ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shelby Reporter

New Baba Java Coffee to open in Montevallo at Strand

MONTEVALLO – Those who miss their mornings at Strand Coffeehouse don’t have to wait too long to return for their regular joe as Baba Java has announced they are opening a second location in the Strand building on Montevallo Main Street. The new business will be called Baba...
MONTEVALLO, AL
Shelby Reporter

Thompson titled National Champions at the Happiest Place on Earth

ORLANDO, FL – Just months after performing in Jordan-Hare in Auburn at the 7A Football State Championship, the Thompson Warriorettes and the Southern Sounds marching band brought home their own championship title, a National Championship title. “It’s an amazing feeling,” Bennette said. “So much hard work has been put...
ORLANDO, FL
passporttoeden.com

12 Best Restaurants In Birmingham Alabama

Birmingham has always been a food city. It’s a city of food that’s deeply satisfying. It’s a city of food that’s heartwarming. It’s a city of unlimited flavors. You’ll find a gamut of countries represented by Birmingham’s best restaurants: Ethiopia, Thailand, Cuba, Italy. When Birmingham locals travel, they bring what they’ve tried, tasted, and fallen in love with back home.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Cold rain Saturday, possible wintry mix Saturday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Occasional showers will continue to impact far southeast areas tonight, so plan for the possibility of wet roads in places like Clanton, Rockford, and Ashland. Most of our area will remain dry through Friday, with lows in the 40s and highs in the 50s. The best chance for rain on Friday will remain to the far south and east. Rain chances will start to increase across our area late Friday night.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Black Tuscaloosa-area realtors highlight achievement

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - February is recognized as Black History Month. In Tuscaloosa, a group of realtors is celebrating a first for minorities and real estate. The Tuscaloosa Association of Realtors elected it’s first African American president. Juanita Taggart-Jones became president in December. Some of the black realtors in...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Calera Intermediate holds ninth annual beauty pageant

CALERA— It was dresses and glamor for Calera Intermediate School as the ninth annual beauty pageant was held on Saturday, Feb. 4. The theme of the evening was “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” and students in attendance danced to Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.”
CALERA, AL
Praise 93.3

Sheriah Gibson is Making Black History as an Entrepreneur and Community Leader

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Breaking records and breaking down Cady McPhail

CHELSEA – There’s a moment in every student athlete’s life that defines who they are. For Chelsea senior Cady McPhail, that moment started at a very young age when she fell in love with running. “I started club track in the third or fourth grade with my...
CHELSEA, AL
AL.com

Will Alabama offers sway 2 young Mobile-area football prospects?

Alabama offered a pair of young Mobile-area football stars Wednesday. Vigor 2025 offensive lineman Micah DeBose and St. Paul’s 2026 linebacker Anthony Jones both received offers from the Crimson Tide. DeBose is already committed to Georgia. Jones is uncommitted but already has offers from Auburn, Colorado, Georgia and Georgia...
MOBILE, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama Power to refund customers $62 million on August bill

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Power customers are getting a refund this summer. Al.com reports the Alabama Public Service Commission on Tuesday approved the refund to be paid to eligible customers in August. The decision came after the company reported it was above the allowed rate of return range by about $62 million in 2022. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Native Joe Biggs Jr. Is Making a Big Impact on Youth

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Black Enterprise

Alabama Teachers and Parents Voice Frustration Over Cancellation of Author Derrick Barnes’ Visit for Black History Month

Award-winning children’s book author Derrick Barnes had his invitation to speak and read his books at an Alabama school rescinded and many are not happy about it. Barnes, whose books feature Black children, had his scheduled visit to three Hoover City Schools, a school system just south of Birmingham, Alabama, canceled by school officials. According to CNN, Barnes’ it was due to contract issues and a parent’s concern regarding Barnes’ social media posts.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama offers 6-foot-4 in-state freshman LB Anthony Jones

Anthony Jones reported an offer from Alabama Wednesday via Twitter. Jones attends St. Paul Episcopal High School in Mobile, Alabama. He is currently a freshman and a member of the 2026 recruiting class. The Mobile product now holds 13 offers, including offers from Auburn, Colorado and Georgia. Alabama is one...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy