Asked: Should Lakeland have a Poet Laureate?
Should Lakeland have a poet laureate?In many countries, including the United States, poet laureates are recognized as a voice of the people . In addition to doing official readings and often writing poetry to memorialize or otherwise mark significant events , their job titles are left intentionally ambiguous to allow them to take on projects of their choosing . US Poet Laureate Robert Pinsky spearheaded the Favorite Poem Project when he served from 1977-2000.
The role originated in 17th-century Britain . Since then, it’s been localized in many states , counties , and cities .
Florida has had a poet laureate (PL) since 1928 . At the city level, Tampa established a PL in 1996 — James E . Tokley Sr . — who went on to become Hillsborough County’s first official PL in 2013.
And it’s not just Tampa. Orlando and St . Petersburg recently appointed new poet laureates in 2021 and 2022, respectively .
So, who is Lakeland’s official PL? In short, no one. Not yet, anyway . From what we could find, the closest thing Polk County or Lakeland has had to a PL was back in 2007, when The Ledger writer Lonnie Brown called for one and honorarily self-appointed himself in the absence of an official poet.
If you ask us, Lakeland is chock-full of poetic inspiration. Here are just a few momentous occasions throughout history that would’ve benefitted from a professional poet :
- Booker T. Washington’s visit to Lakeland
- The arrival of Queen Elizabeth’s royal swans
- Lakeland’s 1977 snow day
Think you might be the perfect fit? Send us a poem about Lakeland — we don’t have any official say, we just like poetry . 📝
Reader-submitted poemsShoutout to Reader Jeffrey L . for submitting this poem. It’s not too late to join in the fun — send us your poem and we’ll add it here.
Swan, oh swan
Of thee we sing
Our fair city your grace you bring
Some plumed in purest snowy white
Some black in drama the jet of night
Regal bird of noble root
Your royal presence an attribute
That we as sign and symbol post
Across our realm, your loving host
On our many azure waters
Seen by scores of sons, our daughters
Gently gliding you sovereign sail
Your silent beauty ne’er shall fail
The legend herself — Dr . Diana Álvarez - Hughes of Orange Blossom Poems — sent a Lakeland poem . Read it below:
Lakeland
this town,
Swan City
nicknamed after a royal gift
is a collection
of experiences to be had
its First Fridays
and Farmers Markets
its chairs lining streets in
anticipation of the Christmas parade
its the smell of fresh cut grass
when you’re running around
Lake Hollingsworth and
waving hello to strangers
with their babies and their dogs
familiar faces you can’t quite place
maybe you saw them waiting in line
for their cruffins at Born & Bread
or watching the 4th of July
fireworks at Lake Mirror
this town,
Lakeland
is catching the reflection of the
Southgate sign illuminating a puddle
that a recent rainstorm left behind,
like a love note just for you,
it’s being able to travel in time
and watch a movie at the drive-in
the smell of popcorn filling your car
as the Silvermoon’s lights beckon you
it’s the Publix birthday cake
celebrating as it towers in the sky
Lakeland
is this glorious place
where all you have to do is look
and you will find
863
reasons to call it
home.
Comments / 1