Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sabrina Ionescu To Get Signature Shoe with Nike
Sabrina Ionescu, who starred at the University of Oregon and now plays for the New York Liberty, will get her own signature shoe from Nike, per a report. According to Sole Retriever, the Nike Sabrina 1 is expected to launch in the fall of 2023 at a retail price of $125. The report notes that several colorways are already scheduled for release. The names include “New York Liberty,” “Light Bone Laser Orange,” and “Medium Soft Pink.”
Isiah Thomas won't join Phoenix Suns front office contrary to report, Mat Ishbia spokesperson says
BROOKLYN – New Phoenix Suns majority owner Mat Ishbia and Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas are friends. Thomas led Ishbia’s hometown Detroit Pistons to back-to-back NBA titles. They’ve known each other for some time and Thomas was in Phoenix during Ishbia’s visit last month that including him attending two Suns games at Footprint Center.
WNBA free agency updates: February 7th, 2023
3 p.m. ET: The Washington Mystics have signed center Amanda Zahui B. to a one-year contract. The team acquired the negotiating rights to Zahui B. from the Las Vegas Aces on Feb. 5.
The WNBA's superteam era
The WNBA season doesn't begin for 101 days, but it's already looking like a two-horse race between new superteams in Las Vegas and New York. State of play: The Liberty added three stars (including two former MVPs) in free agency to a squad that already boasted Sabrina Ionescu, while the defending champion Aces added league legend Candace Parker.
Brooklyn Nets Trade Kevin Durant in Massive NBA Blockbuster Ahead of Deadline
When Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant signed with the Nets, they had visions of bringing title upon title to Brooklyn. Now, they’ve both gone their separate ways within days of each other. Earlier this week, Irving was sent to the Dallas Mavericks. Now, Durant is joining him in the...
Phoenix Suns Now All in on Championship After Kevin Durant Trade
The Phoenix Suns have done the unthinkable. Kevin Durant is officially a Sun. Phoenix traded Cameron Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and four future first-round picks in exchange for Durant and TJ Warren late Wednesday night. The Suns have been a winning organization over the past two seasons and built...
The Aces are under the microscope, and now the WNBA is too
According to a report from The Next, the Las Vegas Aces are under investigation by the WNBA for making under-the-table payments to players. This comes the day after the organization came under fire for avoiding comment on the ongoing investigation involving Dearica Hamby. The Aces have had one of the...
WNBA free agency 2023: 3 most impactful signings of the offseason
WNBA free agency did not disappoint as it kicked off with an exclamation point on February 1st. Many players shocked the world with their selections and future destinations. The 2023 free agency class has changed the landscape of the WNBA and this upcoming season will be unpredictable. Superstars such as Breanna Stewart, and Candace Parker have shocked the world with their free-agency destinations.
(Updated) 2023 WNBA Free Agency: Chicago Sky went from aiming to repeat to rebuilding
The Chicago Sky were up by 10 entering the fourth quarter of Game 5 against the Connecticut Sun. It seemed the dream matchup against Las Vegas was a foregone conclusion and the Sky would get an opportunity to defend their title and potentially be the first WNBA team to repeat since the 02 Los Angeles Sparks.
Sacramento High retires jersey of alum, former WNBA player Vicki Baugh
SACRAMENTO — A decorated women's basketball player and Sacramento native took the court again at her alma mater, Sacramento High School, not to score a basket, but for a new honor.In a halftime ceremony Wednesday night Vicki Baugh became only the second person in school history to have their jersey retired. Number 22 now forever carries her name, cemented in school history. "Basketball has given way more to me than I can give to it," Baugh told CBS13. Her jersey will soon hang next to the school's first recipient of the honor. "She's only the second jersey we've retired besides former Mayor Kevin...
Dream hire former Wings coach Vickie Johnson as assistant
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Dream named former Dallas coach Vickie Johnson as an assistant coach Thursday, completing coach Tanisha Wright’s staff. Johnson was 32-36 in two seasons with Dallas with a 1-3 playoff record. The Wings did not pick up the option on Johnson’s contract following last season. Johnson also had coached the San Antonio Stars and was a two-time WNBA All-Star with the New York Liberty. In 2020, Johnson and Wright worked together as assistants for the Las Vegas Aces. “To say I am happy to have VJ join our staff would be an understatement,” Wright said. “I know firsthand that she fits exactly who we are as an organization, and I have a ton of respect for her and how she approaches the game of basketball.”
Breanna Stewart, Courtney Vandersloot joined Liberty ‘for more than just the money’
The Liberty are taking the torch from the Nets’ failed Big 3 and the neighboring Knicks. The Liberty signed Breanna Stewart and Courtney Vandersloot last week, finishing what was perhaps the most impressive free agency by a team in WNBA history, and the superstar duo was introduced Thursday morning in a celebratory press conference at Barclays Center. Liberty co-owner Clara Wu Tsai said they signed Stewart and Vandersloot for one reason: to bring New York a basketball championship. “It’s truly a new era for the New York Liberty franchise. We set a goal to assemble the best team...
