Effective: 2023-02-09 22:12:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Chautauqua; Southern Erie HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Chautauqua and Southern Erie counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Recent rains will make shallow rooted pines more susceptible to being blown over. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO