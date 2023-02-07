Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Laurel County ambulance service finds creative way to honor founder
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County has been serving the area since 1977, and first responders found a way to honor the man who started it all. “Well, I like it. I was surprised. It just, it ain’t got my smile on there,” Ambulance Inc. Founder Bill Smith said laughingly.
wymt.com
EKY business owner: community support is only thing helping them stay afloat following flood
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One prominent Perry County printing business lost everything in the flood, but thanks to endless support from friends, family and other small businesses, the shop is up and running again. Graphic Impressions in Bulan experienced a total loss in the flood, losing thousands of dollars...
wymt.com
Disaster response group pays a visit to EKY to assist in long-term recovery efforts
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - World Renew Disaster Response Services made its way to the mountains and, on Monday, volunteers began speaking with flood victims about their stories. “World Renew is located in Grand Rapids, Michigan. We have about 1,800 volunteers that go all over,” said World Renew volunteer Dennis...
Kingsport Times-News
Ballad opens cardiology practice in Norton
NORTON — Southwest Virginia cardiology patients now have a shorter drive for outpatient services. Ballad Health officials opened the doors Tuesday on a new branch site for its CVA Heart Institute cardiology practice at the Norton Community Hospital Healthplex on West Park Avenue.
wymt.com
New truck, new training, same mission for Pikeville Fire Department
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Fire Department received its newest addition to the fire and rescue fleet this week, as firefighters work to learn the new tech of a $1.2 million investment in community safety. Tower 1, the new fire and rescue truck with a 100-foot ladder, is a...
wymt.com
Here is why one EKY city/county is not seeing $41 million in grants at once
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Hazard and the Perry County Fiscal Court were approved for 28 grants worth more than $41 million. ”It’s unreal, I mean, it’s the first time ever in the history of time we’ve had that many awards in the queue waiting,” said Hazard Mayor Happy Mobelini.
Kentucky’s World Chicken Festival among top US food festivals
Thrillist put together a list of the best 18 food festivals to look forward to in 2023, and what better place to come and indulge in large amounts of fried chicken than the birthplace of KFC?
mountain-topmedia.com
PMC surgeon installs first ‘smart’ knee implant
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Pikeville Medical Center continues to utilize advanced tools and techniques, and the dedicated team at the Orthopedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Institute is no exception. On Monday, Feb. 6, PMC Orthopedic Surgeon Kevin Pugh, MD, installed PMC’s first smart knee implant. The Orthopedic Surgery and...
wymt.com
Johnson County, Kentucky students stop by Studio 3
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thirteen 5th and 6th grade students from Porter Elementary School in Johnson County, Kentucky stopped by WSAZ for a tour. They have a newscast called Paws-itive Panther News.
wymt.com
Business leaders meet in Pike County to discuss economic issues
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Business leaders and members of the Southeast Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (SEKC) met in Pikeville on Tuesday to discuss economic issues plaguing the healthcare industry across the country. “We have people from education, local government, healthcare, just a great representation of the community,” said SEKC President...
wymt.com
The App brings ‘Anytown’ to schools in Eastern Kentucky
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Center for the Arts is rolling out its latest production, leaving the stage and hitting area schools. The App’s Vitality Theater program works to bring arts and education into schools surrounding Pike County, providing an experience for students who may otherwise not seek out theater.
wymt.com
New management to bring upgrades to StoneCrest Golf Course
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Prestonsburg City Council recently welcomed a new management team to take over operations for StoneCrest Golf Course. The course, which has been a community recreation staple for more than 20 years, has cost the city hundreds of thousands in upkeep over the years. “Right now,...
Sheriff: Three children transported to hospital following ‘burning smell’ in Wise Co.
Update: Sheriff Kilgore told News Channel 11 at 11:25 p.m. Wednesday that three children and two adults were transported to a hospital. Preliminary information from Kilgore said that five children were transported. WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Three children and two adults were transported to an area hospital Wednesday night after deputies responded to reports […]
wymt.com
SWVA fire department investigating suspicious fire
APPALACHIA, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with one fire department in Southwest Virginia are investigating a fire they believe was intentionally started. Crews with the Appalachia Fire Department responded to an abandoned home on Callahan Avenue early Monday morning. Firefighters say all the doors and windows were secured and they have...
wymt.com
Firefighters: Beaver dam to blame for near flood event in Knott County
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - First responders are called to scenes for many different reasons, but firefighters in one county responded to one particularly unusual situation last weekend. On Sunday night, crews from the Hindman Volunteer Fire Department were called to Sylvester Branch Road about a dam that was overflowing...
wymt.com
Police in Bell County asking for help to find stolen car
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one Southeastern Kentucky county are asking for your help to find a stolen car. Middlesboro Police say the car in question, a silver 2013 Hyundai Elantra, was stolen on New Year’s Day. We’re told the car has West Virginia plates with the tag...
clayconews.com
Pike County, Kentucky Man Sentenced to Life for Distributing Fentanyl that Resulted in Overdose Death
PIKEVILLE, KY— A Shelbiana, Ky., man, Justin Bryant, 38, was sentenced to life in federal prison on Tuesday, by U.S. District Judge Robert Wier, for distributing fentanyl and para-flurofentanyl that caused death of a victim, and for conspiring with others to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and para-fluorofentanyl. Bryant was convicted...
thebig1063.com
Two Kentuckians arrested in Lee County Virginia charged with drug offenses
Sheriff Gary B. Parsons and Southwest Virginia Drug Task Force reports that on January 27, 2023 they conducted a Buy/Bust Operation in Lee County. The Operation was an undercover purchase of 300 pressed Fentanyl Tablets at a cost of $4,500.00. The undercover transaction took place as planned and the Virginia...
3 kids displaced after alleged Knox County drug trafficking scheme
After a Tuesday search warrant, two adults were arrested and three children displaced in Knox County.
wymt.com
Perry County Fiscal Court sues Kentucky state government over ability to impose restaurant tax
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - 50 cities across the state of Kentucky currently impose a restaurant tax. Hazard, which has a population of more than 5,000 people per the U.S. Census Bureau, is not one of them. That is despite having a larger population than some cities that do like Jackson (2,208) and Pineville (1,662).
