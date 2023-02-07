PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A pro-life activist who scaled Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix Tuesday morning has been booked into jail for trespassing. Police and firefighters, including Technical Rescue Teams, responded to Chase Tower near Monroe Street and Central Avenue around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday. There, they found a man scaling a three-foot-wide ventilation channel on the building’s exterior, and he was already 15 floors from the ground. Video from the scene showed a man scaling the building, and a number of first responders on the roof and the streets below.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO