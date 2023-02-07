ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazard, KY

Kingsport Times-News

Ballad opens cardiology practice in Norton

NORTON — Southwest Virginia cardiology patients now have a shorter drive for outpatient services. Ballad Health officials opened the doors Tuesday on a new branch site for its CVA Heart Institute cardiology practice at the Norton Community Hospital Healthplex on West Park Avenue.
NORTON, VA
mountain-topmedia.com

PMC surgeon installs first ‘smart’ knee implant

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Pikeville Medical Center continues to utilize advanced tools and techniques, and the dedicated team at the Orthopedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Institute is no exception. On Monday, Feb. 6, PMC Orthopedic Surgeon Kevin Pugh, MD, installed PMC’s first smart knee implant. The Orthopedic Surgery and...
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Business leaders meet in Pike County to discuss economic issues

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Business leaders and members of the Southeast Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (SEKC) met in Pikeville on Tuesday to discuss economic issues plaguing the healthcare industry across the country. “We have people from education, local government, healthcare, just a great representation of the community,” said SEKC President...
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

The App brings ‘Anytown’ to schools in Eastern Kentucky

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Center for the Arts is rolling out its latest production, leaving the stage and hitting area schools. The App’s Vitality Theater program works to bring arts and education into schools surrounding Pike County, providing an experience for students who may otherwise not seek out theater.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

New management to bring upgrades to StoneCrest Golf Course

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Prestonsburg City Council recently welcomed a new management team to take over operations for StoneCrest Golf Course. The course, which has been a community recreation staple for more than 20 years, has cost the city hundreds of thousands in upkeep over the years. “Right now,...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
WJHL

Sheriff: Three children transported to hospital following ‘burning smell’ in Wise Co.

Update: Sheriff Kilgore told News Channel 11 at 11:25 p.m. Wednesday that three children and two adults were transported to a hospital. Preliminary information from Kilgore said that five children were transported. WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Three children and two adults were transported to an area hospital Wednesday night after deputies responded to reports […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
wymt.com

SWVA fire department investigating suspicious fire

APPALACHIA, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with one fire department in Southwest Virginia are investigating a fire they believe was intentionally started. Crews with the Appalachia Fire Department responded to an abandoned home on Callahan Avenue early Monday morning. Firefighters say all the doors and windows were secured and they have...
APPALACHIA, VA
wymt.com

Firefighters: Beaver dam to blame for near flood event in Knott County

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - First responders are called to scenes for many different reasons, but firefighters in one county responded to one particularly unusual situation last weekend. On Sunday night, crews from the Hindman Volunteer Fire Department were called to Sylvester Branch Road about a dam that was overflowing...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Police in Bell County asking for help to find stolen car

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one Southeastern Kentucky county are asking for your help to find a stolen car. Middlesboro Police say the car in question, a silver 2013 Hyundai Elantra, was stolen on New Year’s Day. We’re told the car has West Virginia plates with the tag...
BELL COUNTY, KY
thebig1063.com

Two Kentuckians arrested in Lee County Virginia charged with drug offenses

Sheriff Gary B. Parsons and Southwest Virginia Drug Task Force reports that on January 27, 2023 they conducted a Buy/Bust Operation in Lee County. The Operation was an undercover purchase of 300 pressed Fentanyl Tablets at a cost of $4,500.00. The undercover transaction took place as planned and the Virginia...
LEE COUNTY, VA

