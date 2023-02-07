Commuter groups are questioning why Cedrick Fulton, the vice chairman of New Jersey Transit’s board, suddenly stepped down from his post Tuesday. A spokesperson for NJ Transit confirmed Fulton’s resignation is effective immediately, adding that the agency is “grateful for his service, industry experience and passion,” but declining to say whether Fulton gave a reason for leaving. NorthJersey.com first reported the shake-up, which came less than 24 hours before the board’s first meeting of the year on Wednesday.

1 DAY AGO