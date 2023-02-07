ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Comments / 0

Related
tourcounsel.com

Dutch Square Center | Shopping mall in South Carolina

Dutch Square is an enclosed shopping mall located in the city of Columbia, South Carolina. Currently, it features more than forty stores and restaurants, as well an AMC movie theater. Its anchor stores are Burlington Coat Factory and Office Depot. Dutch Square was built by Caine Company in 1970. Initial...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Two Notch vendor market opening second location in Lexington

Many local shoppers and thrifters in the Midlands are familiar with Ivy House, a vendor mall in the Northeast Columbia area. More residents will soon get to shop at the store when a second location opens in Lexington. Owner Ruth Rauch started as a vendor at Ivy House, before acquiring...
LEXINGTON, SC
wfxg.com

City of Augusta hosting hiring fair

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The City of Augusta is hosting a hiring event for jobs in the local government. The event will take place Thursday, Feb. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Linda Beazley Room in the Augusta Municipal Building on Telfair St. The city is hiring...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

State-of-the-art school coming to Aiken County causing concerns for parents

State-of-the-art school coming to Aiken County causing concerns for parents. State-of-the-art school coming to Aiken County causing …. State-of-the-art school coming to Aiken County causing concerns for parents. Never ending construction on Exit 183 finally coming …. Your latest local headlines at 4pm. ‘We hear the gunshots every other night;’...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Submit what you want to see in North Augusta Parks

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Parks and Programs will have a new look, but before remolding begins, they want to hear your input. We talked to neighbors about what they would like to see, and how you at home can submit your opinion. Whether it’s taking a walk...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WJBF

Beware of dog? No! Beware of scams.

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- If you’re looking to add a new fur-baby to your family, heads up. Scammers are using social media to target you. Scammers are using social media to take advantage of people looking for a puppy or people who love animals and want to help them. They do it through people you may […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Missing Augusta man with Dementia located

Per RCSO, Lawrence Carter has been located and returned home. AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to locate a missing man that may be suffering from Dementia. 64-year-old Lawrence Carter was last seen around 5:00 p.m. on February 8th at the Red Lobster at Walton Way and Gordon […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Two shot at Aiken Burger King in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting in Aiken. Authorities say on Wednesday, February 8 at approximately 8:40 pm., officers responded to a call of a shooting at Burger King at 1110 York Street NE. Two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a […]
AIKEN, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: Man wanted in CiCis Pizza altercation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in an altercation outside of CiCis Pizza. Authorities say the incident occurred November, 2022. If you any information, please submit a tip to at http://crimesc.com. Tips may...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Augusta University donates jewelry sale proceeds to scholarships

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This week you can buy jewelry for a good cause at Augusta University. AU will be hosting a 6 dollar jewelry sale, donating all of the proceeds to help with scholarships and volunteer programs. Some of the proceeds from the sale benefit volunteer appreciation events. They...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Local preschool collects Valentines Day cards from all 50 states

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A preschool in Grovetown is hoping to collect Valentine’s day cards from all 50 states. The teacher found the idea online and thought it would be a great way to help her students learn. The goal is to teach students about the different states, what a letter is, and how it works.
GROVETOWN, GA
wgxa.tv

Widespread rain expected this weekend, but what about winter weather?

(Forecast updated Thursday morning, 2/9/2023) A soggy weather pattern is setting up across Middle Georgia that will bring several inches of rain to the region. Rain chances will increase Thursday and will remain persistent through Sunday as a weather system in the upper levels of the atmosphere moves through the deep south.
GEORGIA STATE
News19 WLTX

Victim in deadly Aiken area Burger King shooting identified

AIKEN, S.C. — An Aiken man is dead and another wounded following a shooting that happened Wednesday evening outside a fast-food restaurant. According to the Aiken Department of Public Safety, the shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. in the parking lot of a Burger King in the 1100 block of York Street.
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Augusta’s Procurement Dept. to recommend AmeriPro Health for EMS service

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning the City of Augusta’s Procurement Department will recommend AmeriPro Health to provide the county’s ambulance service. A document provided to News 12 shows how the procurement department scored the three bidding ambulance services on a point scale. Gold Cross EMS and...
AUGUSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy