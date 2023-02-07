USC announces the Stadium Project to modernize Williams-Brice
USC released preliminary plans for a new Stadium Project — a potential $1 billion development undertaking that could change the landscape of the Soda City by modernizing Williams-Brice Stadium and the surrounding area.
On Tuesday, the university issued a formal Request for Information (RFI) to find partners to develop more than 800 acres adjacent to the Congaree river near Williams-Brice Stadium .
🏗️ Here’s a quick rundown of the Stadium Project:
- Phase one would develop areas adjacent to Williams-Brice Stadium, including renovations that would allow the venue to open for other public events in addition to football games (think: more Beyoncé and Rolling Stones concerts ).
- Phase two would develop 17 acres around Colonial Life Arena.
- USC aims to fund the projects through a Master Development Agreement or a Ground Lease of owned properties to generate revenue without looking to taxpayers, students, or fans .
- The timeline is still up in the air, but RFI submissions are due at the beginning of March.
