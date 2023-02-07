ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Sports Chicago

Who are the oldest quarterbacks to win the Super Bowl?

Lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy at the tail-end of your career after winning a Super Bowl with your team could be one of the greatest feelings as an NFL player. Just ask now-45-year-old Tom Brady – he knew a thing or two about balling out as a signal caller late in his career.
CBS Sports

Former Super Bowl-winning QB Trent Dilfer not impressed by Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers' modern day stats

Trent Dilfer was one of the main stars of ESPN's recent documentary on the 2000 Ravens' Super Bowl-winning team. In the documentary, the former Ravens' starting quarterback revealed that then-Titans defensive coordinator stole his playbook ahead of the two teams' divisional round playoff matchup. Dilfer further made headlines when discussing the modern day quarterback. He specifically mentioned two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks during his diatribe.
BALTIMORE, MD
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
prosportsextra.com

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Won’t Be Back Next Season

It should come as no surprise that the Pittsburgh Steelers and QB Mason Rudolph will go their own ways this off-season. The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to make the playoffs this past season. They rallied to win six of their last seven games, but a 9-8 record wasn’t enough to earn playoff spot. It was the first year after long time starting QB Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NJ.com

Giants legend: Tom Brady isn’t the G.O.A.T.

Former New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor gave his pick for greatest of all time, and he’s not taking Tom Brady. “You say greatest quarterbacks ever, I’m still with Joe Montana. I’m not going with Tom Brady.”. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Taylor was...
NEW YORK STATE
AL.com

Super Bowl LVII: James Bradberry goes for Samford’s first win

Cornerback Darious Williams became the first UAB alumnus to play for the winning team in the Super Bowl when the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in last year’s NFL championship game. This year’s Super Bowl could produce the first Samford alumnus to play for the winning...
HOMEWOOD, AL
AL.com

Jalen Hurts predicted Eagles’ Super Bowl trip 1 year ago

Philadelphia wide receiver DeVonta Smith remembers “exactly” what Jalen Hurts said when the Eagles quarterback contacted him during last year’s Super Bowl: “We’re going to be there next year.”. On Sunday, the Eagles will square off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Roger Goodell speaks ahead of 2023 Super Bowl, says 'TNF' flex scheduling possible, defends NFL officiating

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell gave his state of the league address on Wednesday ahead of Super Bowl LVII in Arizona, and had plenty of interesting tidbits about the future of the league. Goodell addressed the NFL's officiating situation, flex scheduling for "Thursday Night Football," more international games in Germany, future Super Bowl sites, and a reveal of one of the influential voices that led to the Pro Bowl becoming a flag football game.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Sports

Mike Pereira says Packers' Aaron Rodgers 'has a point' about NFL officiating suffering because of TV gigs

Mike Pereira thinks Aaron Rodgers has a point about the current state of officiating in the NFL. In a recent appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," the Green Bay Packers quarterback said that all the best referees are leaving the NFL to take jobs in broadcasting because it pays more. Pereira, the former head of officiating in the NFL, said Rodgers might be onto something.
GREEN BAY, WI
Big Frog 104

Big Frog 104

Marcy, NY
18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy