BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Occasional showers will continue to impact far southeast areas tonight, so plan for the possibility of wet roads in places like Clanton, Rockford, and Ashland. Most of our area will remain dry through Friday, with lows in the 40s and highs in the 50s. The best chance for rain on Friday will remain to the far south and east. Rain chances will start to increase across our area late Friday night.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 19 HOURS AGO