FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston Man Arrested, Charged With Stabbing RelativeWestmont Community NewsHouston, TX
Houston Texans Address Area of Need with Major New AdditionOnlyHomersHouston, TX
Top 5 Houston SuburbsAndrew77Houston, TX
More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Popular waffle and icecream chain to open 3 new locations in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Xalisco Cocina Mexicana opening Feb. 11 in The Woodlands
Xalisco Cocina Mexicana will offer a variety of traditional and modern dishes. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) Xalisko Cocina Mexicana will open Feb. 11 in The Woodlands, offering Mexican-style dishes inspired by the state of Jalisco with modern twists, according to owner Juan Martines. The restaurant will offer a variety of dishes...
Changing locations: Sweet & Boozy moves to more intimate space in Katy's LaCenterra
Sweet & Boozy sells a variety of ice cream flavors for kids, such as the Thunderup loaded with toppings, as well as alcohol-infused ice cream flavors for adults. (Courtesy Sweet & Boozy) Ice cream shop Sweet & Boozy is relocating its headquarters and corporate store to a new space in...
Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade opens two Katy-area locations
Two Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade franchises opened in the Katy-area this January. (Courtesy Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade) Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade opened two locations in the Katy-area within one week of each other. The Katy Mills location at 25220 Kingsland Blvd., Ste. 300, had been planned for almost a year...
Porky's Belly BBQ sells out brisket in grand opening Feb. 4 in Montgomery
Porky's Belly BBQ held a grand opening Feb. 4 in Montgomery. (Courtesy Porky's Belly BBQ) Porky's Belly BBQ, located at 15496 FM 2854, held a grand opening Feb. 4 in Montgomery. Owners Sergio and Solaida Nunez said the restaurant sold out of brisket, mac and cheese, and ribs in the first weekend.
Local grocery store Don Tomate Meat Market provides Latin American flavors, products
Owner Celia Hernandez opened Don Tomate Meat Market off Grant Road in Cypress in 2020. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Celia Hernandez opened her grocery store Don Tomate Meat Market in February 2020 and has since expanded to a second location in Tomball last April. “I lived in Cypress for a while—for...
Park Place at The Boardwalk Steakhouse & Grille coming soon to Katy
Park Place at the Boardwalk features elevated dishes with Southern, Latin and Caribbean influences. (Courtesy Park Place at the Boardwalk Steakhouse & Grill) The same owner bringing The Middle Chamber restaurant to Katy is also opening Park Place at the Boardwalk Steakhouse & Grill on March 9, within walking distance to Katy’s newest mixed-use development.
Heights shop Tenfold Coffee brings curiosity to coffee
A latte at Tenfold Coffee is served with art depicting a swan. (Photos by Leah Foreman/Community Impact) Tenfold Coffee does not resemble a traditional coffee cafe. It has an expansive deck outside, and inside there are three distinct areas: the cafe, the roaster and the lab for classes. But no...
papercitymag.com
Mommy & Me High Tea Turns Houston’s St. Regis Hotel Into a Fancy Dreamland With Lots of Heart
Dr. Jorge Salazar and wife April with their children Lana, Maximo, and Katiana at the Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital 'Mommy & Me High Tea' held at the St. Regis Hotel. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson) What: Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital’s “Mommy & Me High Tea”. Where: The St....
The Learning Experience plans new child care center in Jersey Village
Slated to open in the third quarter of 2024, the project scope includes a new 10,000-square-foot facility and an outdoor playground. (Courtesy The Learning Experience) Officials with The Learning Experience child care franchise announced six new locations are coming to the Houston region, including one in the Cy-Fair area at 8630 Jones Road, Jersey Village.
Local nonprofit seeks volunteers for 25th anniversary of the Clear Creek Cleanup
The Clear Creek Environmental Foundation seeks volunteers for its 25th annual Clear Creek Cleanup event. (Courtesy CCEF) The Clear Creek Environmental Foundation is seeking volunteers for its 25th annual Clear Creek Cleanup event Feb. 11, CCEF President Mike Stone said. Boats will take off starting at 8 to 8:30 a.m....
Hopdoddy Burger Bar sets opening date for new Cypress location in Towne Lake
Hopdoddy Burger Bar serves a variety of burgers, fries, chicken and drinks. (Courtesy Hopdoddy Burger Bar) Hopdoddy Burger Bar is slated to open its eighth Houston-area location Feb. 20 at 9945 Barker Cypress Road, Ste. 129, Cypress, at the Boardwalk at Towne Lake. The first 100 people in line when...
365thingsinhouston.com
2023 Mardi Gras & Fat Tuesday Events in Houston & Galveston
Take in one or more of the traditional, raucous, and family-friendly Mardi Gras events in Houston and along the beach in Galveston through Fat Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Pile on the beads as Mardi Gras festivites level up this year with parades, parties and concerts returning to eager crowds ready for revelry.
cw39.com
Biggest Picnic in Texas will celebrate Memorial Park land bridge opening
HOUSTON (KIAH) — The urban oasis that is Memorial Park inside “The Loop” in Houston is getting a new, fascinating feature that will be celebrated with The Biggest Picnic in Texas this weekend. “This is a big weekend for Houston — not just for Memorial Park —...
Shenandoah expands scope of veterans memorial design at Vision Park
The Shenandoah City Council agreed to think bigger on the veterans memorial project. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) During its Feb. 8 meeting, the city of Shenandoah council members discussed moving forward with a new veterans memorial at Vision Park that would serve as a draw point for veterans and tourists from across the U.S.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston closes its largest homeless encampment as many move to new housing navigation center
The city’s new housing navigation center recently opened its doors. City officials hope the newly-opened center will help streamline the housing process.
Spring to Become New Home of Summer Moon
This coffee shop is tentatively set to open in time for summer.
La Pizca Mexican Grill brings authentic dishes to Conroe
La Pizca Mexican Grill, located at 1101 W. Dallas St., opened Jan. 25 in Conroe. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) La Pizca Mexican Grill, located at 1101 W. Dallas St., opened Jan. 25 in Conroe. Owner Amador Soto said the new restaurant serves authentic Mexican food selected by a team of top-notch chefs. He said opening weekend produced an amazing turnout.
City of Santa Fe FIRST DRAFT of the Future Land Use Plan
You told us what you wanted to see in the City - now tell us what you think of our FIRST DRAFT of the Future Land Use Plan!. Based on your previous feedback, we have placed development types for the future in the City. FOLLOW THIS LINK AND FIND OUT MORE>>>http://www.bayareaentertainer.com/articles/city-of-santa-fe-first-draft-of-the-future-land-use-plan.
Voting for 8 village committees and boards in The Woodlands to begin Feb. 13
Voting for The Woodlands Township elections for village association boards and residential design review committees will take place Feb. 13-18. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) Election day for The Woodlands’ residential design review committees and its village association board elections is Feb. 18, but convenience voting begins Feb. 13. Voting takes...
