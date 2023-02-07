Read full article on original website
Related
KRQE News 13
Steady snow east, windy and cold Thursday
A quick moving snow maker is bringing a couple inches of snow to northeast New Mexico. Johnson and Bartlett Passes are impacted this afternoon with closures near Clayton and also east of Clines Corners from several accidents. So use caution this afternoon and avoid travel if possible east. Otherwise, it’s dry and breezy for central and western NM. Wind speeds are 15-25 mph with gusts 35-40 mph throughout the day. Bundle up since wind chills will feel well below freezing too! The snow showers will continue pushing south later today before clearing out for the evening commute.
KRQE News 13
Windy and snow showers in eastern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow showers are coming down in northeast New Mexico and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Roads are already snow-covered at Raton Pass, and the road conditions will worsen along I-25, and in the rest of the northeast highlands and east plains throughout the morning commute.
KRQE News 13
Storm exits today, warmer weather on the way
An overperforming storm continues to drop snow across the east central parts of New Mexico and rain across the far southeast where temperatures are above freezing. Most of the activity will fizzle out past sunset, with clouds clearing overnight. This will allow temperatures to plummet, with overnight lows 10-15 degrees below average. Wind chill will also be a slight factor early tomorrow morning.
KRQE News 13
Calm before another storm arrives Thursday
After a good amount of snow across New Mexico yesterday, we are taking a break from active conditions this afternoon. Plenty of sunshine has returned to the state with dry conditions, although a bit of a breeze is still sticking around with gusts up to 30 mph – nothing too significant. Today will be the calm before our next storm arrives tomorrow.
KOAT 7
Winter storm impacting eastern New Mexico
A winter storm is impacting eastern New Mexico this afternoon. The winter storm has caused several major road closings and has forced several schools to dismiss students early. Interstate 40 between Clines Corners and Santa Rosa has been closed as emergency crews respond to several crashes caused by winter weather...
KRQE News 13
Snow ends tonight, colder air sets in
The latest winter storm will be moving out of New Mexico tonight. Temperatures will be on a rollercoaster ride as another cold front moves in Thursday. A mix of rain and snow is still falling Tuesday evening across central, southern, and eastern parts of New Mexico. The Sunport picked up 0.4″ of snow today, making it the snowiest day this winter. The East Mountains and parts of Socorro County picked up the heaviest snow amounts with this winter storm, around 4″ in some spots. Rain and snow will be tapering off overnight, eventually all ending by the early morning hours on Wednesday. Sunnier weather will return Wednesday afternoon with a warmup of 5-10° compared to Tuesday afternoon.
KRQE News 13
Widespread snow and winter weather advisories around New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Widespread snow is coming down throughout central New Mexico. Most roadways in the Metro and Valley are only wet but there will be slushier and snowier spots in the higher terrain of central, western and northern NM. Forecast Continues Below. Legilsature: Lawmakers discuss extending NM...
rrobserver.com
Chance of snow all day
The RRO office got a light dusting this morning.(Michaela Helean) There is a small chance of light snow all day today after the light dusting last night. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Sharply colder temperatures are expected area wide today behind a backdoor cold front. Snow showers will peak in coverage this morning across central New Mexico before slowly waning during the evening hours.”
KRQE News 13
Zoe's Thursday Night Forecast
New Mexico lawmakers want millions to upgrade dangerous …. Read: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/new-mexico-lawmakers-want-millions-to-upgrade-dangerous-highways/. Former Colfax County manager faces lawsuit for allegedly …. See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/former-colfax-county-manager-faces-lawsuit-for-allegedly-mishandling-funds/. Albuquerque Police: OnStar helps catch carjacker. See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/albuquerque-police-onstar-helps-catch-carjacker/. Teen accused in Jada Gonzales’ murder to stay behind …. Read here: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/teen-accused-in-jada-gonzales-murder-to-stay-behind-bars/. Proposed bill in New...
KRQE News 13
Calm before a storm arrives tomorrow
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today was lovely and warm across New Mexico – over 15 degrees warmer than average across the east. This warmth will come to an end for parts of the state as a storm arrives early tomorrow morning. The storm will approach the state from the northwest, beginning to impact southern Colorado and the Four Corners areas early Monday morning.
KRQE News 13
Snow possible in the Albuquerque metro Tuesday morning
Snow will be possible around the Albuquerque metro early Tuesday morning. The snow could bring travel impacts for the morning commute. A storm system began moving into New Mexico Monday, bringing snow to western and northern parts of the state, along with windy weather. An initial cold front is beginning to bring cooler back to the state today too, but a backdoor front will bring in even colder temperatures statewide for Tuesday.
10+ inches of snow expected to fall on some of Colorado's mountains
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Elk and Parkhead Mountains and Flattops ahead of an early week storm that could bring more than 10 inches of snow. The advisory will be in place from 5 PM on Sunday until 11 PM on Monday...
New Mexico 2023 water supply outlook ‘encouraging’
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With recent snows around the state, New Mexico’s water outlook for the spring is improving. But the latest outlook report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture notes there’s still a fair bit of uncertainty in forecasting water into the spring. Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture published a 2023 Water Supply Outlook […]
KJCT8
Winter conditions return with more snowfall
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The past weekend, temperatures have stayed warmer than average for some locations across the Western Slope. Sunday, February 5, brought the fifties and sixties for Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose. With clear skies and lots of sunshine, places felt more Spring-like temperatures and conditions compared to the winter. However, changes will occur Sunday night that will bring winter conditions back to the state.
Rabid fox bites person in southern New Mexico county
SIERRA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico health officials say an aggressive fox found in Sierra County recently tested positive for rabies. Now, health officials are warning ranchers, farmers and pet owners to vaccinate their animals against the viral disease. The New Mexico Department of Health says the fox was found in a rural residential area in […]
travellemming.com
Camping in New Mexico in 2023 (19 Best Sites & 5 Tips)
Camping in New Mexico is one of the most underrated activities in the Southwestern state. Sleep alongside towering sandstone mesas, amid giant pines, or on the outskirts of a famous New Mexico adobe town. As a passionate camper myself, I’ve visited New Mexico multiple times and have never paid for...
Popular New Mexico campground won’t open for the 2023 season
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A popular campground in New Mexico is closed down as the owners try to work out a lease agreement with the state. The Enchanted Circle campground in Angel Fire has been voted as a top campground in the state for the last four years, but this season, they won’t get to open […]
Forensic geologist, researcher come to New Mexico to investigate mystery stones
Nearly six years after KRQE introduced you to a mystery in northern New Mexico surrounding carved stone pillars, we may finally have some idea where they came from and who put them there.
It's Skunk Breeding Season in New Mexico -- Keep Your Pets Safe
Love is in the air for skunks throughout New Mexico and in their case, love stinks! From February to April, the usually solitary animals are feeling social as they search for a mate. While these creatures are out trying to get lucky, you and your pets may not feel so fortunate if you run into one.
Roundhouse Roundup: Daylight saving, soda sales, green chile smell
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a busy Wednesday at the Roundhouse. Among the many bills on the schedule for today are bills that would exempt New Mexico from daylight saving time, a bill that would stop the sale of sodas at schools, and, of course, the bill to set New Mexico’s official aroma. Daylight Saving Time […]
Comments / 0