Omaha, NE

KETV.com

Omaha police respond to shooting victim near southwest Chipotle

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said a 16-year-old shooting victim walked into a southwest Chipotle Wednesday night. The boy walked into the Chipotle near 132nd Street and West Center Road just after 9 p.m. He told workers he'd been shot in the eye. Authorities said the teenager was transported...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha Fire retires arson dog, introduces replacement

OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Fire Department held a ceremony Thursday morning to honor its retiring arson dog, Alley. The department also used this as an opportunity to introduce Delta, the dog taking her place. Delta will be the department's second arson dog in its history. She comes from...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha For Us maps security plans as it prepares to open LGBTQ+ center

OMAHA, Neb. — An agency to serve LGBTQ+ people in the metro is preparing to open. As it does, staff is considering the risk associated with having a dedicated space. Omaha For Us said nationwide attacks on LGBTQ people, including a November shooting at club Q in Colorado, has them taking extra measures to consider safety.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha bar's liquor license revoked for second time

OMAHA, Neb. — A new violation and a mistaken approach to paying a fine are costing an Omaha bar its liquor license. Shawn English appeared Tuesday morning before the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission, hoping to continue operations at 3's Lounge in Florence. The bar was previously named Reign Ultra...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Family of 6-year-old cop wants people to live like Leevi

OMAHA, Neb. — After battling with several medical conditions and undergoing many surgeries in his life, 10-year-old Leevi Johnson died Tuesday morning. The family remembers Leevi as a happy and social little boy. His grandfather Terry Johnson shared memories of Leevi having fun on family trips, including inviting a lady to dance on a cruise.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

The Chief Big Elk sculpture will be placed at Lewis & Clark Landing

OMAHA, Neb. — The RiverFront's first new sculpture — which will be displayed at Lewis & Clark Landing — was unveiled Wednesday afternoon. The sculpture is a "life-and-a-half-size" rendition of the Omaha Tribe's Chief Big Elk. "Hopefully, this is just the beginning of great things that will...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

'No warning sign': Omaha woman saved by CPR continues advocacy

OMAHA, Neb. — It's rare to know the exact moment and time you almost died, but that's the case for Omaha's Ginny Curley. "From my perspective, I went to bed Sunday night and woke up three days later in the hospital," Curley told KETV. On July 12, 2010, at...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

North Omaha leaders discuss next steps with OPPD on coal burning

Keeping up the pressure is what North Omaha leaders say they are doing to make sure OPPD keeps their promise to phase out dangerous coal burning in the community. On Thursday, they shared what they talked about with the utility's president and CEO, along with concerns over the lack of air quality monitoring.
OMAHA, NE

