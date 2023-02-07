WonderRoad's 2023 festival lineup has been announced

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Fresh off their 2022 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Duran Duran have announced a 27-date North American tour for 2023. The classic new wave band will play at Blossom Music Center on Sept. 10, with support from Bastille, Nile Rodgers, and Chic. There is a presale that begins this coming Monday at 10 a.m. and goes until Feb. 15 at 10 p.m., while general ticket sales begin Feb. 16, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

