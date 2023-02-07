Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
‘When does it end?’: Mom facing homelessness struggles for affordable housing
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Affordable housing is an issue in Augusta and around the country. Some hoped a new development near an old mill would help, but that project seems to be on hold. We’re talking about the three-and-a-half acres right by King Mill that was supposed to be affordable...
tourcounsel.com
Dutch Square Center | Shopping mall in South Carolina
Dutch Square is an enclosed shopping mall located in the city of Columbia, South Carolina. Currently, it features more than forty stores and restaurants, as well an AMC movie theater. Its anchor stores are Burlington Coat Factory and Office Depot. Dutch Square was built by Caine Company in 1970. Initial...
coladaily.com
Two Notch vendor market opening second location in Lexington
Many local shoppers and thrifters in the Midlands are familiar with Ivy House, a vendor mall in the Northeast Columbia area. More residents will soon get to shop at the store when a second location opens in Lexington. Owner Ruth Rauch started as a vendor at Ivy House, before acquiring...
Boathouse problems grow worse as repair cost estimates grow higher
Maintenance problems growing worse at the Augusta Boathouse, as the cost of making repairs goes up commissioners are looking for a path forward
wfxg.com
City of Augusta hosting hiring fair
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The City of Augusta is hosting a hiring event for jobs in the local government. The event will take place Thursday, Feb. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Linda Beazley Room in the Augusta Municipal Building on Telfair St. The city is hiring...
‘Never ending’ construction on Exit 183 finally coming to an end
What many say seems like endless construction on Exit 183 of I-20, could be coming to an end soon.
Drop in mortgage interest rates means it’s a good time to buy a home
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Anyone scratching their head trying to figure out when to buy a home has not been alone. “Buyers just kind of got stuck because they were seeing four percent interest rates, three and a half percent interest rates. Then all of a sudden the Fed came in and adjusted the rate […]
WJBF.com
State-of-the-art school coming to Aiken County causing concerns for parents
State-of-the-art school coming to Aiken County causing concerns for parents. State-of-the-art school coming to Aiken County causing …. State-of-the-art school coming to Aiken County causing concerns for parents. Never ending construction on Exit 183 finally coming …. Your latest local headlines at 4pm. ‘We hear the gunshots every other night;’...
Augusta’s Rage Room to get new location, bigger space, and more features
Since opening the community has shown nothing but support for the business. So when a move in location was announced on social media, we stopped in to see what new features people can expect.
WRDW-TV
Submit what you want to see in North Augusta Parks
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Parks and Programs will have a new look, but before remolding begins, they want to hear your input. We talked to neighbors about what they would like to see, and how you at home can submit your opinion. Whether it’s taking a walk...
Beware of dog? No! Beware of scams.
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- If you’re looking to add a new fur-baby to your family, heads up. Scammers are using social media to target you. Scammers are using social media to take advantage of people looking for a puppy or people who love animals and want to help them. They do it through people you may […]
Missing Augusta man with Dementia located
Per RCSO, Lawrence Carter has been located and returned home. AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to locate a missing man that may be suffering from Dementia. 64-year-old Lawrence Carter was last seen around 5:00 p.m. on February 8th at the Red Lobster at Walton Way and Gordon […]
Two shot at Aiken Burger King in Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting in Aiken. Authorities say on Wednesday, February 8 at approximately 8:40 pm., officers responded to a call of a shooting at Burger King at 1110 York Street NE. Two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a […]
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: Man wanted in CiCis Pizza altercation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in an altercation outside of CiCis Pizza. Authorities say the incident occurred November, 2022. If you any information, please submit a tip to at http://crimesc.com. Tips may...
WRDW-TV
Augusta University donates jewelry sale proceeds to scholarships
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This week you can buy jewelry for a good cause at Augusta University. AU will be hosting a 6 dollar jewelry sale, donating all of the proceeds to help with scholarships and volunteer programs. Some of the proceeds from the sale benefit volunteer appreciation events. They...
WIS-TV
Man wanted for allegedly making fraudulent purchase at Lexington grocery store
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man is wanted by the Lexington Police Department for allegedly making a fraudulent purchase on a stolen debit card at a Lexington grocery store. Officers said a man made a purchase of over $500 using a victim’s debit card at the Food Lion at 744B West Main Street.
WRDW-TV
Local preschool collects Valentines Day cards from all 50 states
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A preschool in Grovetown is hoping to collect Valentine’s day cards from all 50 states. The teacher found the idea online and thought it would be a great way to help her students learn. The goal is to teach students about the different states, what a letter is, and how it works.
wgxa.tv
Widespread rain expected this weekend, but what about winter weather?
(Forecast updated Thursday morning, 2/9/2023) A soggy weather pattern is setting up across Middle Georgia that will bring several inches of rain to the region. Rain chances will increase Thursday and will remain persistent through Sunday as a weather system in the upper levels of the atmosphere moves through the deep south.
Victim in deadly Aiken area Burger King shooting identified
AIKEN, S.C. — An Aiken man is dead and another wounded following a shooting that happened Wednesday evening outside a fast-food restaurant. According to the Aiken Department of Public Safety, the shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. in the parking lot of a Burger King in the 1100 block of York Street.
WRDW-TV
Augusta’s Procurement Dept. to recommend AmeriPro Health for EMS service
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning the City of Augusta’s Procurement Department will recommend AmeriPro Health to provide the county’s ambulance service. A document provided to News 12 shows how the procurement department scored the three bidding ambulance services on a point scale. Gold Cross EMS and...
