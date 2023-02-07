ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cnycentral.com

Fulton teacher facing weapons charges turned over firearms, surrendered to police

FULTON, N.Y. — The Fulton Jr. High shop teacher facing weapons charges voluntarily turned over all his firearms to authorities CNY Central learned Wednesday. The news come after 43-year-old Jesse Weigand’s arrest Tuesday and a judge’s decision to deny a red flag referral application from Fulton Police that would have ordered him to turnover his firearms.
FULTON, NY
informnny.com

February events for adults at Flower Memorial Library

Flower Library in Watertown is offering a variety of events for adults in February, including an opportunity to learn the art of Tai Chi, receive genealogy help or explore their Gmail account. Between the Covers: Romance Book Club. February 8 at 6:30 p.m. – virtual on Zoom. Join others...
WATERTOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy