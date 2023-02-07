NFL world reacts to Browns star injury update
Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett suffered a dislocated toe while participating in Pro Bowl events this week.
Fortunately for Browns fans, the injury doesn’t appear to be long-term or dampening Garrett ‘s trademarked sense of humor. The Browns star shared a humorous update while returning to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to observe more events.
“Me reading the Pro Bowl script,” Garrett wrote before attaching the cry-laughing emoji. “Appreciate everyone checking in, we are all good over here. Go Browns.”
The NFL world was quick to react to the news:
Garrett suffered the toe injury while competing against Brian Burns of the Carolina Panthers in an obstacle course event. He injured himself trying to climb a series of seven-foot walls.
Though the Browns finished 7-10 and last place in the AFC North, Garrett compiled another stellar season as one of the best edge threats in the league. He matched his franchise single-season sack record (16) and earned his fourth Pro Bowl of his career.
As The Akron Beacon-Journal noted, Garrett sustained a sprained left shoulder and strained right bicep in a single-car crash that caused him to miss the Browns’ Week 4 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
The Browns have yet to officially comment on the injury to one of their franchise players.
The post NFL world reacts to Browns star injury update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .
Comments / 0