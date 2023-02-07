ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Access to medical records

A nurse is probably trying to *** me because the hospital screwed up pretty badly and so now he claims he cannot let me review the last note the physician/resident wrote during rounds or review lab work with me. It literally takes 10 minutes. He said they make even patients use mychart.
WTVW

New study on cannabis and pregnant women

A new national study has found use of cannabis by pregnant women depends on the state they live in. Women living in a state where medical or recreational cannabis is legal reported a 5 times higher chance of using it than those living in a state where it is illegal. The study also found that almost 1 in 10 pregnant women living in states with legalized cannabis report using it. Of these, 70% used it more than once a week.
McKnight's

Shedding meds before post-acute stay is best fix for polypharmacy: study

Patients who start a deprescribing intervention before their post-acute care admission have fewer medications at discharge and at a 90-day follow-up than their peers with usual care, researchers report. The randomized clinical trial included 372 older adults aged 50 years and older who were taking five or more medications and...
pharmacist.com

CDC releases new pain management guidelines, advocating tailored care for patients

CDC’s updated guidelines on pain management are “a step in the right direction,” said Chris Herndon, PharmD, BCACP, FASHP, FCCP. Most pain experts, like Herndon, are pleased with the new guidance, which covers acute, subacute, and chronic pain, and replaces the controversial 2016 CDC opioid guideline for chronic pain.
MedicalXpress

Initiative to improve patient safety and equity at the time of ICU discharge

The American Thoracic Society, together with six sites across the U.S., is launching the ATS ICU Pause Initiative to educate health care providers about patient safety and equity in diagnosis at the time of ICU discharge. The ICU Pause program was borne out of a need to improve diagnostic safety at the particularly high-risk juncture when patients are discharged from the intensive care unit to hospital wards.
Daily Montanan

Bill that would allow medical professionals to deny care based on conscience clears hurdle in House

House Bill 303, which would allow medical professionals to refuse medical service based on conscience, passed second reading 65-35 in the House on Monday. “I’d like my health care provider to have a conscience,” said Rep. Steve Gunderson, R-Libby, in support of the bill. Sponsor Rep. Amy Regier, R-Kalispell, said on the floor that the […] The post Bill that would allow medical professionals to deny care based on conscience clears hurdle in House appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
KevinMD.com

Why sharing your complete medical history with your clinicians is important

It’s your first visit to a cardiologist because you’ve had occasional episodes of an irregular heartbeat. As you fill out your pre-appointment paperwork, you carefully list the symptoms you’re experiencing and the treatments your primary care physician has recommended before referring you to a specialist. You don’t mention that you recently started taking Lexapro (escitalopram) to treat depression because you’re focused on your heart issue.
KevinMD.com

The decline of whole-person treatment in modern medicine

Recently, a nurse practitioner responded to one of my op-eds in which I discussed the doctor-patient relationship. The nurse said:. I feel so frustrated at times, by the time constraints forced on us by using a business model of practice. In the 30-plus years I’ve been a nurse, we have moved from patient-centered care (which is the current inaccurate buzzword for the type of care we provide) to income-generated care.
beckershospitalreview.com

The 10 5-star hospitals with the tightest budgets

Emerson Hospital in Concord, Mass., has the tightest budget of any 5-star hospital in the nation, according to data from Sage Transparency. It is one of 429 hospitals nationwide that won the CMS distinction, based on five quality categories. Sage Transparency, which was launched by the Employers' Forum of Indiana,...
CONCORD, MA
beckershospitalreview.com

Physicians

Treatment did not go as planned, there were complications during surgery, an injury is more severe than thought — whatever the case may be, sharing sometimes life-altering news with patients and their families takes an emotional toll on physicians. Conjuring up the right words in the right order to...
beckershospitalreview.com

How Brigham and Women's Hospital cares for surgical patients from home

As hospital-at-home programs rise in popularity, could surgical home-hospital care be next? Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital has been using a variety of digital tools to try caring for surgical patients remotely. The hospital has piloted home-hospital care in 10 bariatric surgery patients, using remote monitoring devices, virtual care platforms...
BOSTON, MA
beckershospitalreview.com

5 steps to prevent instances of retained surgical items

Although rare, surgical tools or items are unintentionally left inside a patient in about 1,500 out of 28 million surgery operations each year in the U.S., which can result in significant harm. As part of a national workgroup effort, 114 healthcare facilities participated in evidence-based research to identify the best ways to reduce instances of retained surgical items in patient procedures.

