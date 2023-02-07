ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

KRQE News 13

Steady snow east, windy and cold Thursday

A quick moving snow maker is bringing a couple inches of snow to northeast New Mexico. Johnson and Bartlett Passes are impacted this afternoon with closures near Clayton and also east of Clines Corners from several accidents. So use caution this afternoon and avoid travel if possible east. Otherwise, it’s dry and breezy for central and western NM. Wind speeds are 15-25 mph with gusts 35-40 mph throughout the day. Bundle up since wind chills will feel well below freezing too! The snow showers will continue pushing south later today before clearing out for the evening commute.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Windy and snow showers in eastern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow showers are coming down in northeast New Mexico and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Roads are already snow-covered at Raton Pass, and the road conditions will worsen along I-25, and in the rest of the northeast highlands and east plains throughout the morning commute.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Storm exits today, warmer weather on the way

An overperforming storm continues to drop snow across the east central parts of New Mexico and rain across the far southeast where temperatures are above freezing. Most of the activity will fizzle out past sunset, with clouds clearing overnight. This will allow temperatures to plummet, with overnight lows 10-15 degrees below average. Wind chill will also be a slight factor early tomorrow morning.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Calm before another storm arrives Thursday

After a good amount of snow across New Mexico yesterday, we are taking a break from active conditions this afternoon. Plenty of sunshine has returned to the state with dry conditions, although a bit of a breeze is still sticking around with gusts up to 30 mph – nothing too significant. Today will be the calm before our next storm arrives tomorrow.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KOAT 7

Winter storm impacting eastern New Mexico

A winter storm is impacting eastern New Mexico this afternoon. The winter storm has caused several major road closings and has forced several schools to dismiss students early. Interstate 40 between Clines Corners and Santa Rosa has been closed as emergency crews respond to several crashes caused by winter weather...
SANTA ROSA, NM
KRQE News 13

Snow ends tonight, colder air sets in

The latest winter storm will be moving out of New Mexico tonight. Temperatures will be on a rollercoaster ride as another cold front moves in Thursday. A mix of rain and snow is still falling Tuesday evening across central, southern, and eastern parts of New Mexico. The Sunport picked up 0.4″ of snow today, making it the snowiest day this winter. The East Mountains and parts of Socorro County picked up the heaviest snow amounts with this winter storm, around 4″ in some spots. Rain and snow will be tapering off overnight, eventually all ending by the early morning hours on Wednesday. Sunnier weather will return Wednesday afternoon with a warmup of 5-10° compared to Tuesday afternoon.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Widespread snow and winter weather advisories around New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Widespread snow is coming down throughout central New Mexico. Most roadways in the Metro and Valley are only wet but there will be slushier and snowier spots in the higher terrain of central, western and northern NM. Forecast Continues Below. Legilsature: Lawmakers discuss extending NM...
NEW MEXICO STATE
rrobserver.com

Chance of snow all day

The RRO office got a light dusting this morning.(Michaela Helean) There is a small chance of light snow all day today after the light dusting last night. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Sharply colder temperatures are expected area wide today behind a backdoor cold front. Snow showers will peak in coverage this morning across central New Mexico before slowly waning during the evening hours.”
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Zoe's Thursday Night Forecast

NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Calm before a storm arrives tomorrow

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today was lovely and warm across New Mexico – over 15 degrees warmer than average across the east. This warmth will come to an end for parts of the state as a storm arrives early tomorrow morning. The storm will approach the state from the northwest, beginning to impact southern Colorado and the Four Corners areas early Monday morning.
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Snow possible in the Albuquerque metro Tuesday morning

Snow will be possible around the Albuquerque metro early Tuesday morning. The snow could bring travel impacts for the morning commute. A storm system began moving into New Mexico Monday, bringing snow to western and northern parts of the state, along with windy weather. An initial cold front is beginning to bring cooler back to the state today too, but a backdoor front will bring in even colder temperatures statewide for Tuesday.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico 2023 water supply outlook ‘encouraging’

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With recent snows around the state, New Mexico’s water outlook for the spring is improving. But the latest outlook report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture notes there’s still a fair bit of uncertainty in forecasting water into the spring. Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture published a 2023 Water Supply Outlook […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KJCT8

Winter conditions return with more snowfall

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The past weekend, temperatures have stayed warmer than average for some locations across the Western Slope. Sunday, February 5, brought the fifties and sixties for Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose. With clear skies and lots of sunshine, places felt more Spring-like temperatures and conditions compared to the winter. However, changes will occur Sunday night that will bring winter conditions back to the state.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KRQE News 13

Rabid fox bites person in southern New Mexico county

SIERRA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico health officials say an aggressive fox found in Sierra County recently tested positive for rabies. Now, health officials are warning ranchers, farmers and pet owners to vaccinate their animals against the viral disease. The New Mexico Department of Health says the fox was found in a rural residential area in […]
SIERRA COUNTY, NM
travellemming.com

Camping in New Mexico in 2023 (19 Best Sites & 5 Tips)

Camping in New Mexico is one of the most underrated activities in the Southwestern state. Sleep alongside towering sandstone mesas, amid giant pines, or on the outskirts of a famous New Mexico adobe town. As a passionate camper myself, I’ve visited New Mexico multiple times and have never paid for...
NEW MEXICO STATE
Tracy Stengel

It's Skunk Breeding Season in New Mexico -- Keep Your Pets Safe

Love is in the air for skunks throughout New Mexico and in their case, love stinks! From February to April, the usually solitary animals are feeling social as they search for a mate. While these creatures are out trying to get lucky, you and your pets may not feel so fortunate if you run into one.

