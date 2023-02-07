The latest winter storm will be moving out of New Mexico tonight. Temperatures will be on a rollercoaster ride as another cold front moves in Thursday. A mix of rain and snow is still falling Tuesday evening across central, southern, and eastern parts of New Mexico. The Sunport picked up 0.4″ of snow today, making it the snowiest day this winter. The East Mountains and parts of Socorro County picked up the heaviest snow amounts with this winter storm, around 4″ in some spots. Rain and snow will be tapering off overnight, eventually all ending by the early morning hours on Wednesday. Sunnier weather will return Wednesday afternoon with a warmup of 5-10° compared to Tuesday afternoon.

