ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Dream named former Dallas coach Vickie Johnson as an assistant coach Thursday, completing coach Tanisha Wright’s staff. Johnson was 32-36 in two seasons with Dallas with a 1-3 playoff record. The Wings did not pick up the option on Johnson’s contract following last season. Johnson also had coached the San Antonio Stars and was a two-time WNBA All-Star with the New York Liberty. In 2020, Johnson and Wright worked together as assistants for the Las Vegas Aces. “To say I am happy to have VJ join our staff would be an understatement,” Wright said. “I know firsthand that she fits exactly who we are as an organization, and I have a ton of respect for her and how she approaches the game of basketball.”

ATLANTA, GA ・ 14 HOURS AGO