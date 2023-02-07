ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Fire engulfs entire house in central Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Bright orange flames and thick black smoke shot into the sky around 10 a.m. Thursday after a home caught fire near Indian School Road and 20th Street in Phoenix. The situation only got worse from there. Anthony James was taking video of the fire across...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man arrested in connection to $100K Super Bowl Experience theft in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested on theft charges in connection to a high-profile heist at the Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix. Arizona’s Family previously reported a theft that took place around 5 p.m. on Feb. 4, where police initially said that two suspects took tens of thousands of dollars in equipment from a third-party vendor. After several leads, police identified 36-year-old George Rodriguez as one of the suspects. He was booked into jail on Tuesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Four missing Mesa kids found safe, father arrested

Valley Metro didn't meet its security staffing goals for Super Bowl week but officials say they're actively recruiting people. Thousands flock to WM Phoenix Open to check out golfers, celebrities. Updated: 47 minutes ago. |. Fans near and far came to Scottsdale hoping to catch a glimpse of the action...
MESA, AZ
12 News

1 dead in west Phoenix shooting, suspect in custody

PHOENIX — A 25-year-old man was shot and killed in west Phoenix early Wednesday morning. According to the Phoenix Police Department, the shooting happened near 68th Avenue and McDowell Road just before 5:30 a.m. Authorities found the victim, Juan Jaquez, in the street with a gunshot wound. He was...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Pro-life activist arrested after scaling Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A pro-life activist who scaled Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix Tuesday morning has been booked into jail for trespassing. Police and firefighters, including Technical Rescue Teams, responded to Chase Tower near Monroe Street and Central Avenue around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday. There, they found a man scaling a three-foot-wide ventilation channel on the building’s exterior, and he was already 15 floors from the ground. Video from the scene showed a man scaling the building, and a number of first responders on the roof and the streets below.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Phoenix fire crews extinguish two business fires overnight

PHOENIX — Phoenix firefighters extinguished two large fires at separate businesses overnight. Firefighters were dispatched to an A/C refrigeration company on 19th and Peoria avenues at around 3 a.m. The smoke was first noticed by a passing vehicle who called 911. Crews arrived to the scene and entered the...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Suspect accused of killing roommate at Avondale group home

AVONDALE, Ariz. — The resident of an Avondale group home has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing his roommate to death. Naijier Wakefield, 26, was taken into custody Monday after the group home's residents allegedly saw him covered in blood and holding a knife. The home is located near 107th Avenue and Broadway Road.
AVONDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Deadly shooting in west Phoenix under investigation

PHOENIX - A man died in a shooting near 71st Avenue and McDowell early Wednesday morning and another was arrested in connection, Phoenix Police said on Feb. 8. The shooting happened just before 7:30 a.m. after authorities say the victim and suspect were involved in a confrontation in front of a home.
PHOENIX, AZ
capitalbnews.org

Black Americans are moving to Phoenix in historic numbers. Few are finding a better life.

This story was produced in partnership with High Country News. In late October 2012, the 80 mph winds of Hurricane Sandy pelted the tiny suburb of Pennington, New Jersey, where Brian Watson worked. Watson’s job as a fraud analyst for Bank of America Merrill Lynch required him to be on call 24/7 despite the severe weather. And so he worked — even as utility poles buckled under the storm and transformers exploded in its ferocity.
PHOENIX, AZ
