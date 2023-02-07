Read full article on original website
State Street Corporation (STT) Could Be a Great Choice
Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
Validea's Top Ten Energy Stocks Based On John Neff - 2/12/2023
The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield. WESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP (WES)...
Is Preferred Bank (PFBC) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's...
2 Smartest Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
The tech space may be facing its share of afflictions at the moment as a decline in customer and enterprise business spending spurred on by the ongoing challenges of the macro environment have taken their toll. Even so, strong businesses are making themselves known and continuing to grow steadily. An...
Validea Benjamin Graham Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/11/2023
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth. SSR MINING INC (SSRM) is a mid-cap value stock...
Why I Continue Buying Shares of This Magnificent Dividend Stock Hand Over Fist
A few years ago, I read an eye-opening report on dividends that completely changed my investing mindset. While I've always loved investing in dividend stocks, I focused on buying those with the highest yields. However, the Power of Dividends report by Hartford Funds made me shift my direction. It showed...
Top AI Stocks To Buy Now? 3 In Focus
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming the way businesses operate and drive growth. It is a branch of computer science that deals with creating intelligent machines that can perform tasks that typically require human intelligence such as speech recognition, visual perception, decision-making, and language translation. AI has been making significant progress in recent years, due in part to advances in machine learning and data processing, and is poised to revolutionize many industries, including healthcare, finance, and retail.
2 Biotech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
The biotech industry is home to many large and prominent corporations, but there are also smaller and lesser-known drugmakers that are worth investors' consideration. Take Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) and Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL), two mid-cap biotechs with plenty to look forward to ahead. Axsome and Exelixis may not be household...
3 Hot Stocks That Are Absurdly Cheap Right Now
There are always undervalued companies on the stock market, but there are even more opportunities today than a year or two ago. Not only are price-to-earnings multiples low for many companies, but growth opportunities aren't being appreciated either. Three companies that I think are cheap based on their long-term potential...
Why Stewart Information Stock Fell 11.4% This Week
Stewart Information Services (NYSE: STC) had a bumpy ride this week as its stock price fell 11.4% from last Friday's close through 11:40 a.m. ET today, Feb. 10, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock is currently trading at about $45.65 per share, up about 6.7% year to date as of Feb. 10 at 11:40 a.m. ET.
Why PetMed Express Was a Dog of a Stock This Week
While animal healthcare specialist PetMed Express (NASDAQ: PETS) advertises itself as "your trusted pet expert," the stock market wasn't trusting it as a solid investment this week. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, the company's shares fell by 13% for the week, largely due to its lackluster quarterly results.
Why Proto Labs Stock Rocketed 26% Today
Shares of for-hire 3D printing company Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB) exploded higher in Friday trading, soaring 26.1% through 11:30 a.m. ET after the company beat earnings estimates this morning. Analysts had only expected Proto Labs to report a $0.21 per share adjusted profit on sales of $109.8 million for Q4...
Topline Capital Management Cuts Stake in Usio (USIO)
Fintel reports that Topline Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.04MM shares of Usio Inc (USIO). This represents 8.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 3.33MM shares and 13.00% of the company, a decrease in shares...
1 Under-the-Radar Growth Stock to Buy in February
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) might not fit the conventional definition of an under-the-radar stock. The company dates back to 1956 and is one of the best-known names in home furnishings retail. It also owns West Elm and Pottery Barn. But as a stock, it doesn't get much attention from Wall Street...
Are These AI Tokens Really Once-in-a-Decade Investment Opportunities?
In early 2023, artificial-intelligence (AI) tokens continue to be one of the hottest segments of the crypto market. Some of the most popular crypto AI tokens -- such as Fetch.AI (CRYPTO: FET) and SingularityNET (CRYPTO: AGIX) -- are posting 20% gains in a single day. SingularityNET, trading for just pennies...
Helion Venture Partners Cuts Stake in PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM)
Fintel reports that Helion Venture Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.45MM shares of PubMatic, Inc. Class A (PUBM). This represents 1.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.41MM shares and 5.90% of the company, a decrease...
Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Shares Cross Below Book Value
In trading on Friday, shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (Symbol: VRTS) crossed below their last reported book value — defined as common shareholder equity per share — of $210.00, changing hands as low as $209.95 per share. Virtus Investment Partners Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRTS shares, versus its 50 and 200 day moving averages:
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Novartis
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 25 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2022 reporting period, and noticed that Novartis (Symbol: NVS) was held by 11 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.
A Bull Market Is Coming: Should You Buy Amazon Stock Now?
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) continues to experience pressure in its operations, and that was borne out again in another mixed earnings report that demonstrated slow growth and falling operating income. Amazon stock fell after the report, but it's up 19% so far in 2023. How can investors interpret mixed signals, and should you buy now before a bull market sweeps in?
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Before the Next Bull Market
After an absolutely brutal year, 2023 is off to a strong start. The S&P 500, the index widely regarded as the benchmark for the entire stock market, is up over 8% at this writing. No one truly knows if 2023 is the year a bull market will return, but hopes are high that the rally will continue.
