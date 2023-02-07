ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kvnutalk

USU falters late and loses at San Jose State – Cache Valley Daily

SAN JOSE – With four minutes left in the game, Utah State held a 58-57 lead over San Jose State. The Aggies weren’t playing perfect, but just good enough to grind out a win. But over those final four minutes, the Spartans would score points on all but one trip down the court. USU meanwhile scored just six points the rest of the way and made only one field goal (making zero shots in the final 3:04 of the game).
LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

How to watch, projected starters, injuries – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN – After a gut-punch of a loss to San Diego State on Wednesday, Utah State returns to action with a road matchup with San Jose State. The Aggies defeated the Spartans in a nail-biter 75-74 game on Jan. 21. Max Shulga hit a go-ahead free throw with seconds remaining to seal the win for USU.
LOGAN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy