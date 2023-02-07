ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No suspect identified in teen’s shooting death near L.A. Fitness in South Fulton

By Caroline Silva - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Authorities are seeking help in making an arrest in a fatal shooting near a commercial gym in South Fulton, police announced Tuesday.

Officials with the South Fulton Police Department were called to a shopping plaza off Old National Highway on Jan. 25. Near the L.A. Fitness, police said they found 17-year-old Isaiah Gaines dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police did not say what led up to the shooting.

With no suspects identified, authorities are hoping someone may have witnessed the shooting and be able to provide a suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, text information to 274637 or visit the Crime Stoppers website .

