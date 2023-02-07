Read full article on original website
Famous restaurant opens new location in UplandKristen WaltersUpland, PA
Uncovering the Unknown Hero of the American Revolution: You Don't Know, but ShouldThe Chronicles of YesterdayTrenton, NJ
Interactive Life-Size Dinosaur Experience Coming to Pennsylvania this MonthTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Who are the oldest quarterbacks to win the Super Bowl?
Lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy at the tail-end of your career after winning a Super Bowl with your team could be one of the greatest feelings as an NFL player. Just ask now-45-year-old Tom Brady – he knew a thing or two about balling out as a signal caller late in his career.
CBS Sports
Former Super Bowl-winning QB Trent Dilfer not impressed by Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers' modern day stats
Trent Dilfer was one of the main stars of ESPN's recent documentary on the 2000 Ravens' Super Bowl-winning team. In the documentary, the former Ravens' starting quarterback revealed that then-Titans defensive coordinator stole his playbook ahead of the two teams' divisional round playoff matchup. Dilfer further made headlines when discussing the modern day quarterback. He specifically mentioned two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks during his diatribe.
5 Worst Super Bowl QB performances in NFL history
Over the last 56 Super Bowls, we have witnessed some incredible quarterback play, and also some lopsided signal caller performances.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
prosportsextra.com
Pittsburgh Steelers QB Won’t Be Back Next Season
It should come as no surprise that the Pittsburgh Steelers and QB Mason Rudolph will go their own ways this off-season. The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to make the playoffs this past season. They rallied to win six of their last seven games, but a 9-8 record wasn’t enough to earn playoff spot. It was the first year after long time starting QB Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement.
If there’s Black history being made at a Super Bowl, this Eagles coach has been there
PHOENIX — Eagles wide receivers coach Aaron Moorehead runs the steps of every stadium the team plays in, and he’ll do it again on Sunday at State Farm Stadium before Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. During that...
Jalen Hurts will make history playing in the first Super Bowl to have 2 Black quarterbacks
A couple Sundays ago, Doug Williams was watching football. He wasn’t rooting for any of the teams, exactly, in the NFL’s two conference championship games, the winners of which would advance to the Super Bowl. Instead, he said, he was rooting for two players: Jalen Hurts and Patrick...
Giants legend: Tom Brady isn’t the G.O.A.T.
Former New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor gave his pick for greatest of all time, and he’s not taking Tom Brady. “You say greatest quarterbacks ever, I’m still with Joe Montana. I’m not going with Tom Brady.”. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Taylor was...
Super Bowl LVII: James Bradberry goes for Samford’s first win
Cornerback Darious Williams became the first UAB alumnus to play for the winning team in the Super Bowl when the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in last year’s NFL championship game. This year’s Super Bowl could produce the first Samford alumnus to play for the winning...
Jalen Hurts predicted Eagles’ Super Bowl trip 1 year ago
Philadelphia wide receiver DeVonta Smith remembers “exactly” what Jalen Hurts said when the Eagles quarterback contacted him during last year’s Super Bowl: “We’re going to be there next year.”. On Sunday, the Eagles will square off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII...
WR Adam Thielen on Vikings talks: ‘I’ve got a big cap hit’
While making the Super Bowl radio row rounds, wide receiver Adam Thielen said he wants to stick with the Minnesota
Joe Thomas, Darrelle Revis lead Pro Football Hall of Fame class
First-time Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists Joe Thomas and Darrelle Revis lead the nine-member Class of 2023 that will
CBS Sports
Roger Goodell speaks ahead of 2023 Super Bowl, says 'TNF' flex scheduling possible, defends NFL officiating
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell gave his state of the league address on Wednesday ahead of Super Bowl LVII in Arizona, and had plenty of interesting tidbits about the future of the league. Goodell addressed the NFL's officiating situation, flex scheduling for "Thursday Night Football," more international games in Germany, future Super Bowl sites, and a reveal of one of the influential voices that led to the Pro Bowl becoming a flag football game.
CBS Sports
Mike Pereira says Packers' Aaron Rodgers 'has a point' about NFL officiating suffering because of TV gigs
Mike Pereira thinks Aaron Rodgers has a point about the current state of officiating in the NFL. In a recent appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," the Green Bay Packers quarterback said that all the best referees are leaving the NFL to take jobs in broadcasting because it pays more. Pereira, the former head of officiating in the NFL, said Rodgers might be onto something.
