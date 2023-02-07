Read full article on original website
Collider
Every Movie That Won the Best Picture Oscar Without Any Acting Nominations
More often than not, when a movie wins Best Picture at the Oscars – arguably the most prestigious award that a film could possibly aspire to – that prize is bound to be accompanied by one or a few nods in the acting categories. This isn't always the case, though. On 12 noteworthy occasions, the Best Picture winner's cast received no love from the Academy.
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves’ Daughter Is Photobombed by Woody Harrelson at Her Birthday Party: Photo
Happy birthday, dude! Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves threw a party to celebrate daughter Vida turning 13 — and got photobombed by a surprise guest. “Uncle @woodyharrelson is questioning if the cake is vegan or not!!! 🫣😂,” Alves, 40, wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 23, alongside a photo of Vida blowing out candles while Woody […]
Dave Bautista Initially Left Wrestling Because He Realized He Was a Horrible Actor
Although Dave Bautista made a comfortable lifestyle wrestling, his career in the WWE stood in the way of his newfound passion for acting.
womansday.com
See 'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser and His Wife Cynthia Shut Down the Red Carpet
The 80th annual Golden Globes aired last week, and Yellowstone finally got the recognition it deserves. Kevin Costner, who won the show's first Golden Globe for his portrayal of John Dutton, was unable to attend due to the flooding in California, but Yellowstone was still well-represented in his absence. Cole...
Brad Pitt’s New Girlfriend Is No Stranger to Hollywood Romances
Brad Pitt continues to be spotted with Ines de Ramon — who is no stranger to Hollywood romances.
Leonardo DiCaprio Roasted Over Romance With Eden Polani, 19: 'She Wasn't Even Born When 'Titanic' Was Released'
People are coming for Leonardo DiCaprio after he was spotted with younger model Eden Polani, 19, at Ebony Riley's release party for her new EP. The Titanic alum, 48, typically dates younger ladies, but this time around, fans feel uncomfortable that she's not even in her 20s. Some took to social media to talk about their large age gap. One person wrote, "Kate Winslet was 22 when she was nominated for an Oscar for Titanic. Which is 3 years older than Leonardo DiCaprio’s current girlfriend," while another said, "Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend wasn't even born when Titanic was released."A...
Bruce Willis Tried to Avoid Kissing Jessica Alba in ‘Sin City’
Actors Bruce Willis starred alongside Jessica Alba in the Sin City films directed by Robert Rodriguez. The first Sin City would require Willis and Alba to exchange a passionate kiss. But Willis was initially uneasy about making out with the young star. How Jessica Alba felt about her on-screen relationship...
Scarlett Johansson Is Shocked to Learn Jeremy Renner Wore His Hawkeye Costume for Halloween (Video)
Scarlett Johansson and Kelly Clarkson have decided that Johansson’s Marvel co-star, Jeremy Renner, is someone who lives by a “better to ask for forgiveness than permission” mentality. That much is true, at least, when it comes to when and where he can wear his professional-grade Marvel Studios...
Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake
Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
Reese Witherspoon Totally Blew An Audition With Robert De Niro Over 1 Big Mistake
Witherspoon's gaffe was so memorable that De Niro brought it up 10 years later.
ComicBook
Willow: Jack Kilmer Explains How He Ended Up Stepping in For His Dad Val Kilmer in Sequel Series
The first season of Willow saw the return of Warwick Davis in the titular role, which he originated in the 1988 film of the same name, but the Disney+ series was missing one familiar face. Val Kilmer was unable to return as Madmartigen due to his health, but his beloved character's presence was felt throughout the season. In fact, Kilmer's son, Jack Kilmer, provided Madmartigan's voice in two episodes of the show. The younger Kilmer is also the son of Joanne Whalley, who plays Sorsha in the original movie as well as the new show. Considering his parents met while making Willow, Kilmer was happy to lend his voice to the sequel series.
Hugh Jackman Is Wearing a Heart Monitor and Eating 6000 Calories a Day to Prepare for This Role
It’s been seven years since Hugh Jackman played the iconic character of Wolverine, last inhabiting the character in the hit 2017 film Logan. But the veteran actor is preparing to don the claws once more. Recently, it was confirmed that Jackman would be playing Wolverine in the upcoming Ryan Reynolds superhero movie Deadpool 3, and for fans, the film can’t come soon enough. But it’s a process for Jackman to get into fighting form. In a recent interview with Stephen Colbert, the actor opened up about the intense eating regimen he’s following in order to bulk up for Deadpool 3.
Lip reader shares what Jennifer Lopez said to Ben Affleck during 'fight' at the Grammys
As with every year, the Grammys was full of entertainment, awkward acceptance speeches, and tense celebrity moments. And 2023's show was no different, as Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck certainly brought the drama. At the event that took place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday (5 February), the...
Matthew McConaughey Says Fortune Teller’s Prophecy Led Him to Accept ‘How to Lose a Guy’ Offer: ‘Did the Studio Hire This Guy?’
Matthew McConaughey was a king of the romantic-comedy genre in the early 2000s, and it turns out it’s all thanks to a fortune teller. The Oscar winner already had one rom-com hit under his belt with 2001’s “The Wedding Planner” when the offer to star opposite Kate Hudson in “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” came along. Did McConaughey really want to dive right into another rom-com? “I remember considering whether I was going to do it or not one night while on a walk down Sunset Blvd.,” McConaughey told Vanity Fair as part of a new “How to...
digitalspy.com
Julia Louis-Dreyfus' new movie lands 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating
Julia Louis-Dreyfus' new movie, You Hurt My Feelings, has received a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. You Hurt My Feelings is the new film by Nicole Holofcener. The picture follows a novelist (Louis-Dreyfus), whose longstanding marriage is suddenly thrown into turmoil when she hears her husband's honest opinion of her new book.
This New Eddie Murphy Flick Has Surpassed a Best Picture Nom to Become the #1 Movie on Netflix
Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill's new comedy, 'You People,' has quickly become the top movie on Netflix, even surpassing a film that got a Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards.
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor Burt Reynolds Tried and Failed to Capture Clint Eastwood’s Western Movie Career
'Gunsmoke' star Burt Reynolds wanted a movie career similar to Clint Eastwood after leaving the Western television show, but it took time for him to find his own path.
Reese Witherspoon has to choose between Ashton Kutcher and Jesse Williams in the trailer for Netflix's 'Your Place or Mine'
Reese Witherspoon's latest rom-com "Your Place Or Mine" comes from Aline Brosh McKenna, writer of "The Devil Wears Prada."
Oscars 2023 Best Picture Nominations: See the Full List
Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Tár, The Banshees of Inisherin, and Top Gun: Maverick are all up for Best Picture at the 2023 Oscars. Women Talking, Triangle of Sadness, Avatar: The Way of Water, and The Fabelmans are also up for this year’s award. The Oscars take place on March 12 in Los Angeles.
