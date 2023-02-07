Falcons got Nielson, now they need 'to get some dudes'

The Atlanta Falcons found their guy by hiring Ryan Nielson as defensive coordinator. But that has to be only the beginning.

Now they need personnel for Nielson to coach.

The Falcons were second to last in the NFL in quarterback sacks last year with 21. The league-leading Philadelphia Eagles finished the season with an astonishing 70.

The Falcons have the number eight overall pick, as well as at least one pick in every round of the 2023 draft. Names like Tyree Wilson and Joey Porter likely to be there when the Falcons pick in the first round. There are also names like Daron Payne and Javon Hargrave that will be available in free agency, with the Falcons having $56.4 million available in cap space in 2023.

As Randy McMichael puts it: "It's time for the Falcons to go get some dudes."