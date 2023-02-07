New study shows number of West Virginia infants exposed to drugs in the womb is 10 times higher than national rate

Read full article on original website
Related
WTRF
West Virginia STD cases have increased 197% since 2000- 5th highest in the United States
WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — The steep increase in Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) cases during the COVID-19 pandemic raised alarm bells nationwide. But was this a COVID-19 phenomenon?. According to a new report from LendingTree research site ValuePenguin.com, the short answer, is no. The report looked at STD case numbers...
WV, fifth highest increase in the nation for STDs
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The increase in Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) cases during the COVID-19 pandemic increased exponentially, raising concern nationwide. According to a new study, STD case numbers increased significantly from 2000 to 2020 and found that the problem has been a concern for a while, especially in West Virginia. The number of STD […]
MedicalXpress
Study first to show statewide cannabis-related deaths in Florida
In the United States, 49.6 million Americans ages 12 and older used cannabis or marijuana in 2020. More than 5.4 million Americans are medical cannabis patients. In Florida alone, where medical cannabis has been legal since 2014, there has been a 1,107.01 percent increase in the number of people with medical cannabis cards, from about 65,310 cardholders in 2018 to 788,297 as of Jan. 27.
OnlyInYourState
Be On The Lookout, A New Type Of Tick Has Been Spotted In West Virginia
Bad news, everyone. Another type of tick has been discovered in the Mountain State. Now, not only do we have to contend with eight-legged, blood-sucking parasites like the dog tick, the deer tick, and the lone star tick — as of just recently here in West Virginia, we also have to watch out for the brand-new-to-America Asian longhorned ticks as well.
psychreg.org
1 in 8 Infants Born in West Virginia Between 2020 and 2022 Has Been Exposed to Drugs
Nearly 1 in 8 infants born in West Virginia between 2020 and 2022 had in-utero exposure to opioids, stimulants and/or cannabis, according to researchers at West Virginia University Health Sciences. Amna Umer, a pediatric research associate professor in the School of Medicine, said her team’s new study showed West Virginia’s...
lootpress.com
Federal indictment cuts off major source of West Virginia drug supply
WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – “A sophisticated drug trafficking network which served as one of the largest suppliers of illicit substances to West Virginia has been dismantled by a federal indictment returned this week against individuals from Ohio, California, and Mexico. Juan Carlos Magana, 41, of Sinaloa, Mexico, and...
wchstv.com
Fifteen more West Virginia COVID-19-related deaths reported
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Fifteen more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia while hospitalizations declined by about 30. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths Thursday in a news release:. an 83-year-old man from Monongalia County. a 79-year-old woman from Kanawha County.
West Virginia bill passes Senate that would provide free feminine hygiene products in school
A West Virginia bill has passed the Senate that would provide free feminine hygiene products in school. The Senate passed SB489 on Wednesday. The bill would require all county boards of education to provide free feminine hygiene products to students in grades three through 12. The hygiene products would also be at no cost to the students. […]
Daily Athenaeum
What to know about West Virginia's proposed ban on gender-affirming care
West Virginia lawmakers are moving a bill that would ban gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth despite concerns from community members and medical professionals. The bill was introduced in the Senate on Monday after passing the House last week mostly along party lines, 84-10. Just a day before its passage,...
Local health agency works to fight increasing dental health issues in West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — February is National Children’s Dental Health Month. Personal finance website, Wallet Hub, released its 2023 report on States with the Best & Worst Dental Health, and the results might shock you. From those statistics released, West Virginia ranks 49th for worst dental health in the nation. Wheeling Health Right […]
West Virginia to consider parental notification for minors receiving contraceptives
CHARLESTON, WV. - West Virginia is considering new legislation, Senate Bill 5, which aims to amend the Code of West Virginia and add a new article requiring physicians to notify parents when prescribing contraceptives to minors. The bill, introduced by Senators Maynard, Karnes, and Azinger on January 11, 2023, has been referred to the Committee on Health and Human Resources.
BizReport.com
How To Start An LLC In West Virginia 2023: Free Guide
Are you thinking about starting a West Virginia LLC? If so, you should go into the process with a clear understanding of what the West Virginia Secretary of State requires and whether you’ll be able to do it on your own. We’ve created this guide to detail everything you...
‘We’re in a battle for the heart and soul of West Virginia’ – Secretary of State Mac Warner addresses Raleigh County
DANIELS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Republican Executive Committee convened Tuesday at The Resort at Glade Springs to discuss regular business, and also to hear from special guest speaker, gubernatorial candidate, and WV Secretary of State Mac Warner. Secretary Warner is the latest gubernatorial candidate to address the...
wvpublic.org
HB 2007: What Gender-Affirming Health Care Means For Minors
Last week, the House of Delegates approved HB 2007. The bill would limit gender-affirming medical care for anyone under 18. During two committee hearings on the bill, lawmakers called no expert witnesses. To get that missing perspective, Curtis Tate spoke with Dr. Kacie Kidd of the WVU School of Medicine...
Recovery community concerned over bills to create new requirements on facilities in West Virginia
Lawmakers are taking a step to address child hunger in West Virginia even as obstacles still remain. But first, a series of proposals that could make it more difficult for providers of addiction treatment and recovery services to operate. Trio of bills would place additional burdens on addiction treatment, recovery...
Metro News
Indictments returned in major northern W.Va. drug case
WHEELING, W.Va. — A collaborative investigation involving several states and the northern district of West Virginia resulted in a federal indictment this week in Wheeling. U.S. Attorney Bill Ihlenfeld said the dragnet captured one of the biggest drug suppliers in the region and his drug sources in Mexico and California. Juan Carlos Magana, 41, of Sinaloa, Mexico, and Personne “Rico” McGhee, age 52, of Bellaire, Ohio, were charged Tuesday with conspiring to distribute large quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine.
WorkForce WV launches Work4WV Career Center
CHARLESTON, WV — WorkForce West Virginia recently launched the Work4WV Career Center which connects jobseekers to State government jobs. The initiative is a collaborative effort with the Division of Personnel to aid in recruiting workers for numerous state agencies. This collaboration pairs job seekers registered with WorkForce West Virginia with critical vacancies across West Virginia state […]
wchstv.com
Nine COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia; hospitalizations, active cases drop
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Nine more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Monday as active cases and hospitalizations from the virus dropped. The state’s death toll moved to 7,876 with the new additions, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:
Metro News
Just ahead of passage, state funding for battery plant sparks debate
State funding to support the Form Energy battery manufacturer in Weirton is moving toward a passage vote in the House of Delegates following a no-holds-barred debate. The debate unfolded over about an hour Thursday after Delegate Pat McGeehan, a Republican who represents the Hancock County district bordering the development site, introduced an amendment that would have stripped $105 million in support for the project from a supplemental appropriations bill.
West Virginia bill passes Senate that would make schools teach Holocaust and other genocides
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Public schools in West Virginia would be required to teach about the Holocaust and other genocides under a bill passed by the state Senate on Thursday. The Senate’s vote was 32-0 with two members absent. It now goes to the House of Delegates. West Virginia would join about two dozen other […]
Comments / 6