ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

Every Movie That Won the Best Picture Oscar Without Any Acting Nominations

More often than not, when a movie wins Best Picture at the Oscars – arguably the most prestigious award that a film could possibly aspire to – that prize is bound to be accompanied by one or a few nods in the acting categories. This isn't always the case, though. On 12 noteworthy occasions, the Best Picture winner's cast received no love from the Academy.
RadarOnline

Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim

Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Us Weekly

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves’ Daughter Is Photobombed by Woody Harrelson at Her Birthday Party: Photo

Happy birthday, dude! Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves threw a party to celebrate daughter Vida turning 13 — and got photobombed by a surprise guest. “Uncle @woodyharrelson is questioning if the cake is vegan or not!!! 🫣😂,” Alves, 40, wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 23, alongside a photo of Vida blowing out candles while Woody […]
TEXAS STATE
OK! Magazine

Leonardo DiCaprio Roasted Over Romance With Eden Polani, 19: 'She Wasn't Even Born When 'Titanic' Was Released'

People are coming for Leonardo DiCaprio after he was spotted with younger model Eden Polani, 19, at Ebony Riley's release party for her new EP. The Titanic alum, 48, typically dates younger ladies, but this time around, fans feel uncomfortable that she's not even in her 20s. Some took to social media to talk about their large age gap. One person wrote, "Kate Winslet was 22 when she was nominated for an Oscar for Titanic. Which is 3 years older than Leonardo DiCaprio’s current girlfriend," while another said, "Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend wasn't even born when Titanic was released."A...
Deadline

Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake

Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
ComicBook

Willow: Jack Kilmer Explains How He Ended Up Stepping in For His Dad Val Kilmer in Sequel Series

The first season of Willow saw the return of Warwick Davis in the titular role, which he originated in the 1988 film of the same name, but the Disney+ series was missing one familiar face. Val Kilmer was unable to return as Madmartigen due to his health, but his beloved character's presence was felt throughout the season. In fact, Kilmer's son, Jack Kilmer, provided Madmartigan's voice in two episodes of the show. The younger Kilmer is also the son of Joanne Whalley, who plays Sorsha in the original movie as well as the new show. Considering his parents met while making Willow, Kilmer was happy to lend his voice to the sequel series.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Hugh Jackman Is Wearing a Heart Monitor and Eating 6000 Calories a Day to Prepare for This Role

It’s been seven years since Hugh Jackman played the iconic character of Wolverine, last inhabiting the character in the hit 2017 film Logan. But the veteran actor is preparing to don the claws once more. Recently, it was confirmed that Jackman would be playing Wolverine in the upcoming Ryan Reynolds superhero movie Deadpool 3, and for fans, the film can’t come soon enough. But it’s a process for Jackman to get into fighting form. In a recent interview with Stephen Colbert, the actor opened up about the intense eating regimen he’s following in order to bulk up for Deadpool 3.
Variety

Matthew McConaughey Says Fortune Teller’s Prophecy Led Him to Accept ‘How to Lose a Guy’ Offer: ‘Did the Studio Hire This Guy?’

Matthew McConaughey was a king of the romantic-comedy genre in the early 2000s, and it turns out it’s all thanks to a fortune teller. The Oscar winner already had one rom-com hit under his belt with 2001’s “The Wedding Planner” when the offer to star opposite Kate Hudson in “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” came along. Did McConaughey really want to dive right into another rom-com? “I remember considering whether I was going to do it or not one night while on a walk down Sunset Blvd.,” McConaughey told Vanity Fair as part of a new “How to...
digitalspy.com

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' new movie lands 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' new movie, You Hurt My Feelings, has received a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. You Hurt My Feelings is the new film by Nicole Holofcener. The picture follows a novelist (Louis-Dreyfus), whose longstanding marriage is suddenly thrown into turmoil when she hears her husband's honest opinion of her new book.
Pitchfork

Oscars 2023 Best Picture Nominations: See the Full List

Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Tár, The Banshees of Inisherin, and Top Gun: Maverick are all up for Best Picture at the 2023 Oscars. Women Talking, Triangle of Sadness, Avatar: The Way of Water, and The Fabelmans are also up for this year’s award. The Oscars take place on March 12 in Los Angeles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy