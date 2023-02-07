Read full article on original website
New Jersey Assembly Members Call On Governor Murphy To “Immediately” End All Covid-19 Mandates
New Jersey Assembly members Gerry Scharfenberger and Victoria Flynn (Monmouth-R’s) are calling on New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy to end any and all existing COVID-19 restrictions immediately. “While it is clear that the COVID-19 pandemic has been over for quite some time, a conclusion that even the Federal Government...
Commuter rail strike looms in NJ – Biden may have to intervene
🚄 Contract talks with NJT engineers have stalled. 🚄 Strike is possible without federal intervention. 🚄 A walkout would be devastating to NJ commuters. With talks aimed at reaching a new contract with locomotive engineers not at a standstill, federal intervention may bee needed to avoid a New Jersey Transit strike.
SAF Files Amended Complaint Challenging New Jersey Gun Law
The Second Amendment Foundation has filed an amended complaint in its challenge of New Jersey’s revised gun permit law, adding one plaintiff and expanding its scope on so-called “sensitive places.” The case is now known as Koons v. Platkin. SAF and its lawsuit partners are
Bill giving municipalities more options for publishing legal notices advances
NEW JERSEY – Legislation sponsored by Senator Jean Stanfield that gives municipalities more options for publishing legal notices was approved by the Senate Community and Urban Affairs Committee. “Local newspapers are a valuable resource for delivering important information throughout our communities,” said Stanfield (R-8). “This legislation gives local governments...
Gov. Murphy proposes $10M investment to expand ARRIVE Together law enforcement-mental health collaboration statewide
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Wednesday announced that his upcoming budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2024 will include $10 million in funding to expand the ARRIVE Together program to the entire state, creating the first statewide law enforcement and mental health co-responder collaboration in the country. Governor Murphy,...
New Jersey cracks down on cashless merchants, hidden fees
(The Center Square) — New Jersey is cracking down on private merchants who refuse to accept cash as a form of payment and tack on hidden surcharges to credit card payments. Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said his office cited several business owners this month for either charging consumers fees for using credit cards, debit cards or prepaid cards without disclosing them, or refusing to accept cash offered as payment. ...
Update: New Laws in New Jersey: Gov. Murphy Signs 10 Bills into Law
Recent updates from the New Jersey Legislature and Governor Murphy. *Updated February 7, 2023 at 1:15 PM with new laws as of February 6, 2023. We've been documenting the legislative progress of our senate, assembly, and governor since the inception of Morristown Minute.
Gov. Murphy ‘SNAPs Up’ Better Benefits for NJ’s Neediest
WOODBRIDGE, NJ — With a quick swish of his pen, Gov. Phil Murphy made sure many of New Jersey’s neediest people, families and senior citizens can keep putting food on their tables. Gov. Murphy – in a midday ceremony at ShopRite of Woodbridge – signed into law A5086, to raise the state’s monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP) benefit from $45 to $95 starting March 1st. New Jersey has roughly 64,000 households on SNAP, a program once known as “food stamps.” Assembly Speaker Craig J. Coughlin (D-19 Dist) championed the measure. Senate Majority Leader Teresa Ruiz sponsored a mirror measure in the state Senate....
NJ Transit board vice chairman abruptly resigns
Commuter groups are questioning why Cedrick Fulton, the vice chairman of New Jersey Transit’s board, suddenly stepped down from his post Tuesday. A spokesperson for NJ Transit confirmed Fulton’s resignation is effective immediately, adding that the agency is “grateful for his service, industry experience and passion,” but declining to say whether Fulton gave a reason for leaving. NorthJersey.com first reported the shake-up, which came less than 24 hours before the board’s first meeting of the year on Wednesday.
Ocean County Nail Salon Fined For Disability Discrimination
POINT PLEASANT – A local nail salon has to pay $1,000 in damages after allegedly refusing nail services to wheelchair users, officials said. According to state officials, a settlement was reached with USA Nails Inc. of Point Pleasant after a report alleged they were discriminating against persons with mobility impairments and those using a wheelchair.
In first poll of the 2025 N.J. governor’s race, Democratic race is ‘wide open’ and Ciattarelli is best known Republican
As New Jersey political insiders consider who might succeed term-limited Gov. Phil Murphy in 2025, Republican Jack Ciattarelli and just marginally, Democrat Mikie Sherrill, have the highest statewide favorables among members of their respective political parties, with most candidates still undefined, according to a new Fairleigh Dickinson University poll released this morning.
Small town mayor files to challenge Menendez in 2024 Democratic primary
Joe Signorello III has developed a relatively high profile for a mayor of a town of just 14,000.
Is the NJ Weedman finally going mainstream?
For the past few years, NJ Weedman, aka Ed Forchion, has operated his business Weedman's Joint across the street from Trenton City Hall. He would have his trademark State Police-looking big SUV with his logo on it parked right in from of his place. He would run into local cops and they would greet him warmly and even take selfies with him.
New poll finds NJ 101.5’s Bill Spadea is a top NJ gubernatorial contender
⚫ New Jersey 101.5 morning host Bill Spadea is a leading GOP gubernatorial contender. ⚫ Jack Ciattarelli, the 2021 Republican nominee, is the frontrunner. ⚫ On the Democratic side, Congresswoman Mikie Sherill and first lady Tammy Murphy are considered frontrunners. Who do you think the next governor of New Jersey...
Murphy administration pilots lifelong learning program to empower unemployed, chronically underemployed NJ residents to succeed in the labor market
NEW JERSEY – In partnership with the Office of Governor Phil Murphy, the Office of Innovation and the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) have teamed up to fund a two-year pilot program to provide job-coaching, training, and employment support to jobless and chronically underemployed residents who do not have college degrees or workplace credentials.
Locksmiths and businesses that sell alarms in New Jersey are catching a break thanks to this new law
🔵 New Jersey legislation becomes law helping out businesses who sell alarms. 🔵 Jersey Shore State Senator Robert Singer says his bill will cut red tape for businesses who sell fire and burglary alarms. 🔵 Business who sell fire alarms, burglary alarms and locksmiths will now have easier...
A new way of merging would speed traffic but NJ will hate it
Lane closures are a part of driving life in New Jersey. And Garden State drivers have been merging all wrong at these forever. You know how when the signs warn left lane closed ahead 2 miles, left lane closed ahead 1 mile, left lane closed ahead 1/2 mile? Here in New Jersey, the accepted practice is to get over early and get out of that lane which will be closed soon.
Gov. Murphy gives $10 million to NJ 'Arrive Together' program
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is providing another $10 million and expanding the state’s “Arrive Together” program, which has a police officer and a mental health worker show up in tandem for some calls.
State employees in N.J. can work partly from home. We need them back, Trenton mayor says.
The mayor of New Jersey’s capital city is calling on Gov. Phil Murphy to require state government employees to return to work in person full time to boost local businesses nearly three years after the coronavirus pandemic began upending daily lives. Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora said he wants to...
N.J. hospital’s $1.8B redesign would be a massive upgrade. But where’s the $ coming from?
The massive overhaul of New Jersey’s sole public hospital could take 10 years and cost $1.8 billion — an expenditure that remains largely unfunded, officials say. A new conceptual plan was unveiled at a recent University Hospital board of directors meeting. Created by the global architecture firm Gensler, the master plan draft envisions a sprawling campus enclosed by modern glass walls and open spaces filled with trees and gardens.
