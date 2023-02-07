ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

New study shows number of West Virginia infants exposed to drugs in the womb is 10 times higher than national rate

By West Virginia University
MedicalXpress
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 6

Related
WVNS

WV, fifth highest increase in the nation for STDs

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The increase in Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) cases during the COVID-19 pandemic increased exponentially, raising concern nationwide. According to a new study, STD case numbers increased significantly from 2000 to 2020 and found that the problem has been a concern for a while, especially in West Virginia. The number of STD […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
MedicalXpress

Study first to show statewide cannabis-related deaths in Florida

In the United States, 49.6 million Americans ages 12 and older used cannabis or marijuana in 2020. More than 5.4 million Americans are medical cannabis patients. In Florida alone, where medical cannabis has been legal since 2014, there has been a 1,107.01 percent increase in the number of people with medical cannabis cards, from about 65,310 cardholders in 2018 to 788,297 as of Jan. 27.
FLORIDA STATE
OnlyInYourState

Be On The Lookout, A New Type Of Tick Has Been Spotted In West Virginia

Bad news, everyone. Another type of tick has been discovered in the Mountain State. Now, not only do we have to contend with eight-legged, blood-sucking parasites like the dog tick, the deer tick, and the lone star tick — as of just recently here in West Virginia, we also have to watch out for the brand-new-to-America Asian longhorned ticks as well.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
lootpress.com

Federal indictment cuts off major source of West Virginia drug supply

WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – “A sophisticated drug trafficking network which served as one of the largest suppliers of illicit substances to West Virginia has been dismantled by a federal indictment returned this week against individuals from Ohio, California, and Mexico. Juan Carlos Magana, 41, of Sinaloa, Mexico, and...
BELLAIRE, OH
wchstv.com

Fifteen more West Virginia COVID-19-related deaths reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Fifteen more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia while hospitalizations declined by about 30. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths Thursday in a news release:. an 83-year-old man from Monongalia County. a 79-year-old woman from Kanawha County.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia bill passes Senate that would provide free feminine hygiene products in school

A West Virginia bill has passed the Senate that would provide free feminine hygiene products in school. The Senate passed SB489 on Wednesday. The bill would require all county boards of education to provide free feminine hygiene products to students in grades three through 12. The hygiene products would also be at no cost to the students. […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Edy Zoo

West Virginia to consider parental notification for minors receiving contraceptives

CHARLESTON, WV. - West Virginia is considering new legislation, Senate Bill 5, which aims to amend the Code of West Virginia and add a new article requiring physicians to notify parents when prescribing contraceptives to minors. The bill, introduced by Senators Maynard, Karnes, and Azinger on January 11, 2023, has been referred to the Committee on Health and Human Resources.
BizReport.com

How To Start An LLC In West Virginia 2023: Free Guide

Are you thinking about starting a West Virginia LLC? If so, you should go into the process with a clear understanding of what the West Virginia Secretary of State requires and whether you’ll be able to do it on your own. We’ve created this guide to detail everything you...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

‘We’re in a battle for the heart and soul of West Virginia’ – Secretary of State Mac Warner addresses Raleigh County

DANIELS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Republican Executive Committee convened Tuesday at The Resort at Glade Springs to discuss regular business, and also to hear from special guest speaker, gubernatorial candidate, and WV Secretary of State Mac Warner. Secretary Warner is the latest gubernatorial candidate to address the...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
wvpublic.org

HB 2007: What Gender-Affirming Health Care Means For Minors

Last week, the House of Delegates approved HB 2007. The bill would limit gender-affirming medical care for anyone under 18. During two committee hearings on the bill, lawmakers called no expert witnesses. To get that missing perspective, Curtis Tate spoke with Dr. Kacie Kidd of the WVU School of Medicine...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

Indictments returned in major northern W.Va. drug case

WHEELING, W.Va. — A collaborative investigation involving several states and the northern district of West Virginia resulted in a federal indictment this week in Wheeling. U.S. Attorney Bill Ihlenfeld said the dragnet captured one of the biggest drug suppliers in the region and his drug sources in Mexico and California. Juan Carlos Magana, 41, of Sinaloa, Mexico, and Personne “Rico” McGhee, age 52, of Bellaire, Ohio, were charged Tuesday with conspiring to distribute large quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine.
WHEELING, WV
WVNS

WorkForce WV launches Work4WV Career Center

CHARLESTON, WV —  WorkForce West Virginia recently launched the Work4WV Career Center which connects jobseekers to State government jobs. The initiative is a collaborative effort with the Division of Personnel to aid in recruiting workers for numerous state agencies. This collaboration pairs job seekers registered with WorkForce West Virginia with critical vacancies across West Virginia state […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Just ahead of passage, state funding for battery plant sparks debate

State funding to support the Form Energy battery manufacturer in Weirton is moving toward a passage vote in the House of Delegates following a no-holds-barred debate. The debate unfolded over about an hour Thursday after Delegate Pat McGeehan, a Republican who represents the Hancock County district bordering the development site, introduced an amendment that would have stripped $105 million in support for the project from a supplemental appropriations bill.
WEIRTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy