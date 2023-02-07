ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nets’ reported stance on Kevin Durant trade revealed

Apr 23, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) looks up at the scoreboard in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets granted Kyrie Irving’s trade request on Sunday when they sent him to the Dallas Mavericks, but that does not mean they are preparing to hold a fire sale.

Kevin Durant has become the subject of trade rumors now that the Nets have moved on from Irving. Teams have inquired about the two-time NBA Finals MVP, but ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Nets have not shown a willingness to part ways with Durant.

A report over the weekend said the Phoenix Suns were preparing to make a run at Durant . They were said to be at the top of Durant’s wish list when he requested a trade last summer.

At least one other contending team is supposedly interested in Durant , but the Nets do not sound ready to blow up their roster. They are 32-21 and want to win this season. Brooklyn refused to trade Durant over the summer despite his request, so there is no reason they would have motivation to do so now.

