News Thursday night an unknown man used a hatchet and smashed the windshield […]
OSHA fines Pennsylvania factory after 2 workers fell into chocolate tank in 2022
A central Pennsylvania confectionary company was fined more than $14,500 after two workers fell into a vat of chocolate at an M&M/Mars factory last June, federal safety officials said.
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Borough Police: Woman robbed on North Bower
SHENANDOAH – Borough Police are investigating an apparent mugging on the east end. Police said the incident happened in the 100 block of North Bower Street Thursday. A woman walking north was ambushed by a male who displayed a handgun in the waist of his pants. The woman initially...
wkok.com
Cache of Illegal Drugs Found in Kelly Township, Union County
LEWISBURG — State police are investigating the discovery of a cache of illegal drugs Friday. Troopers say they found the methamphetamine, and other drugs at 370 International Drive in Kelly Township, Union County. They say they found four small yellow baggies of suspected meth, 15 white baggies of suspected...
$200 in counterfeit cash used at Dollar General
SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating counterfeit cash used at two separate Dollar Generals on the same day by the same suspect. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Wednesday troopers were informed that a fake $100 bill was used at a Dollar General store in Penn Township, Snyder County. Police say the suspect […]
Suspect steals $10,500 of catalytic converters from automotive dealership
Lewisburg, Pa. — State police at Milton say someone stole $10,500 of catalytic converters from vehicles at an automotive dealership in Kelly Township, Union County. Bill Mark's Auto Sales, at 8861 Westbrranch Highway, told police on Feb. 4 that they discovered seven catalytic converters had been taken from cargo vans and pickup trucks sometime overnight. The catalytic converters are worth $1,500 each, police say. Police continue to investigate. Anyone with infomation may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.
Body of missing Wilkes-Barre woman found in Montour County
Danville, Pa. — The body of a missing woman from the Wilkes-Barre area was found Saturday in Montour County. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn says the body of Amy Gregory, 37, was discovered late the afternoon of Feb. 11. Individuals who were walking along the Susquehanna River in Mayberry Township found Gregory's body. Police had been searching for Gregory since she was reported missing by family on Dec. 22. A missing person report indicated Gregory was six months pregnant at the time. Lynn says an autopsy is scheduled for Feb. 14. The Riverside Fire Department assisted at the scene to recover the body from the difficult terrain. State police from Stonington, Milton, Montoursville, and Wilkes-Barre City Police also assisted.
Pair steals more than $2,000 of merchandise from department store
Selinsgrove, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove are looking for a male and female suspect who stole more than $2,000 of clothing and other merchandise from a Snyder County department store. Police received a theft report on Jan. 30 from Kohl's at Monroe Marketplace in Monroe Township. The two unknown suspects were seen walking out of the store with the merchandise valued at $2,087.50 Police are investigating. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.
Woman charged after child left in hot car for hours in State College, police say
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Nearly a year and a half after a child was found soaked in sweat from being inside a hot vehicle for hours, charges have been filed. Yeterefwork Streit’s, 36, of Bellefonte, blood alcohol content was almost six times the limit when she dropped one of her children off at school and […]
skooknews.com
Ashland Man Wanted by Schuylkill County Detectives
Ashland Man Wanted by Schuylkill County Detectives. Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate an Ashland man. Nicholas Richard Holloman, 40, with a last known address of 608 Centre Street, Ashland, PA 17921, is wanted on an active...
Look Back: Thirteen miners entombed in Plymouth mine
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Miners were pulled from the No. 13 shaft at the Gaylord Mine in Plymouth as there appeared to be a squeeze on the pillars, an indication that a roof collapse was imminent. Thirteen men hauling and carrying timbers entered the shaft...
wkok.com
News Item: Police Arrest One After Shooting Last Wednesday
COAL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – A Coal Township man is facing charges after police say he shot his girlfriend in the leg. The News-Item is reporting, Robert Sobol shot the victim Wednesday while he was arguing on the phone while holding the gun. Authorities say Ronald Sobol shot Amanda...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Four escape injury in Mahanoy Twp. rollover
MAHANOY TWP. – Four people were escaped serious injury after a rollover crash atop Locust Mountain in Mahanoy Township. The crash happened just before 5pm on Route 339 between the Locust Ridge wind farm and Brandonville. A Buick sedan, headed north towards Brandonville, rolled over, coming to a rest...
abc27.com
One arrested after shots fired in Lebanon
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Police arrested one person after shots fired incident occurred in the city during the evening of Saturday, Feb. 11. According to Lebanon City Police, officers were dispatched at 10 p.m. to the 1300 block of Brandywine Street for a report of gunshots fired. When they arrived on the scene, officers confirmed that gunshots were fired in the direction of a home within that block.
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Passenger with warrant flees traffic stop on foot
SHENANDOAH – A Tamaqua man with a warrant fled police after the vehicle he was riding in was stopped by State Police downtown. State Police at Frackville stopped a 2015 Nissan at Main and Laurel Streets in town around 1:30am Sunday. Troopers said the passenger, 44-year-old Richard Catena, was...
Mannequin mistaken for human remains in Wyoming County
WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Officials were called to Route 307 in Overfield Township near Lake Winola for a report of a body found in a bag in a creek. The call came in from two people on a walk near the creek. State police forensics, as well as the...
Bomb threat evacuates Strong Industries in Northumberland County
POINT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police closed down Route 11 in Point Township, Northumberland County on Thursday while they investigated a reported bomb threat in the parking lot of Strong Industries. According to police chief Craig Lutcher, a bomb threat was called in around 12:15 on Thursday in the 3200 block of Point Township […]
