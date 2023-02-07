Rosemont Market & Wine Bar opening soon in Charlotte’s Elizabeth neighborhood

The long-awaited Rosemont Market & Wine Bar will open in Charlotte’s Elizabeth neighborhood in the spring, according to Channel 9′s news partners at the Charlotte Observer .

The restaurant will open at the new Elizabeth on Seventh at 1942 E. 7th Street, #101-H.

ALSO READ: Two Charlotte chefs, one bar named semifinalists in James Beard Awards

According to the restaurant’s website , Rosemont will offer grab-and-go breakfast and lunch options and provisions for cooking at home. In addition, the restaurant will feature a full-service, sit-down dinner menu, the Observer reports .

1957 Hospitality Group, the company behind the project, is also the team behind neighboring Elizabeth restaurants The Crunkleton and Cheat’s Cheesesteak Parlor.

Chef Mike Long, formerly of The Asbury, will serve as executive chef.

To find out more about Rosemont’s opening, go to rosemontclt.com .

VIDEO: It’s all about details at The Crunkleton