Read full article on original website
Related
kbsi23.com
2 Advance residents arrested on meth charges
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – Two Advance resident face drug charges. Stoddard County Sheriff Carl Hefner reports the arrest of David Throgmorton, 28, and Lorri Throgmorton, 55, both of Advance. Lori Throgmorton faces a possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) charge. She was taken to the Stoddard County Jail on...
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with multiple western Ky. thefts
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - A man wanted in connection with multiple thefts in western Kentucky is now in custody. Wayne L. Daugherty, 42, was arrested by the Ballard and Carlisle County Sheriff’s Offices over the weekend in Ballard County. According to a Facebook post by the Graves County Sheriff’s...
Kait 8
Earthquake reported in Southeast Missouri
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - On Thursday night, an earthquake rattled parts of Southeast Missouri. The U.S. Geological Survey said a 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck east of Risco and south of Catron near U.S. Highway 62 around 9:10 p.m. Feb. 9. Several reported feeling the tremor. There are no...
KFVS12
Jackson man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide, police say
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide. According to a release from the Jackson Police Department, they received a call around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7 for a well-being check at a home in the 1800 block of Lewis Drive. The reporting party told officers they...
KFVS12
New details about standoff in Sikeston
He said here in the Heartland we should prepare for something like this to happen. Recreational marijuana in Missouri. Valentine's Day events coming up in Sikeston | Sikeston This Week 2/7/23. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Valentine's Day events approaching in Sikeston. Stream our digital channel at kfvs12.com/llivestream. MSHP investigates...
Wichita Eagle
School nurse raped student at motel and kissed him in her office, Missouri cops say
A high school nurse raped a 15-year-old student repeatedly and kissed him in her office, Missouri police say. The nurse, 26-year-old Candice Elizabeth Johnson, is accused of raping the student 12 times over the course of four months, according to a probable cause affidavit from the Kennett Police Department. The...
KFVS12
Investigation into Sikeston woman’s disappearance continues 2 years later
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sikeston Department of Public Safety continues its investigation into the case of missing woman Shyann Brooke Morrison. Morrison was 21 years old when she went missing. She is described as being between 5-feet, 5-inches and 5-feet, 9-inches tall and between 120 and 140 pounds. She has red/auburn hair and brown eyes.
Kait 8
Young Missouri woman dies in one car crash
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A Marston woman died Sunday, Feb. 5 in a one-vehicle accident in Pemiscot County. According to Missouri State Police, the crash happened at 12:45 a.m. on Railroad Street. Brittany Schubert, 24, of Marston, Mo. Was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Cobalt when the vehicle traveled off...
When an earthquake caused the Mississippi River to flow backwards
On February 7, 1812, one of the strongest quakes to hit the U.S. struck Missouri and caused the Mississippi River to run backwards for several hours.
Kait 8
Dozens report feeling overnight earthquake
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Dozens of people reported feeling one of two consecutive earthquakes. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, 58 people reported feeling a 3.0 quake centered three miles northwest of Marston and 31 miles northeast of Kennett. The USGS reported the quake, which was recorded at 9:10 p.m....
Kait 8
Earthquake reported Thursday night
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Thursday night just outside the Missouri Bootheel. According to the USGS, the 2.0 magnitude quake occurred at 10:07 p.m. Feb. 2. It was centered about 4 miles south-southeast of Ridgely, Tennessee, and about 32 miles northeast of Blytheville.
Comments / 0