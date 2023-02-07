Effective: 2023-02-10 03:05:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this morning by 1045 AM EST. Target Area: Sandusky; Wood The National Weather Service in Cleveland OH has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Ohio Portage River At Woodville affecting Wood and Sandusky Counties. For the Portage River...including Woodville...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Portage River At Woodville. * WHEN...Until this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, The river inundates lower portions of Trail Marker Park and is out of banks in Pemberville. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:30 AM EST Friday the stage was 8.9 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage early this morning to 9.2 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage to 8.8 feet during the afternoon. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO