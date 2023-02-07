ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia Food and Wine Festival announces events lineup

Dinner on the Green is hosted at the Robert Mills House and Gardens in downtown Columbia. | Photo provided by Columbia Food and Wine Festival

Tickets are on sale for the Columbia Food and Wine Festival happening Wed., April 19 through Sunday, April 23 at venues across the Midlands .

Now in its sixth year, Columbia Food and Wine Festival is presented by
Certified South Carolina , highlighting the connection between local farmers and chefs in the Capital City dining scene .

Over the course of five days, this year’s festival features several new and exciting dining experiences .

✈️ Highlights
  • Desserts and Digestifs | Thurs., April 20, 7-9 p.m. | Hosted by Tim Gardner, owner and head sommelier of the James Beard Award-nominated Lula Drake , this event pairs dessert wines and aperitifs with a selection of pastries and treats . Need we say more? Ok, there will be live jazz from local musicians and take place in the lobby of Hotel Trundle .
  • Mixer on Main: The Remix! | Fri., April 21, 6-9 p.m. | Mixologists from Main Street restaurants will compete in a cocktail competition to find the district’s tastiest drink . This event will take place on Boyd Plaza in front of the Columbia Museum of Art and feature live music, local art, and of course , local bites.
  • CAE Concert on the Runway | Saturday, April 22, 7-10 p.m. | Enjoy a night under the stars, and the jet streams , with a dining experience at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport’s Eagle Aviation hangar . The runway dishes this year will be offered by several of Cola’s food trucks . Stay tuned for the regionally acclaimed musical headlining act.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UIlrE_0kfWvQfH00

Columbia chefs Alex Strickland (left) and Javier Uriarte (center) and David Grillo (right) at the opening dinner in 2022. | Photo provided by Columbia Food and Wine Festival

📈 By the numbers

Since the inaugural event in 2018, the Columbia Food and Wine Festival has brought over 7,000 guests together , including nearly half of the attendees from last year coming from out of town .


Celebrating the entire Columbia Metropolitan area , the festival has featured more than 150 culinary partners at 26 events over the past five years.

Click here for five more events and information about how this event supports the local hospitality community .

