ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Comments / 21

Do Right
2d ago

No child born on drugs should ever be sent home with that mother. If you can't or won't take care of a baby in your stomach, you certainly are not going to take care of it outside your body. 😢💔

Reply(1)
9
Do Right
2d ago

I'm not surprised. Most of the children being born are not "planned" pregnancies by responsible people. There's a serious problem and the children are paying the price. Very sad.

Reply
5
Got 'em
2d ago

One more thing, now that my kids are grown and I'm as anonymous as one can be online, I smoked weed and ate edibles with all of my pregnancies. It was the only way I could eat and keep the food down, still only gained about 15 lbs with each and my smallest baby was 7lbs 3oz, largest was 9lbs and 10oz and all of them were born full term. STOP CRIMINALIZING A NATURAL PLANT and lumping it with real drugs.

Reply(3)
4
Related
WVNS

WV, fifth highest increase in the nation for STDs

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The increase in Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) cases during the COVID-19 pandemic increased exponentially, raising concern nationwide. According to a new study, STD case numbers increased significantly from 2000 to 2020 and found that the problem has been a concern for a while, especially in West Virginia. The number of STD […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
OnlyInYourState

Be On The Lookout, A New Type Of Tick Has Been Spotted In West Virginia

Bad news, everyone. Another type of tick has been discovered in the Mountain State. Now, not only do we have to contend with eight-legged, blood-sucking parasites like the dog tick, the deer tick, and the lone star tick — as of just recently here in West Virginia, we also have to watch out for the brand-new-to-America Asian longhorned ticks as well.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

Four more COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Four more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Friday in West Virginia, while hospitalizations decreased slightly and active virus cases rose about 60. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release that raises the state’s pandemic death total...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
KOCO

Authorities investigate outbreak of unusual sickness in two Oklahoma counties

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities are investigating what caused 53 people in two counties to get the same serious illness. The Oklahoma State Department of Health said they still don't know where the outbreak that has impacted residents in Caddo and Custer counties came from. The department even called in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help.
CADDO COUNTY, OK
lootpress.com

Federal indictment cuts off major source of West Virginia drug supply

WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – “A sophisticated drug trafficking network which served as one of the largest suppliers of illicit substances to West Virginia has been dismantled by a federal indictment returned this week against individuals from Ohio, California, and Mexico. Juan Carlos Magana, 41, of Sinaloa, Mexico, and...
BELLAIRE, OH
WVNS

Community Health Systems in Beckley among four health centers to receive funding

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Community Health Systems in Beckley is among four health centers across West Virginia to receive funding from United States Department of Health and Human Services. U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced the funding of $17,155,004 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on February 8, 2023. […]
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

‘We’re in a battle for the heart and soul of West Virginia’ – Secretary of State Mac Warner addresses Raleigh County

DANIELS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Republican Executive Committee convened Tuesday at The Resort at Glade Springs to discuss regular business, and also to hear from special guest speaker, gubernatorial candidate, and WV Secretary of State Mac Warner. Secretary Warner is the latest gubernatorial candidate to address the...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Eight COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Eight new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Wednesday. The deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,885, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. an 83-year-old woman from Marion County. a 79-year-old...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

Foster Care Payments Delayed, Advocates React

Payments due to caregivers of 2,300 West Virginia foster children will be delayed in the month of February. According to a release from the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), the delay was caused by the department’s conversion from the Families and Children Tracking System (FACTS) to the West Virginia People’s Access to Help (WV PATH).
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WSAZ

First Warning Forecast

West Virginia’s near-total ban on abortion, which passed last year, has given rise to another discussion -- support for women, families and the babies born to them. Ohio State Highway Patrol changes hiring requirements to help with retention. Updated: 47 minutes ago. Law enforcement and first responder agencies have...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

Indictments returned in major northern W.Va. drug case

WHEELING, W.Va. — A collaborative investigation involving several states and the northern district of West Virginia resulted in a federal indictment this week in Wheeling. U.S. Attorney Bill Ihlenfeld said the dragnet captured one of the biggest drug suppliers in the region and his drug sources in Mexico and California. Juan Carlos Magana, 41, of Sinaloa, Mexico, and Personne “Rico” McGhee, age 52, of Bellaire, Ohio, were charged Tuesday with conspiring to distribute large quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine.
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

West Virginia State Police trooper dies

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia State Police trooper has died. Sgt. Nathan Samples died on Thursday following a battle with cancer, according to a Facebook post by West Virginia Troopers Association. Samples spent more than 20 years serving for the West Virginia State Police.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

Statewide Homeless Survey Bill Advances

A bill continues to advance that mandates a statewide homeless survey, intended to see if West Virginia’s health and human services facilities are being overtapped. Senate Bill 239 would have behavioral health providers, treatment specialists, statewide government leaders and community stakeholders assess a breakdown of homeless demographics. On Tuesday,...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

Just ahead of passage, state funding for battery plant sparks debate

State funding to support the Form Energy battery manufacturer in Weirton is moving toward a passage vote in the House of Delegates following a no-holds-barred debate. The debate unfolded over about an hour Thursday after Delegate Pat McGeehan, a Republican who represents the Hancock County district bordering the development site, introduced an amendment that would have stripped $105 million in support for the project from a supplemental appropriations bill.
WEIRTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy