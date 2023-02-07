Read full article on original website
New guidelines suggest heavy marijuana use be disclosed before surgery
New guidelines released by a national industry board suggesting anesthesiologists ask patients about their cannabis and marijuana use before surgery have a local connection. The new guidelines were released this month by the American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine. Dr. Samer Narouze, chair for the Center for Pain Medicine at Western...
Major medical group wipes study advocating doctors give less anesthesia to reduce carbon footprint
A top medical group deleted mention of research suggesting that reducing anesthetic gas in surgery could be an effective tool to combat climate change.
A doctor claims that she only makes $12 per hour performing surgeries while a scrub tech makes 7 times more
Dr. Daisy Sanchez is a doctor but she is also a TikTok influencer with millions of followers. According to an article in the Daily Dot, on December 30, 2022, Dr. Sanchez posted a video claiming that she was only making $12 per hour performing surgeries while a scrub tech (surgical technician) whose job involves setting up surgeries makes $80 per hour.
Federal law no longer requires paperwork for some opioid use disorder prescriptions, but does require training
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — On Jan. 25, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration announced that a part of the federal omnibus bill removes a federal requirement for medical practitioners to submit a Notice of Intent to prescribe some medication. The DATA Waiver (X-Waiver) required practitioners to submit...
Tennessee ambulances face drug shortages
As drug shortages sweep the country, ambulances in Tennessee are really feeling the pinch with one of their most commonly-used medications.
Medical cannabis for chronic pain may help patients on long-term opioid treatment reduce dosages
A new study from New York State and CUNY researchers suggests that receiving medical cannabis for thirty days or more may help patients on long-term opioid treatment to lower their dose over time. The study, published today in JAMA Network Open, found an association between receiving medical cannabis for chronic...
Access to medical records
A nurse is probably trying to *** me because the hospital screwed up pretty badly and so now he claims he cannot let me review the last note the physician/resident wrote during rounds or review lab work with me. It literally takes 10 minutes. He said they make even patients use mychart.
New study on cannabis and pregnant women
A new national study has found use of cannabis by pregnant women depends on the state they live in. Women living in a state where medical or recreational cannabis is legal reported a 5 times higher chance of using it than those living in a state where it is illegal. The study also found that almost 1 in 10 pregnant women living in states with legalized cannabis report using it. Of these, 70% used it more than once a week.
In 1994, a Woman Entered a Hospital Due to Trouble Breathing. Before Treatment Was Finished, All the Doctors Collapsed
Gloria Ramirez, a 31-year-old woman, was admitted to Riverside General Hospital on February 19, 1994 with symptoms of advanced cervical cancer. Little did anyone know that her case would become one of the most bizarre medical mysteries in recent history.
Shedding meds before post-acute stay is best fix for polypharmacy: study
Patients who start a deprescribing intervention before their post-acute care admission have fewer medications at discharge and at a 90-day follow-up than their peers with usual care, researchers report. The randomized clinical trial included 372 older adults aged 50 years and older who were taking five or more medications and...
CDC releases new pain management guidelines, advocating tailored care for patients
CDC’s updated guidelines on pain management are “a step in the right direction,” said Chris Herndon, PharmD, BCACP, FASHP, FCCP. Most pain experts, like Herndon, are pleased with the new guidance, which covers acute, subacute, and chronic pain, and replaces the controversial 2016 CDC opioid guideline for chronic pain.
Initiative to improve patient safety and equity at the time of ICU discharge
The American Thoracic Society, together with six sites across the U.S., is launching the ATS ICU Pause Initiative to educate health care providers about patient safety and equity in diagnosis at the time of ICU discharge. The ICU Pause program was borne out of a need to improve diagnostic safety at the particularly high-risk juncture when patients are discharged from the intensive care unit to hospital wards.
Bill that would allow medical professionals to deny care based on conscience clears hurdle in House
House Bill 303, which would allow medical professionals to refuse medical service based on conscience, passed second reading 65-35 in the House on Monday. “I’d like my health care provider to have a conscience,” said Rep. Steve Gunderson, R-Libby, in support of the bill. Sponsor Rep. Amy Regier, R-Kalispell, said on the floor that the […] The post Bill that would allow medical professionals to deny care based on conscience clears hurdle in House appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Why sharing your complete medical history with your clinicians is important
It’s your first visit to a cardiologist because you’ve had occasional episodes of an irregular heartbeat. As you fill out your pre-appointment paperwork, you carefully list the symptoms you’re experiencing and the treatments your primary care physician has recommended before referring you to a specialist. You don’t mention that you recently started taking Lexapro (escitalopram) to treat depression because you’re focused on your heart issue.
The decline of whole-person treatment in modern medicine
Recently, a nurse practitioner responded to one of my op-eds in which I discussed the doctor-patient relationship. The nurse said:. I feel so frustrated at times, by the time constraints forced on us by using a business model of practice. In the 30-plus years I’ve been a nurse, we have moved from patient-centered care (which is the current inaccurate buzzword for the type of care we provide) to income-generated care.
Attorneys General Tell CVS, Walgreens Mail-Order Distribution of Abortion Pills is Illegal
CVS and Walgreens have both recently announced that they are seeking FDA certification to use the mail to distribute mifepristone, the first pill used in a 2-drug abortion. A coalition of 20 state attorneys have sent letters to CVS and Walgreens, informing the pharmacy chains that their announced plan to distribute abortion pills via mail is illegal.1.
The 10 5-star hospitals with the tightest budgets
Emerson Hospital in Concord, Mass., has the tightest budget of any 5-star hospital in the nation, according to data from Sage Transparency. It is one of 429 hospitals nationwide that won the CMS distinction, based on five quality categories. Sage Transparency, which was launched by the Employers' Forum of Indiana,...
Physicians
Treatment did not go as planned, there were complications during surgery, an injury is more severe than thought — whatever the case may be, sharing sometimes life-altering news with patients and their families takes an emotional toll on physicians. Conjuring up the right words in the right order to...
How Brigham and Women's Hospital cares for surgical patients from home
As hospital-at-home programs rise in popularity, could surgical home-hospital care be next? Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital has been using a variety of digital tools to try caring for surgical patients remotely. The hospital has piloted home-hospital care in 10 bariatric surgery patients, using remote monitoring devices, virtual care platforms...
5 steps to prevent instances of retained surgical items
Although rare, surgical tools or items are unintentionally left inside a patient in about 1,500 out of 28 million surgery operations each year in the U.S., which can result in significant harm. As part of a national workgroup effort, 114 healthcare facilities participated in evidence-based research to identify the best ways to reduce instances of retained surgical items in patient procedures.
