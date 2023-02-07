ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KC 101: our guide to becoming a Kansas City, MO citizen

6AM City
6AM City
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ck3S3_0kfWvm8N00

Some call this beautiful. We call this home.

Photo by @davevonfintel

Picture this: You just moved to Kansas City, MO and you need some help with the practicalities of life (we can’t just sit back and watch the fountains all day, unfortunately). That’s where we come in. Keep reading for Kansas City 101 , our guide to all things KCMO citizenship .

The essentials

Voter registration

Make sure you’re eligible and registered to vote , find your polling location , and preview upcoming elections and sample ballots here .

Driver’s licenses and vehicle registration

New residents in need of a Missouri driver’s license will need to provide proof of identity , legal status , a Social Security document , and two documents confirming your residential address . This guide will help create your checklist .

To register your car in the state of Missouri, you’ll need to bring the following to any local license office:
  1. Your original title
  2. A signed application
  3. A safety inspection
  4. A current car insurance ID card
  5. A statement of non-assessment
Fees vary depending on “ taxable horsepower .”

Locate the office closest to you.

Healthcare

Establishing yourself with a primary care provider is one of those things you’ll be glad you did when you need one. Reach out to the professionals at Saint Luke’s , Kansas Health System , North Kansas City Hospital , or Advent Health , to name a few. Pro tip : Websites like DocSpot filter physicians by location ,
patient reviews , insurance , language , and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1USAvQ_0kfWvm8N00

We can feel you getting smarter already.

Photo by KCtoday

Educational needs

School registration

Prepare your student for the school year by registering them with one of the many school districts across the metro. Here , you’ll find your district (based on your home address) and a list of resources to make sure your kid ( and you ) are ready. With your required documents in hand, you’ll then make an appointment at your student’s zoned school to complete the registration process.

For information on private schools
, check out iFamilyKC’s list .

Library card registration

If you think libraries are only for renting the occasional book, think again. Register for a library card at your nearest KC Public Library branch to take advantage of all these perks , like:
  • Genealogy services
  • Events
  • eBooks, music, comics, and movies
  • Foreign language learning
  • Online databases
  • Private meeting and study spaces
  • Local history
  • Piano lessons
To get your card, you’ll need to supply some basic information. This can be done quickly online .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WufBU_0kfWvm8N00

Here’s your link to the world-wide web.

Photo by KCtoday

Home necessities

Recycling

Thanks for thinking green. For everything you need to know about recycling in KC, from what goes in the bin to additional recycling services, check out our guide .

Utilities

Moving is exciting, but no one wants to unpack by candlelight. Establish your services with Evergy by creating an account or updating your address in your existing account. Pro tip: See if you or someone you know can take advantage of one of its money-saving programs .

Internet providers

No connectivity issues here. Check out some of the internet providers in the metro:
  • Google Fiber | If you’re not grandfathered into a free plan, 1 gig starts at $70/month.
  • Spectrum | Starting at 300 mbps for $50/month, you can also get mobile internet + TV streaming.
  • AT&T | For all your wireless needs, you get up to 5 gig speed for $180/month.
  • T-Mobile | See if your address qualifies for 5G home internet services at $50/month.
  • Xfinity | Ball on a budget with 75 mbps starting at $20.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f0nzL_0kfWvm8N00

If you’ve been here, you’re doing KC correctly.

Photo by @jrw_shoots

The ultimate Kansas Citian initiation

Having a State driver’s license may qualify you on paper, but you’re not officially a Kansas Citian until you’ve taken part in some local fun that is only found in the City of Fountains.

Eat

You haven’t truly experienced the Barbecue Capitol of the World until you’ve tried Kansas City barbecue afterall, it’s one of many things we’re known for. We recommend Joe’s , Jack Stack , Gates , and Q39 for starters.

Outdoor

Take in the fresh air — and some fresh products — at one of the many local farmers’ markets . Overland Park’s market was even voted best in the nation .

Community

While you’re up at the City Market, take a ride on the free KC Streetcar down to Union Station. Your kids will love Science City, and your whole family can enjoy the planetarium and jumbo movie theater. Other exhibits — like the Chiefs photo ops during the playoffs, Holiday Reflections , or displays like MAYA: The Great Jaguar Rises — will leave you in awe.

Is there something you’re still left wondering about to get properly established in KC? Ask us your question and we’ll do our best to answer it for you, like a good neighbor.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kcur.org

Kansas City claims it knows nothing about a new landfill, but nearby cities are already fighting it

One after another, neighboring cities have been lining up to oppose a potential landfill at the southeast edge of Kansas City. Citing threats to economic development, noise and odor pollution and proximity to homes, Raymore, Grandview, Lee’s Summit and Cass County have all unanimously passed legislation to stall such a project. Peculiar passed similar legislation and Jackson County is discussing its own.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

Popular airport vending machines stocked with local maker goods won’t make the move to new terminal

When Kansas City’s new terminal opens Feb. 28 — booked full of local brands — a retail startup that weathered nearly a decade (and a pandemic that grounded much of the nation’s air travel) at the airport won’t be among those selling KC goods at the new shopping destination, its founders announced this week. SouveNEAR The post Popular airport vending machines stocked with local maker goods won’t make the move to new terminal appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

How much snow did Kansas City get? See what your city reported

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The skies have cleared Thursday after most of the Kansas City area woke up to a few inches of snow. Kansas City International Airport recorded 3.7 inches of snow, which set a new daily snowfall record for Feb. 9. The previous record, set in 2001, was 2.5 inches.
KANSAS CITY, MO
tourcounsel.com

Mission Center Mall | Shopping mall in Mission, Kansas

Mission Center Mall was a small mall in Mission, Kansas, located on a block of land wedged between four major roads, including Shawnee Mission Parkway and Johnson Drive, and Roe Boulevard and Roeland Drive. It opened in 1956 as Mission Shopping Center and was rebuilt as Mission Center Mall in 1989. In 2006, Mission Center Mall was closed and demolished and the property vacated.
MISSION, KS
Startland News

Coming to the Plaza: Food hall to put ‘chefs out front’ from breakfast to late-night crowd

Just months after expanding to Downtown Kansas City, the Strang Chef Collectives’ next location for a chef-driven food hall will be tailored to fit its new home on the Country Club Plaza, said Shawn Craft. The hall’s four new food and beverage concepts — slated to open in late May or early June — will The post Coming to the Plaza: Food hall to put ‘chefs out front’ from breakfast to late-night crowd appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

KC Crime Stoppers: William Storey

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - William Storey is wanted on a Clay County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear in court concerning a sex offender registration violation. According to KC Crime Stoppers, Storey’s last known address was in the area of the Broadway Extension and Harlem Road. He is...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Lawsuit accuses 5 Kansas City officers of excessive force

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Five Kansas City, Missouri, police officers have been named in a lawsuit accusing them of excessive force and more. The lawsuit contains several allegations. It claims one of the officers pushed a man to the ground face first, that two of them falsified a report,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

2 teenagers injured in Kansas City, Kan., shooting

Two teenagers are still recovering after being shot in Kansas City, Kan., on Tuesday. The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. in the area of 31st Street and Freeman. Detectives say one of the victims has serious injuries. There have been no arrests in the case. KMBC has confirmed both students...
KANSAS CITY, KS
6AM City

6AM City

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
267K+
Views
ABOUT

6AM City was built to engage local communities by creating new ways to consume, participate, and share local content. Through our conversational tone, editorial filter, and participatory approach, we aim to build communities driven by conversation, designed for maximum engagement. We provide what need to know today about your city – curated, condensed, and delivered to your inbox and social feeds every day.

 https://6amcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy