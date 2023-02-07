ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wrnjradio.com

Bill giving municipalities more options for publishing legal notices advances

NEW JERSEY – Legislation sponsored by Senator Jean Stanfield that gives municipalities more options for publishing legal notices was approved by the Senate Community and Urban Affairs Committee. “Local newspapers are a valuable resource for delivering important information throughout our communities,” said Stanfield (R-8). “This legislation gives local governments...
NEW JERSEY STATE
wrnjradio.com

Gov. Murphy proposes $10M investment to expand ARRIVE Together law enforcement-mental health collaboration statewide

NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Wednesday announced that his upcoming budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2024 will include $10 million in funding to expand the ARRIVE Together program to the entire state, creating the first statewide law enforcement and mental health co-responder collaboration in the country. Governor Murphy,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Center Square

New Jersey cracks down on cashless merchants, hidden fees

(The Center Square) — New Jersey is cracking down on private merchants who refuse to accept cash as a form of payment and tack on hidden surcharges to credit card payments. Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said his office cited several business owners this month for either charging consumers fees for using credit cards, debit cards or prepaid cards without disclosing them, or refusing to accept cash offered as payment. ...
NEW JERSEY STATE
TAPinto.net

Gov. Murphy ‘SNAPs Up’ Better Benefits for NJ’s Neediest

WOODBRIDGE, NJ — With a quick swish of his pen, Gov. Phil Murphy made sure many of New Jersey’s neediest people, families and senior citizens can keep putting food on their tables. Gov. Murphy – in a midday ceremony at ShopRite of Woodbridge – signed into law A5086, to raise the state’s monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP) benefit from $45 to $95 starting March 1st. New Jersey has roughly 64,000 households on SNAP, a program once known as “food stamps.” Assembly Speaker Craig J. Coughlin (D-19 Dist) championed the measure. Senate Majority Leader Teresa Ruiz sponsored a mirror measure in the state Senate....
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ Spotlight

NJ Transit board vice chairman abruptly resigns

Commuter groups are questioning why Cedrick Fulton, the vice chairman of New Jersey Transit’s board, suddenly stepped down from his post Tuesday. A spokesperson for NJ Transit confirmed Fulton’s resignation is effective immediately, adding that the agency is “grateful for his service, industry experience and passion,” but declining to say whether Fulton gave a reason for leaving. NorthJersey.com first reported the shake-up, which came less than 24 hours before the board’s first meeting of the year on Wednesday.
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Nail Salon Fined For Disability Discrimination

POINT PLEASANT – A local nail salon has to pay $1,000 in damages after allegedly refusing nail services to wheelchair users, officials said. According to state officials, a settlement was reached with USA Nails Inc. of Point Pleasant after a report alleged they were discriminating against persons with mobility impairments and those using a wheelchair.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

In first poll of the 2025 N.J. governor’s race, Democratic race is ‘wide open’ and Ciattarelli is best known Republican

As New Jersey political insiders consider who might succeed term-limited Gov. Phil Murphy in 2025, Republican Jack Ciattarelli and just marginally, Democrat Mikie Sherrill, have the highest statewide favorables among members of their respective political parties, with most candidates still undefined, according to a new Fairleigh Dickinson University poll released this morning.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Is the NJ Weedman finally going mainstream?

For the past few years, NJ Weedman, aka Ed Forchion, has operated his business Weedman's Joint across the street from Trenton City Hall. He would have his trademark State Police-looking big SUV with his logo on it parked right in from of his place. He would run into local cops and they would greet him warmly and even take selfies with him.
TRENTON, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Murphy administration pilots lifelong learning program to empower unemployed, chronically underemployed NJ residents to succeed in the labor market

NEW JERSEY – In partnership with the Office of Governor Phil Murphy, the Office of Innovation and the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) have teamed up to fund a two-year pilot program to provide job-coaching, training, and employment support to jobless and chronically underemployed residents who do not have college degrees or workplace credentials.
New Jersey 101.5

A new way of merging would speed traffic but NJ will hate it

Lane closures are a part of driving life in New Jersey. And Garden State drivers have been merging all wrong at these forever. You know how when the signs warn left lane closed ahead 2 miles, left lane closed ahead 1 mile, left lane closed ahead 1/2 mile? Here in New Jersey, the accepted practice is to get over early and get out of that lane which will be closed soon.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

N.J. hospital’s $1.8B redesign would be a massive upgrade. But where’s the $ coming from?

The massive overhaul of New Jersey’s sole public hospital could take 10 years and cost $1.8 billion — an expenditure that remains largely unfunded, officials say. A new conceptual plan was unveiled at a recent University Hospital board of directors meeting. Created by the global architecture firm Gensler, the master plan draft envisions a sprawling campus enclosed by modern glass walls and open spaces filled with trees and gardens.
NEWARK, NJ

