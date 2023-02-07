Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Award Winning BBQ Restaurant Closing After 14 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale shopwner disrupts ESPN taping with a "hateful tirade"Timothy RawlesScottsdale, AZ
Rising restaurant chain opening new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersChandler, AZ
Gay dads told to "Stay Away" from daughter's Queen Creek schoolTimothy RawlesQueen Creek, AZ
It's Rihanna TimeAndryPQGlendale, AZ
AZFamily
Central Phoenix home engulfed in massive fire after loud explosion
How to find parking in downtown Phoenix for Super Bowl weekend. If you are looking for cheaper options for the Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open, Valley Metro extended its hours and offers free rides on its light rail so long as you download the NFL one pass app. Sports...
AZFamily
Scottsdale Italian restaurant, Phoenix breakfast eatery hit with health violations
Valley Metro didn't meet its security staffing goals for Super Bowl week but officials say they're actively recruiting people. Utah sex offender met Arizona girl on social media, court docs say. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. New records show a sex offender used social media to talk to an Arizona...
AZFamily
Fire engulfs entire house in central Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Bright orange flames and thick black smoke shot into the sky around 10 a.m. Thursday after a home caught fire near Indian School Road and 20th Street in Phoenix. The situation only got worse from there. Anthony James was taking video of the fire across...
AZFamily
Man arrested in connection to $100K Super Bowl Experience theft in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested on theft charges in connection to a high-profile heist at the Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix. Arizona’s Family previously reported a theft that took place around 5 p.m. on Feb. 4, where police initially said that two suspects took tens of thousands of dollars in equipment from a third-party vendor. After several leads, police identified 36-year-old George Rodriguez as one of the suspects. He was booked into jail on Tuesday.
AZFamily
Four missing Mesa kids found safe, father arrested
Valley Metro didn't meet its security staffing goals for Super Bowl week but officials say they're actively recruiting people. Thousands flock to WM Phoenix Open to check out golfers, celebrities. Updated: 47 minutes ago. |. Fans near and far came to Scottsdale hoping to catch a glimpse of the action...
Expect delays if traveling to Super Bowl LVII, Waste Management Phoenix golf tournament in Arizona
People will travel from all parts of the country to the Southwest in advance of the Super Bowl and Waste Management Phoenix Open, and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) says it expects about 180,000 passengers to pass through the airport on Monday alone.
Arrest made in connection to $100K theft near NFL Experience in Phoenix
PHOENIX — One person has been arrested in connection to a high-value theft of production equipment in downtown Phoenix. Phoenix police said the man arrested was 36-year-old George Rodriguez. He was reportedly located and arrested on Feb. 7 with the help of several leads, police said. Rodriguez was booked...
Anti-abortion protester arrested after climbing Arizona's tallest building
PHOENIX — An anti-abortion protestor is in police custody after climbing the outer south side of the former Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix. Maison DesChamps, known on social media as Pro-life Spiderman, said in a live stream that the climb was to raise money. Authorities said that the call...
City unveils shipping containers as 'sustainable' housing in Phoenix
Turning shipping containers into sustainable housing, a kickoff event was held Wednesday for a unique project in Phoenix.
1 dead in west Phoenix shooting, suspect in custody
PHOENIX — A 25-year-old man was shot and killed in west Phoenix early Wednesday morning. According to the Phoenix Police Department, the shooting happened near 68th Avenue and McDowell Road just before 5:30 a.m. Authorities found the victim, Juan Jaquez, in the street with a gunshot wound. He was...
ABC 15 News
Deadly collision leaves one dead, another hospitalized near 23rd and Northern avenues
PHOENIX — A deadly collision on 23rd and Northern avenues left one dead and another hospitalized. Phoenix police responded to a crash on Wednesday involving three cars and two pedestrians. A woman walking in the area was hit and taken to a hospital with non-life-threating injuries. A man was...
AZFamily
Pro-life activist arrested after scaling Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A pro-life activist who scaled Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix Tuesday morning has been booked into jail for trespassing. Police and firefighters, including Technical Rescue Teams, responded to Chase Tower near Monroe Street and Central Avenue around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday. There, they found a man scaling a three-foot-wide ventilation channel on the building’s exterior, and he was already 15 floors from the ground. Video from the scene showed a man scaling the building, and a number of first responders on the roof and the streets below.
Man killed in shooting near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road
Phoenix officials say the incident took place near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road in west Phoenix Wednesday morning.
ABC 15 News
Phoenix fire crews extinguish two business fires overnight
PHOENIX — Phoenix firefighters extinguished two large fires at separate businesses overnight. Firefighters were dispatched to an A/C refrigeration company on 19th and Peoria avenues at around 3 a.m. The smoke was first noticed by a passing vehicle who called 911. Crews arrived to the scene and entered the...
Suspect accused of killing roommate at Avondale group home
AVONDALE, Ariz. — The resident of an Avondale group home has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing his roommate to death. Naijier Wakefield, 26, was taken into custody Monday after the group home's residents allegedly saw him covered in blood and holding a knife. The home is located near 107th Avenue and Broadway Road.
Arrest made in drive-by shooting death of Valley teen in central Phoenix
The suspect has been booked and was taken to the Juvenile Correction Center and is facing murder charges.
fox10phoenix.com
Deadly shooting in west Phoenix under investigation
PHOENIX - A man died in a shooting near 71st Avenue and McDowell early Wednesday morning and another was arrested in connection, Phoenix Police said on Feb. 8. The shooting happened just before 7:30 a.m. after authorities say the victim and suspect were involved in a confrontation in front of a home.
capitalbnews.org
Black Americans are moving to Phoenix in historic numbers. Few are finding a better life.
This story was produced in partnership with High Country News. In late October 2012, the 80 mph winds of Hurricane Sandy pelted the tiny suburb of Pennington, New Jersey, where Brian Watson worked. Watson’s job as a fraud analyst for Bank of America Merrill Lynch required him to be on call 24/7 despite the severe weather. And so he worked — even as utility poles buckled under the storm and transformers exploded in its ferocity.
Phoenix police looking for driver who caused collision that killed one pedestrian, injured second
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is looking for the driver who caused a crash that killed one pedestrian and hospitalized a second. Police said the deadly multi-vehicle crash occurred around 1 p.m. near 23rd and Northern avenues. The crash involved three vehicles. A female driver reportedly hit two...
Arizona bill may force Scottsdale to supply Rio Verde Foothills with water. Scottsdale's mayor isn't happy
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega was shaking hands, mingling and even signing autographs at a Super Bowl event in the city's historic neighborhood on Thursday. Ortega quickly stopped his moseying when questioned about an ongoing water crisis...
