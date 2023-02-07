WonderRoad's 2023 festival lineup has been announced
Last year , it was Vampire Weekend . This year , it’s Weezer .
WonderRoad just announced its 2023 lineup at Garfield Park , and it’s looking stacked with acts like Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit , Tegan and Sara , and Local Natives . Stay tuned for more updates on its social media .
ICYMI: last year was the inaugural WonderRoad festival, which featured both local and well-known musicians from all over, as well as a variety of food trucks and vendors .
Did you know that the festival didn’t just bring crowds to the park, but it also raised money for Indy Parks ? It facilitated $250,000 in donations last year . Should we try to top that in 2023?
The show will take place this summer on June 17-18 and tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 10 .
WonderRoad just announced its 2023 lineup at Garfield Park , and it’s looking stacked with acts like Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit , Tegan and Sara , and Local Natives . Stay tuned for more updates on its social media .
ICYMI: last year was the inaugural WonderRoad festival, which featured both local and well-known musicians from all over, as well as a variety of food trucks and vendors .
Did you know that the festival didn’t just bring crowds to the park, but it also raised money for Indy Parks ? It facilitated $250,000 in donations last year . Should we try to top that in 2023?
The show will take place this summer on June 17-18 and tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 10 .
Comments / 0