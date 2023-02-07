SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sikeston Department of Public Safety continues its investigation into the case of missing woman Shyann Brooke Morrison. Morrison was 21 years old when she went missing. She is described as being between 5-feet, 5-inches and 5-feet, 9-inches tall and between 120 and 140 pounds. She has red/auburn hair and brown eyes.

SIKESTON, MO ・ 6 DAYS AGO