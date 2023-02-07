Effective: 2023-02-09 21:11:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-11 16:12:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Clark; Hot Spring The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Arkansas Ouachita River At Arkadelphia affecting Clark and Hot Spring Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Arkansas Ouachita River At Camden affecting Calhoun and Ouachita Counties. Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Calhoun, Bradley and Union Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Arkadelphia. * WHEN...Until Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, State Highway 7 and 51 railroad underpass flooded. Fields and timber along the river flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 19.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Friday morning and continue to fall. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 12 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date Ouachita River Arkadelphia 17.0 19.3 Thu 8 PM 13.2 6.7 6.1 Falling

