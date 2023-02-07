A new national study has found use of cannabis by pregnant women depends on the state they live in. Women living in a state where medical or recreational cannabis is legal reported a 5 times higher chance of using it than those living in a state where it is illegal. The study also found that almost 1 in 10 pregnant women living in states with legalized cannabis report using it. Of these, 70% used it more than once a week.

29 DAYS AGO