No child born on drugs should ever be sent home with that mother. If you can't or won't take care of a baby in your stomach, you certainly are not going to take care of it outside your body. 😢💔
I'm not surprised. Most of the children being born are not "planned" pregnancies by responsible people. There's a serious problem and the children are paying the price. Very sad.
One more thing, now that my kids are grown and I'm as anonymous as one can be online, I smoked weed and ate edibles with all of my pregnancies. It was the only way I could eat and keep the food down, still only gained about 15 lbs with each and my smallest baby was 7lbs 3oz, largest was 9lbs and 10oz and all of them were born full term. STOP CRIMINALIZING A NATURAL PLANT and lumping it with real drugs.
