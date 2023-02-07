Read full article on original website
KETV.com
'It's a cycle': Court records point to Omaha man's history of drug abuse, archive interview shows rehab attempt
OMAHA, Neb. — Wednesday night, Omaha police tased and arrested a wanted man after he allegedly pulled a gun on officers after crashing his vehicle during a pursuit. Police said Kyler Palma, 27, took off in a car with stolen plates before the crash near 144th Street and West Center Road that led to his arrest.
KETV.com
Omaha police arrest 16-year-old boy, identify teenager critically injured in shooting Wednesday
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police arrested a 16-year-old boy in relation to a shooting thatcritically injured a teenager Wednesday night. Around 9:07 p.m., officers responded to the area of 132nd Street and West Center Road for a report of a shooting and located the victim, identified as 16-year-old Irvin Hernandez, Omaha police said.
KETV.com
Armed fugitive threatens to shoot at police, leading to standoff in Lincoln on Wednesday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. — Investigators said an armed fugitive threatened to fire shots at police, leading to an armed standoff in Lincoln on Wednesday morning. Around 7:30 a.m., authorities responded to reports of a suspect in a parked camper near 58th and Holdredge streets. Authorities said that officers tried to...
KETV.com
Omaha police respond to shooting victim near southwest Chipotle
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said a 16-year-old shooting victim walked into a southwest Chipotle Wednesday night. The boy walked into the Chipotle near 132nd Street and West Center Road just after 9 p.m. He told workers he'd been shot in the eye. Authorities said the teenager was transported...
KETV.com
'We're taking steps to overcome it': OPD recruiting after police incidents, pandemic
OMAHA, Neb. — Video inside a police helicopter shows officers above Omaha. A diverse cast explains their purpose to serve others and advance their careers. The city's police department is airing and posting social media advertisements to recruit new and experienced officers from the city and the region. "I...
KETV.com
Omaha police use taser to arrest wanted man who pulled gun on officers
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police called for back-up Wednesday night in west Omaha when a wanted man pulled a gun on officers. Police said they tried to stop the car, but the driver took off before crashing into another car near 144th Street and West Center Road around 5:30 p.m.
KETV.com
Omaha police detective testifies murder victim was walking away when suspect shot, killed her
OMAHA, Neb. — The 18-year-old man accused of killing an Omaha woman will remain in jail until his trial. Keanu Louis appeared in a Douglas County court on Tuesday morning for first-degree murder charges in the death of 20-year-old DaeTiauna Kellogg. Kellogg was killed in a shooting on Nov....
KETV.com
Crime Stoppers: Suspect steals Omaha man's car, uses stolen credit card for shopping spree
OMAHA, Neb. — Warming up your car when it's cold outside, then leaving it unattended is a common mistake — it cost an Omaha man his car and more. Police think it's a man they saw walking into an Omaha Menard's store. Investigators said he went on a...
KETV.com
Council Bluffs police find unconscious, critically injured man on shoulder of I-29
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Council Bluffs police responded to a reportedly unconscious man laying on the side of the interstate early Monday morning. Police said they arrived at the 44 mile marker of Interstate 29 southbound at 5:38 a.m., where they found an unconscious man with a head wound laying in the shoulder.
KETV.com
One person arrested during protest at site of housing project in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — A protest at a controversial housing development in southwest Lincoln led to an arrest on Tuesday morning. Officials said protestors had temporarily stopped the tree removal at the site. One person was arrested for trespassing after he said he was praying. On Monday, members of the...
KETV.com
Memphis city attorney says seven more police officers facing discipline for Tyre Nichols beating
Seven additional Memphis police officers are facing discipline in the wake of Tyre Nichols' death, City Attorney Jessica Sink told CNN on Tuesday. The officers will receive an internal "statement of charges," a document notifying them of policy violations, which is then followed by a hearing and a written decision, Sink said.
KETV.com
'They do need these services': HIV cases linked to injection drug use rise in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — Advocates in Lincoln Thursday discuss a bill that would allow local jurisdictions to give out sterile syringes, while helping people seek substance abuse treatment. They said Nebraska is seeing an alarming rise in expensive diseases spread through blood, and used needles. Supporters of LB 307 said...
KETV.com
Omaha Fire retires arson dog, introduces replacement
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Fire Department held a ceremony Thursday morning to honor its retiring arson dog, Alley. The department also used this as an opportunity to introduce Delta, the dog taking her place. Delta will be the department's second arson dog in its history. She comes from...
KETV.com
Omaha For Us maps security plans as it prepares to open LGBTQ+ center
OMAHA, Neb. — An agency to serve LGBTQ+ people in the metro is preparing to open. As it does, staff is considering the risk associated with having a dedicated space. Omaha For Us said nationwide attacks on LGBTQ people, including a November shooting at club Q in Colorado, has them taking extra measures to consider safety.
KETV.com
Omaha bar's liquor license revoked for second time
OMAHA, Neb. — A new violation and a mistaken approach to paying a fine are costing an Omaha bar its liquor license. Shawn English appeared Tuesday morning before the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission, hoping to continue operations at 3's Lounge in Florence. The bar was previously named Reign Ultra...
KETV.com
Family of 6-year-old cop wants people to live like Leevi
OMAHA, Neb. — After battling with several medical conditions and undergoing many surgeries in his life, 10-year-old Leevi Johnson died Tuesday morning. The family remembers Leevi as a happy and social little boy. His grandfather Terry Johnson shared memories of Leevi having fun on family trips, including inviting a lady to dance on a cruise.
KETV.com
The Chief Big Elk sculpture will be placed at Lewis & Clark Landing
OMAHA, Neb. — The RiverFront's first new sculpture — which will be displayed at Lewis & Clark Landing — was unveiled Wednesday afternoon. The sculpture is a "life-and-a-half-size" rendition of the Omaha Tribe's Chief Big Elk. "Hopefully, this is just the beginning of great things that will...
KETV.com
'No warning sign': Omaha woman saved by CPR continues advocacy
OMAHA, Neb. — It's rare to know the exact moment and time you almost died, but that's the case for Omaha's Ginny Curley. "From my perspective, I went to bed Sunday night and woke up three days later in the hospital," Curley told KETV. On July 12, 2010, at...
KETV.com
North Omaha leaders discuss next steps with OPPD on coal burning
Keeping up the pressure is what North Omaha leaders say they are doing to make sure OPPD keeps their promise to phase out dangerous coal burning in the community. On Thursday, they shared what they talked about with the utility's president and CEO, along with concerns over the lack of air quality monitoring.
KETV.com
Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Omaha on Wednesday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle on Wednesday morning. The crash occurred around 8:45 a.m. near North 72nd Street and Ames Avenue. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital in serious condition. No information is known about what caused the crash...
