Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Congresswoman Attacked Inside D.C. Apartment BuildingNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Maryland - National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Controversy over Democratic Secrecy Sparks National Conversation on Transparency in GovernmentSuperb26Washington, DC
Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig assaulted in Washington, her office saysMecoTipsWashington, DC
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in MarylandEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Related
Russell Westbrook’s brother sends a cryptic tweet after LeBron James admitted disappointment the Lakers didn't trade for Kyrie Irving
It doesn’t take rocket science to realize that the relationship between James and Westbrook has gone south after the Kyrie Irving saga.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Los Angeles
Lakers Flip Thomas Bryant, Patrick Beverly For Davon Reed and Mo Bamba at Trade Deadline
If you thought the Los Angeles Lakers were done making moves after trading Russell Westbrook in a blockbuster three-team deal on Wednesday, than you were gravely mistaken. According to multiple reports, the Lakers made a bevy of moves in the waning hours of the NBA trade deadline on Thursday. The...
numberfire.com
Pacers obtain Jordan Nwora from Bucks, pair of picks
The Indiana Pacers acquired small forward Jordan Nwora and two second-round picks in a three-team trade with the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets. Nwora played consistent minutes earlier in the season when the Bucks were banged up, but he was a DNP-CD each of the last three games. The 24-year-old should have an easier time earning a role for a younger Pacers' team that is more focused on the future. Nwora will likely be competing with Chris Duarte and Bennedict Mathurin for minutes off the bench.
numberfire.com
Warriors starting Kevon Looney on Wednesday, Jonathan Kuminga to bench
Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney is starting in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Looney will make his 49th start this season after Jonathan Kuminga was sent to the bench. In a matchup versus a Trail Blazers' team ranked 27th in defensive rating, Looney's FanDuel salary stands at $5,300.
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
numberfire.com
Trail Blazers starting Gary Payton II for inactive Josh Hart (trade) on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Golden State Warriors. Payton II will make his first start this season after Josh Hart was dealt to the Knicks. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 159.2 minutes this season with today's inactives, Payton II is averaging...
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Washington Wizards
A look at who is out for today's game.
numberfire.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable on Thursday for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Antetokounmpo continues to deal with knee soreness and is listed as probable for Thursday's clash with the Lakers. Our models expect him to play 33.4 minutes against Los Angeles. Antetokounmpo's Thursday projection includes 29.3...
FOX Sports
Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee visit James and the Lakers
Milwaukee Bucks (37-17, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (25-30, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the league's best scorers, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, meet when Los Angeles and Milwaukee face off. James ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 29.3 points per game and Antetokounmpo is third in the league averaging 32.2 points per game.
Atlanta Hawks catching big break with trade of Kevin Durant to the Suns
92.9 The game Atlanta Hawks Reporter Caleb Johnson lists how short-handed the Phoenix Suns will be tonight in Atlanta after the trade of Kevin Durant and the injury to Devin Booker.
numberfire.com
Thunder taking Dario Saric from Phoenix
The Oklahoma City Thunder are acquiring power forward Dario Saric and a second-round pick from the Phoenix Suns for small forward Darius Bazley. Saric saw his playing time pick up for Phoenix over the past month, but he will now help the Thunder replace Mike Muscala by providing frontcourt depth. Kenrich Williams and Jaylin Williams might have fewer minutes available moving forward. Jock Landale and Bismack Biyombo could benefit from Saric's departure.
numberfire.com
Wizards starting Delon Wright for injured Monte Morris (back) on Wednesday
Washington Wizards point guard Delon Wright is starting in Wednesday's contest versus the Charlotte Hornets. Wright will make his second appearance in Washington's starting lineup after Monte Morris was held out with a back ailment. In 29.7 expected minutes, our models project Wright to score 26.7 FanDuel points. Wright's projection...
numberfire.com
Suns snag Darius Bazley from Thunder for Dario Saric, 2nd
The Phoenix Suns are acquiring small forward Darius Bazley from the Oklahoma City Thunder for power forward Dario Saric and a second-round pick. Bazley averaged nearly 30 minutes per game for the Thunder the previous two seasons, but he was cut down to 15.4 minutes this season. Torrey Craig and T.J. Warren will provide some competition for Bazley in the Suns' rotation, but the 22-year-old should have more minutes available.
numberfire.com
Suns starting Devin Booker (groin) in Tuesday's lineup, Torrey Craig to bench
Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker (groin) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Brooklyn Nets. Booker will make his 30th start this season after the Suns' star was sidelined over one month with a groin strain. In 29.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Booker to score 36.1 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
OG Anunoby (wrist) to remain out Wednesday for Raptors
Toronto Raptors small forward OG Anunoby (wrist) will remain out Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said Anunoby has resumed light on-court work and is progressing with his left wrist sprain, but he still hasn't been cleared for contact. Wednesday will be Anunoby's sixth straight missed game. Precious Achiuwa is expected to continue to start until Anunoby returns.
numberfire.com
Grizzlies grabbing Luke Kennard at deadline
The Memphis Grizzlies acquired shooting guard Luke Kennard on Thursday in a three-team deal involving the Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets. Kennard had a tough time earning a consistent spot in the Clippers' rotation recently, but he should have a clearer path to bench minutes in Memphis. John Konchar and Ziaire Williams could lose playing time to Kennard.
numberfire.com
Boston's Grant Williams starting on Wednesday for injured Al Horford (knee) on Wednesday
Boston Celtics power forward Grant Williams is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Williams will make his 19th start this season after Al Horford was ruled out with right knee swelling. In 33.0 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Williams to score 22.7 FanDuel points. Williams' current projection includes...
numberfire.com
Kyle Anderson (back) questionable on Friday for Minnesota
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Anderson is dealing with back spasms and is questionable to face Memphis on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 32.2 minutes against the Grizzlies. Anderson's Friday projection includes 11.2 points,...
Comments / 0