Cleveland, OH

NFL world reacts to Browns star injury update

By DJ Byrnes
 2 days ago
Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett suffered a dislocated toe while participating in Pro Bowl events this week.

Fortunately for Browns fans, the injury doesn’t appear to be long-term or dampening Garrett ‘s trademarked sense of humor. The Browns star shared a humorous update while returning to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to observe more events.

“Me reading the Pro Bowl script,” Garrett wrote before attaching the cry-laughing emoji. “Appreciate everyone checking in, we are all good over here. Go Browns.”

The NFL world was quick to react to the news:

Garrett suffered the toe injury while competing against Brian Burns of the Carolina Panthers in an obstacle course event. He injured himself trying to climb a series of seven-foot walls.

Though the Browns finished 7-10 and last place in the AFC North, Garrett compiled another stellar season as one of the best edge threats in the league. He matched his franchise single-season sack record (16) and earned his fourth Pro Bowl of his career.

As The Akron Beacon-Journal noted, Garrett sustained a sprained left shoulder and strained right bicep in a single-car crash that caused him to miss the Browns’ Week 4 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Browns have yet to officially comment on the injury to one of their franchise players.

