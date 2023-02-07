Read full article on original website
Charles N. Stewart III, 75
BELMONT — Charles "Skip" Norris Stewart III, 75, a resident of Belmont for the past 16 years, passed away on Monday, Feb. 6, in Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, after a courageous battle with Leukemia. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts, on June 22, 1947, the son of the late Charles N. Stewart II and Elizabeth (Alward) Stewart.
Alan R. Woods, 75
FRANKLIN — Alan R. Woods, 75, of Kendall Street, died on Monday, Feb. 6. Alan was born on July 29, 1947, in Franklin, the son to Irving and Evelyn (Rayno) Woods. He was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Army.
Tony Chandonnait, 68
We are sad to announce the passing of Tony Chandonnait. After a brief battle with cancer, he passed away on Friday, Jan. 27, at the age of 68. Tony was born on Sept. 16, 1954, to Luger and Marjorie Chandonnait. He was an avid fisherman with a great love for the outdoors. He loved to cook for those around him. You could catch him in and around town, chatting with family and friends. He was a member of the Franklin Elks Lodge No. 1280.
West Springfield man acquitted in deadly NH crash ordered to be deported
A judge has ordered the deportation of a commercial truck driver from Ukraine who was taken into custody by immigration authorities last year shortly after he was acquitted of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire.
Vermont removes possibly contaminated marijuana from stores
(AP) - Vermont regulators have removed marijuana potentially contaminated with a pesticide from five retail stores after a consumer reported feeling sick after smoking some. Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board issued a consumer protection warning last week for all strains of marijuana produced by grower Holland Cannabis Co. due to pesticide contamination. Customers who purchased marijuana grown by Holland Cannabis at the five particular stores are asked to return it to the retailers.
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 205 service calls from 8 a.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Thursday. Six people were arrested.
1 dead, 1 injured in second fatal ice-fishing accident this week
The latest incident, off Grand Isle in Keeler Bay, involved a side-by-side plunging through the ice. Authorities warned members of the public to stay off the ice on Lake Champlain this weekend. Read the story on VTDigger here: 1 dead, 1 injured in second fatal ice-fishing accident this week.
Connecticut driver arrested in hit and run death of Vermont woman
HARTFORD, Conn. — A driver accused of hitting and killing a 20-year-old Vermont woman and fleeing the scene last year was arrested on Wednesday. Hartford, Connecticut police believe 45-year-old Karanja Thomas of Hartford is responsible for the death of St. Johnsbury resident Jillian Hegarty, who was hit by a car on March 31 of last year.
Ribbon cutting ceremony welcomes The Edge of Town Tavern to Plymouth
PLYMOUTH — Central NH Chamber of Commerce new member, The Edge of Town Tavern, is holding a grand-opening ribbon cutting on Thursday, Feb. 16, from 4 to 6 p.m., at 38 NH Rte. 25. The ribbon cutting will include remarks from CNHCC executive director Matty Leighton, The Edge of...
New lineup of February classes at Makers Mill
WOLFEBORO — February may be a short month, but the lineup of classes at Makers Mill during February is definitely not: an extensive menu of class options awaits your selection. You’ll find a list and calendar online at makersmill.org/events and that’s the place to register too. Or, if you’d prefer to register for a class over the phone, call Carol or Josh at 603-569-1500.
Police arrest man in Concord
CONCORD — A 36-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested on multiple warrants in Concord on Sunday. Police say they observed a suspicious vehicle operating on Route 106 in the area of Autumn Drive. The vehicle was seen trying to elude officers by pulling into the driveway of a...
Fire chief to Franklin: Bring Opera House up to code or close
FRANKLIN — For about 60 years, fire chiefs in the Three Rivers city have told City Hall that the historic building at the center of downtown needs to be brought into compliance with modern safety codes. Every year since, the city’s leadership has chosen instead to use Band-Aid solutions, allowing the Franklin Opera House to be used as the primary gathering place for the community.
Short-term rentals: Towns take up regulation, for a variety of reasons
GILFORD — Gilford residents will weigh short-term rental rules proposed by the town’s planning board next month. The proposed regulations, which succeeded to the town warrant at the town deliberative session Tuesday without amendment, create detailed requirements for property owners around capacity, guest curfew, septic management, trash disposal, parking and property manager eligibility.
Two dead after UTV breaks through ice on Keeler Bay
SOUTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say two fishermen fell through the ice Saturday morning on Lake Champlain in South Hero. The two men aged 71 and 88 were in an enclosed Utility Task Vehicle out on the ice when they broke through. The 71 year old, from Williamstown, was pulled out of the water, transported to UVM Medical Center where he later died. The 88 year old, from East Montpelier, was located still inside the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
This Tiny Restaurant In Vermont Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why
Sometimes delving into a tasty meal is worth the wait. So, if you’re craving Thai food and happen to be in Montpelier, Vermont, head to Wilaiwan’s Kitchen for some of the best food around. Once you sit down for your freshly-made meal, you’ll understand why there tends to be a line out the door of this charming family-run restaurant. If you’re curious to know more, read on to learn why Wilaiwan’s Kitchen is the place to go to satisfy your craving for Thai food in Vermont.
3 Vermont minors have died from fentanyl-related overdoses since 2021
Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, has been driving opioid deaths in Vermont for close to a decade. Studies have also shown that, nationwide, the number of child deaths linked to fentanyl is growing exponentially. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3 Vermont minors have died from fentanyl-related overdoses since 2021.
UPDATE: Two fishermen dead after fall through ice in South Hero
Vermont State Police are investigating an incident where two ice fishermen fell through thin ice on Lake Champlain in South Hero Saturday morning. Both men have died.
Local developer to open first single-family house community in NH to help combat the housing sortage
LACONIA — Lilac Valley Estates is the first community in the state of New Hampshire to offer single-family rental homes at 100% market rate. Established in the beautiful, lake-side city of Laconia, located off Route 3, you will see 60 newly built single-family, animal-friendly, ranch-style homes available for rent.
Proposed 95-acre multi-use development in Concord may grow even larger
The development team behind a plan to construct some 650 housing units on 95 acres in Concord has grown by one partner and taken an option to purchase 40 more acres of abutting property. The proposed Monitor Way development — near the Concord Monitor building on land owned by Newspapers...
Woman arrested for armed robbery in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 34-year-old woman from Barre was arrested following an incident in Rutland on Friday. Authorities say they were notified of an armed robbery that had just occurred at a business on North Main Street. Police say they met with staff who reported a woman entered the store...
