Los Angeles, CA

USC announces the Stadium Project to modernize Williams-Brice

 2 days ago
The Stadium Project aims to develop 800 acres near Williams-Brice Stadium and update the home of the Gamecocks football team. | Graphic via Gamecocks Online

USC released preliminary plans for a new Stadium Project — a potential $1 billion development undertaking that could change the landscape of the Soda City by modernizing Williams-Brice Stadium
and the surrounding area.

On Tuesday, the university issued a formal Request for Information (RFI) to find partners to develop more than 800 acres adjacent to the Congaree river near Williams-Brice Stadium .

🏗️ Here’s a quick rundown of the Stadium Project:
  • Phase one would develop areas adjacent to Williams-Brice Stadium, including renovations that would allow the venue to open for other public events in addition to football games (think: more Beyoncé and Rolling Stones concerts ).
  • Phase two would develop 17 acres around Colonial Life Arena.
  • USC aims to fund the projects through a Master Development Agreement or a Ground Lease of owned properties to generate revenue without looking to taxpayers, students, or fans .
  • The timeline is still up in the air, but RFI submissions are due at the beginning of March.

