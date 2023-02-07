Read full article on original website
Capital Murder Suspect Turns Gun on Himself During Police ChaseBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Alabama witness says disc-shaped object looked like lit-up hula-hoopRoger MarshBirmingham, AL
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!April KillianAlabama State
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Shelby Reporter
New Baba Java Coffee to open in Montevallo at Strand
MONTEVALLO – Those who miss their mornings at Strand Coffeehouse don’t have to wait too long to return for their regular joe as Baba Java has announced they are opening a second location in the Strand building on Montevallo Main Street. The new business will be called Baba...
What is going on at Nana Funks? Birmingham wants to know
Over the last few days, many questions have been asked about the future of a popular Birmingham club, but few answers have been given.
wvtm13.com
Spotty showers Friday, heavier rain may mix with snow on Saturday
Expect damp, mild weather through Friday, but it's a strong upper-air low getting the attention for the weekend as it brings a lot of rain - and a little snow as well. Check the video forecast for the latest. MILD, DAMP FRIDAY. Rain again? At least a few showers hang...
Shelby Reporter
Thompson titled National Champions at the Happiest Place on Earth
ORLANDO, FL – Just months after performing in Jordan-Hare in Auburn at the 7A Football State Championship, the Thompson Warriorettes and the Southern Sounds marching band brought home their own championship title, a National Championship title. “It’s an amazing feeling,” Bennette said. “So much hard work has been put...
This Restaurant Serves Alabama's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
passporttoeden.com
12 Best Restaurants In Birmingham Alabama
Birmingham has always been a food city. It’s a city of food that’s deeply satisfying. It’s a city of food that’s heartwarming. It’s a city of unlimited flavors. You’ll find a gamut of countries represented by Birmingham’s best restaurants: Ethiopia, Thailand, Cuba, Italy. When Birmingham locals travel, they bring what they’ve tried, tasted, and fallen in love with back home.
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Cold rain Saturday, possible wintry mix Saturday night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Occasional showers will continue to impact far southeast areas tonight, so plan for the possibility of wet roads in places like Clanton, Rockford, and Ashland. Most of our area will remain dry through Friday, with lows in the 40s and highs in the 50s. The best chance for rain on Friday will remain to the far south and east. Rain chances will start to increase across our area late Friday night.
wbrc.com
Black Tuscaloosa-area realtors highlight achievement
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - February is recognized as Black History Month. In Tuscaloosa, a group of realtors is celebrating a first for minorities and real estate. The Tuscaloosa Association of Realtors elected it’s first African American president. Juanita Taggart-Jones became president in December. Some of the black realtors in...
Shelby Reporter
Calera Intermediate holds ninth annual beauty pageant
CALERA— It was dresses and glamor for Calera Intermediate School as the ninth annual beauty pageant was held on Saturday, Feb. 4. The theme of the evening was “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” and students in attendance danced to Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.”
Sheriah Gibson is Making Black History as an Entrepreneur and Community Leader
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
Meat Depot Open Now After Northport Cost Kutter Grocery Store Closes
A new grocery store is open in Northport to replace the short-lived Cost Kutter store in the old Save A Lot building in Buford Plaza off McFarland Boulevard. The long-running Save A Lot permanently closed in June 2021 and Alabama's first Cost Kutter grocery store opened in the space that November before also closing at the end of last month.
City of Birmingham aims to reduce effects of fines and fees
Birmingham is aiming to reduce the effects of municipal fines and fees on residents, the city announced Thursday.
Shelby Reporter
Breaking records and breaking down Cady McPhail
CHELSEA – There’s a moment in every student athlete’s life that defines who they are. For Chelsea senior Cady McPhail, that moment started at a very young age when she fell in love with running. “I started club track in the third or fourth grade with my...
Midnight in Mulga: How an Alabama man froze to death inside his family home
Jeffrey Montgolf is one of at least three men who died from exposure to the cold in just the last year in Jefferson County, a drastic increase from previous years, when only four men had frozen to death over an entire decade, according to statistics from the coroner's office.
Will Alabama offers sway 2 young Mobile-area football prospects?
Alabama offered a pair of young Mobile-area football stars Wednesday. Vigor 2025 offensive lineman Micah DeBose and St. Paul’s 2026 linebacker Anthony Jones both received offers from the Crimson Tide. DeBose is already committed to Georgia. Jones is uncommitted but already has offers from Auburn, Colorado, Georgia and Georgia...
Alabama Power to refund customers $62 million on August bill
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Power customers are getting a refund this summer. Al.com reports the Alabama Public Service Commission on Tuesday approved the refund to be paid to eligible customers in August. The decision came after the company reported it was above the allowed rate of return range by about $62 million in 2022. […]
Tuscaloosa Native Joe Biggs Jr. Is Making a Big Impact on Youth
Tuscaloosa Native Joe Biggs Jr. Is Making a Big Impact on Youth
Alabama Teachers and Parents Voice Frustration Over Cancellation of Author Derrick Barnes’ Visit for Black History Month
Award-winning children’s book author Derrick Barnes had his invitation to speak and read his books at an Alabama school rescinded and many are not happy about it. Barnes, whose books feature Black children, had his scheduled visit to three Hoover City Schools, a school system just south of Birmingham, Alabama, canceled by school officials. According to CNN, Barnes’ it was due to contract issues and a parent’s concern regarding Barnes’ social media posts.
247Sports
CU linebacker transfer addition Demouy Kennedy adds four-star transfer rating
A four-star prospect coming out of Theodore (Ala.) High in 2020, Demouy Kennedy has maintained blue-chip status as a Colorado transfer commit, after three years in Tuscaloosa. Kennedy was given a .90, four-star transfer rating on 247Sports. Kennedy saw action in a total of 24 games at Alabama, primarily as...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama offers 6-foot-4 in-state freshman LB Anthony Jones
Anthony Jones reported an offer from Alabama Wednesday via Twitter. Jones attends St. Paul Episcopal High School in Mobile, Alabama. He is currently a freshman and a member of the 2026 recruiting class. The Mobile product now holds 13 offers, including offers from Auburn, Colorado and Georgia. Alabama is one...
