Drunk Driving & Getting High on the Reefer Tops Saturday Arrests
SAN ANGELO – Nine individuals were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours mostly for Driving While Intoxicated and Marijuana Possession. 45-year-old Christopher Banks was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers Saturday morning. He was charged with his second...
Gunman Who Shot Up San Angelo Walmart Sentenced
SAN ANGELO— A San Angelo man who discharged a weapon into a jewelry case at the Northside Walmart in San Angelo took a plea deal in district court Thursday. According to court documents, Andrew Reyna, who was arrested last summer after shooting the jewelry case in the Northside Wal-Mart, had a court date Thursday for several crimes over the past few years.
The Costs of Getting Caught “Getting Busy” in A Car in Texas
There was a time when every city in America had a "lover's lane". I asked several over 60-year-old adults in San Angelo where to find the location of the local "lover's lane" I got a lot of naughty smiles. A few told me about a naughty store. That was not what I had in mind. Many said it was "none of my business".
Sheriff: Eight on the run following bailout near Menard
The Menard County Sheriff's Office reminds citizens to lock their vehicles and doors to their house. Call 911 if someone is walking on your property.
Driver and Passenger Trapped Following Crash in the Chicken District
SAN ANGELO, TX — A driver and passenger were trapped when first responders arrived at Knickerbocker at S. Jackson Friday afternoon involving three small and imported SUV type vehicles. The crash impacted traffic headed to the Cane’s Chicken and the Rosa’s Mexican Cafe on the north side of the intersection known as “The Chicken District.” Traffic headed to the Chick-Fil-A and the Taco Bell were generally unaffected by this crash since both establishments were across the street.
West Texas Police Chief Arrested for Theft While in Office
ANSON, TX – A West Texas police chief was arrested on Tuesday night by the Texas Rangers. According to multiple reports, on Feb. 7, 2023, former Anson Police Chief Coy Sanchez was booked into the Jones County Jail for theft of a property between $750 and $2,500 and theft of property between $100 and $750.
San Angelo Police Release Few Details on Mysterious Shooting
SAN ANGELO— A mysterious shooting incident over the weekend on the northeast side of San Angelo is under investigation. In the early morning hours on Sunday, February 5, 2023, San Angelo Police were called to a shooting incident on Tres Rios Drive. After San Angelo LIVE! received a phone call regarding this event, reporters reached out to the San Angelo Police Department and was eventually told the Criminal Investigations Division was reviewing evidence.
20-Year-Old Woman Indicted for Improper Relationship with Young Boy
SAN ANGELO, TX – A 20-year-old Hutto woman was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the weekend after she was accused of having sex with a preteen San Angelo boy. According to court documents, on Feb. 4, 2023, Bailee Grace Thomasson, 20, was booked into the...
Sunset Mall | Shopping mall in San Angelo, Texas
Sunset Mall is a shopping mall located in San Angelo, Texas. The anchor stores are Marshalls, JCPenney, Fitness 1440, Ulta Beauty, two Dillard's stores, Conn's, There is one vacant anchor store that was once Sears. The mall opened in 1979, featuring JCPenney, Sears, H. J. Wilson Co., Bealls, and Hemphill-Wells....
Eight dogs at risk of being “destroyed” if not found homes
Concho Valley PAWS posted on their Facebook page today that eight dogs are currently at risk of being "destroyed" if not found homes by Friday, February 10, 2023.
Buttercup Cafe looking for new owners
SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The current owners of Buttercup all-day Cafe have announced they are looking to “pass the torch” of ownership of the popular local coffee bar. Buttercup has been in San Angelo since 2021 and has been a coffee hot spot for Angelo State University students and much more ever […]
USGS: Cluster of Earthquakes in the Big Country Saturday
HERMLEIGH, TX – The United States Geological Survey is reporting a cluster of earthquakes hit near Hermleigh Saturday and could be felt as far away as San Angelo. Four earthquakes shook along the Fisher county side on the Scurry/Fisher county line in the same vicinity as the earthquakes that occurred on February 3.
TGC Sheriff’s announce new alert system
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Major changes go into effect this week in how Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office issues alerts. In the past, the department would issue alerts through text messages to people who registered. Starting Friday, Feb. 10, the system changes to a new mobile app downloaded from the Google Play or Apple Store. […]
The carnival is back in town – Here’s what you need to know
Residents may have noticed the large trucks hauling in the carnival rides so here's what you need to know before attending.
Watch: West Texas community comes together for solar project
Texas is the nation’s leader in energy production, though its profile is rapidly switching from one dominated by oil and gas to one characterized by solar and wind. As the energy transition takes place, new jobs and revenues are being brought to West Texas, where drier climates and wide-open spaces make it an ideal fit for solar.
What is happening with La Niña?
La Niña conditions prevail but are expected to end during the next few months according to the NWS but the upcoming spring continues to favor below-normal precipitation.
