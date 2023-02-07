ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

365thingsinhouston.com

2023 Mardi Gras & Fat Tuesday Events in Houston & Galveston

Take in one or more of the traditional, raucous, and family-friendly Mardi Gras events in Houston and along the beach in Galveston through Fat Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Pile on the beads as Mardi Gras festivites level up this year with parades, parties and concerts returning to eager crowds ready for revelry.
Community Impact Houston

La Pizca Mexican Grill brings authentic dishes to Conroe

La Pizca Mexican Grill, located at 1101 W. Dallas St., opened Jan. 25 in Conroe. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) La Pizca Mexican Grill, located at 1101 W. Dallas St., opened Jan. 25 in Conroe. Owner Amador Soto said the new restaurant serves authentic Mexican food selected by a team of top-notch chefs. He said opening weekend produced an amazing turnout.
Bay Area Entertainer

City of Santa Fe FIRST DRAFT of the Future Land Use Plan

You told us what you wanted to see in the City - now tell us what you think of our FIRST DRAFT of the Future Land Use Plan!. Based on your previous feedback, we have placed development types for the future in the City. FOLLOW THIS LINK AND FIND OUT MORE>>>http://www.bayareaentertainer.com/articles/city-of-santa-fe-first-draft-of-the-future-land-use-plan.
Community Impact Houston

Voting for 8 village committees and boards in The Woodlands to begin Feb. 13

Voting for The Woodlands Township elections for village association boards and residential design review committees will take place Feb. 13-18. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) Election day for The Woodlands’ residential design review committees and its village association board elections is Feb. 18, but convenience voting begins Feb. 13. Voting takes...
