KBE seeking applicants for KHSAA Board of Control at-large position
(FRANKFORT, KY) – The Kentucky Board of Education (KBE) is seeking an individual to serve on the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s (KHSAA) Board of Control to fill an at-large position that will become vacant on June 30. The individual currently holding the position is not eligible for reappointment.
School-choice advocates mount broader effort in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Hoping to rebound from a recent legal setback, school-choice advocates mounted a more ambitious effort Wednesday to allow public dollars to support students who aren’t attending public schools. Advocates proposed a constitutional amendment that would allow state lawmakers to “provide for the educational costs...
