East Lansing, MI

The Spun

College Football Analyst Predicts Alabama's 2023 Win Total

After falling short of its sky-high bar, Alabama looks to rejoin the national title picture in 2023. Nick Saban's football program will enter the new season with a new starting quarterback and a reshaped coaching staff. The Crimson Tide hired Tommy Rees as their offensive coordinator and brought ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Basketball World Shocked By Wednesday Night Upset

Vanderbilt's win over Tennessee on Wednesday night has college basketball fans talking. The Commodores upset their rivals on a Tyrin Lawrence buzzer-beating 3-pointer on Wednesday. The win is Vanderbilt's first over Tennessee since 2017. As is tradition in college basketball, Vanderbilt fans ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

High school basketball game ends with ridiculous score

Weatherford and Anadarko high schools played an insane game Tuesday night in Oklahoma, with the Weatherford Eagles jumping out to a 4-2 lead … and holding on to win, 4-2. Eagles win the offensive shootout against Anadarko. #GoEagles pic.twitter.com/gWqF8FKS0G — Weatherford Eagle Athletics (@WfordEagles) February 8, 2023 Two obvious questions everyone immediately wanted to know: Read more... The post High school basketball game ends with ridiculous score appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WEATHERFORD, OK
247Sports

Desperate UNC Players Seek Line in the Sand

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. --- As dozens of media members waited outside the visitor's locker room door Tuesday night in the depths of Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis met with his team for what he called a "much-needed" conversation. The players relayed a message of drawing a line in the sand. You are either in or out. Show up for Thursday's practice with energy, focus, and a willingness to get better or don't. Commit to this team and the goals, or don't. Fight or don't.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Iowa Basketball: Everything Fran McCaffery said prior to showdown against No. 1 Purdue

The Hawkeyes are red-hot after winning three straight home games, but it's going to get significantly tougher on Thursday night when they head to Mackey Arena. Iowa is slated to take on No. 1 Purdue, who is led by likely national player of the year Zach Edey. Prior to the matchup, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery met with the media to discuss his squad, Purdue, if he can appreciate the moments with his son Connor and more. Here's everything that he had to say.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
On3.com

How Michigan basketball transfers are playing elsewhere this season

Michigan Wolverines basketball has had success with transfers in over the last few several years, and also lost some talented players to the transfer portal, which is customary in today’s college basketball landscape. Here’s a look at how former Michigan players are performing elsewhere this season, breaking down Cole...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Top 2024 Running Back James Peoples Names Final 6 Schools

Several top programs are hot on the recruiting trail, and many are after prized recruits in the class of 2024.  One of those recruits is running back James Peoples, who has recently narrowed his list of potential schools down to 6. The four-star recruit out of San Antonio, TX revealed his ...
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star Georgia target Duce Robinson talks new commitment date

Duce Robinson, the No. 1 tight end in the 2023 class, was expected to commit on national signing day on Feb. 1, but delayed his commitment. The Phoenix, Arizona, native is projected to sign with the Bulldogs, according to 247Sports crystal ball. However, Robinson (6-foot-6, 225 pounds) expects to be selected in the MLB draft this spring, and he has expressed interest in playing both football and baseball if he chooses the college route.
ATHENS, GA
CBS Sports

Dawn Staley pushes back on Geno Auriemma's comments about South Carolina's physicality: 'I'm sick of it'

Two days after the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks escaped a persistent now-No. 4 UConn team with an 81-77 win, Dawn Staley responded to some comments made by Geno Auriemma regarding the physicality of the game. On her radio call-in show, the South Carolina head coach said that when her team is succeeding, they are "called something other than players that are locked in."
COLUMBIA, SC

