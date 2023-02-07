ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottawattamie County, IA

Pottawattamie County Supervisors discuss free parking vs pay-to-park at County Courthouse

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
(Pottawattamie Co) The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors this morning discussed the courthouse parking lot reconstruction project and whether to have pay-to-park or free parking.

A pay-to-park lot would be enclosed with a fence. The free parking option would open up the parking lot. However, there are concerns about people parking in the lot for a long period of time and how that would be patrolled.

Jason Slack, Director of Buildings and Grounds, said he likes the free parking option because it would be a lot easier for maintenance.

Slack said they could still do the pay-for-parking option with an arm and kiosk, but have the parking be free.

The Supervisors held a lengthy discussion, but they took no action today on the free parking or pay-to-park option so they can gather more information.

