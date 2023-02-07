ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Asked: Should Lakeland have a Poet Laureate?

6AM City
6AM City
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hiohj_0kfWvYj500

Swans are the perfect subject for your next poem.

Photo via @catapultlkld

Should Lakeland have a poet laureate?

In many countries, including the United States, poet laureates are recognized as a voice of the people . In addition to doing official readings and often writing poetry to memorialize or otherwise mark significant events
, their job titles are left intentionally ambiguous to allow them to take on projects of their choosing . US Poet Laureate Robert Pinsky spearheaded the Favorite Poem Project when he served from 1977-2000.

The role originated in 17th-century Britain . Since then, it’s been localized in many states , counties , and cities .

Florida has had a poet laureate (PL) since 1928
. At the city level, Tampa established a PL in 1996 James E . Tokley Sr . — who went on to become Hillsborough County’s first official PL in 2013.

And it’s not just Tampa. Orlando and St . Petersburg recently appointed new poet laureates in 2021 and 2022, respectively .

So, who is Lakeland’s official PL?
In short, no one. Not yet, anyway . From what we could find, the closest thing Polk County or Lakeland has had to a PL was back in 2007, when The Ledger writer Lonnie Brown called for one and honorarily self-appointed himself in the absence of an official poet.

If you ask us, Lakeland is chock-full of poetic inspiration. Here are just a few momentous occasions throughout history that would’ve benefitted from a professional poet :
While there doesn’t seem to be anything about establishing a Swan City-official poet on the books yet, we recommend following along with Dr. Diana Álvarez-Hughes — AKA Orange Blossom Poems , a local poet known for hosting workshops and selling poetry at Pressed.

Think you might be the perfect fit? Send us a poem about Lakeland we don’t have any official say, we just like poetry . 📝

Reader-submitted poems

Shoutout to
Reader Jeffrey L . for submitting this poem. It’s not too late to join in the fun send us your poem and we’ll add it here.

Swan, oh swan
Of thee we sing
Our fair city your grace you bring
Some plumed in purest snowy white
Some black in drama the jet of night

Regal bird of noble root
Your royal presence an attribute
That we as sign and symbol post
Across our realm, your loving host

On our many azure waters
Seen by scores of sons, our daughters
Gently gliding you sovereign sail
Your silent beauty ne’er shall fail


The legend herself — Dr . Diana Álvarez - Hughes of Orange Blossom Poems sent a Lakeland poem . Read it below:

Lakeland
this town,
Swan City
nicknamed after a royal gift
is a collection
of experiences to be had
its First Fridays
and Farmers Markets
its chairs lining streets in
anticipation of the Christmas parade
its the smell of fresh cut grass
when you’re running around
Lake Hollingsworth and
waving hello to strangers
with their babies and their dogs
familiar faces you can’t quite place
maybe you saw them waiting in line
for their cruffins at Born & Bread
or watching the 4th of July
fireworks at Lake Mirror
this town,
Lakeland
is catching the reflection of the
Southgate sign illuminating a puddle
that a recent rainstorm left behind,
like a love note just for you,
it’s being able to travel in time
and watch a movie at the drive-in
the smell of popcorn filling your car
as the Silvermoon’s lights beckon you
it’s the Publix birthday cake
celebrating as it towers in the sky
Lakeland
is this glorious place
where all you have to do is look
and you will find
863
reasons to call it
home.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
plantcityobserver.com

Greeson Will Defend Her Title At Florida Strawberry Festival

From eating contests to art shows, there are plenty of ways to get involved at the Florida Strawberry Festival. When Lakeland resident Cortney Greeson saw a brochure about the Strawberry Spaghetti Eating Contest at the Florida Strawberry Festival five years ago, she decided to enter the competition. The registered nurse and fitness enthusiast doesn’t eat pasta, so why was the idea of being the first to finish a half pound bowl of spaghetti topped not with a meatball but a strawberry, using a large wooden spoon, appealing?
LAKELAND, FL
Bay News 9

Affordable housing complex in Lakeland for at-risk residents approved

LAKELAND, Fla. — The homeless coalition of Polk County reports a growing population of people experiencing homelessness in the county. Shelters tell Spectrum News they're having to turn people away because there aren't enough beds, but a new $20 million development in Lakeland hopes to change that. What You...
LAKELAND, FL
Grant Piper News

Complete Guide To The 2023 Florida State Fair

The Florida State Fair is an annual event that takes place each year at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Hillsborough County. The fair features hundreds of vendors, unique shows, agricultural competitions, dozens of delectable bites, thrilling rides, great people, and hours of amazing fun. The fair runs for twelve days in February, and planning your visit can be daunting. There is so much to do and see. There are variable hours, variable prices, and different schedules for each day. To make your fair experience as fun and smooth as possible, we have compiled this guide to give you all of the information you need to make it to the fair to see the sites.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Azalea Middle’s Adam Zele is Pinellas Teacher of the Year

Mayor Ken Welch called teachers true heroes whose passion and devotion spark curiosity and foster long-lasting opportunities for students. Julia Mara, a student at St. Petersburg’s Azalea Middle School, said her math teacher embodies those and many more attributes successful educators typically possess. While she described Dr. Adam Zele as a “math nerd” who ensures learning the subject is bearable and fun, she said his heart sets him apart from other teachers.
10 Tampa Bay

St. Pete man to appear on 'Jeopardy!' Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man from St. Petersburg will soon be buzzing in on "America's Favorite Quiz Show, Jeopardy!" Scott Perry will appear on Thursday's episode to compete against Mira Hayward, a writer from Portland, Oregon, and the winner from Wednesday's episode, Dan Whol. He's an associate professor of history at the University of South Florida's Sarasota-Manatee Campus and earned his Ph. D. in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Florida's been home to Perry since 2007 when he moved to Tampa from Toronto.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Zephyrhills’ rebranding begins to take shape

The City of Zephyrhills is getting ready to tell its story. It’s all part of the rebranding process that Pasco County’s largest municipality is undergoing — one that will carry the town into the future, and will provide a more complete picture. Zephyrhills, in conjunction with North...
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
Uncovering Florida

Florida Strawberry Festival Announces FREE Special Sensory-Considerate Day For Fruit-Lovers With Special Needs

A place that may typically be overwhelming for the neurodivergent family and friends in your life is officially crafting a special space for them to enjoy a day of fun and one of the Sunshine State's favorite fruits. Plant City's Florida Strawberry Festival took to social media 9 hours ago with the announcement, dubbing the unique effort Special Smiles Day — and an extra little perk is in store for the first 1000 Special Smiles Visitors through the gate.
PLANT CITY, FL
6AM City

6AM City

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
267K+
Views
ABOUT

6AM City was built to engage local communities by creating new ways to consume, participate, and share local content. Through our conversational tone, editorial filter, and participatory approach, we aim to build communities driven by conversation, designed for maximum engagement. We provide what need to know today about your city – curated, condensed, and delivered to your inbox and social feeds every day.

 https://6amcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy