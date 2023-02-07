Multiple SoCal schools receiving false reports of shootings

In a string of apparent swatting-type incidents, multiple Southern California schools received false reports of shootings Tuesday, officials say.

Shooting reports were made to schools in Duarte, Rancho Cucamonga, Upland, Highland and possibly other SoCal communities

Lockdowns were imposed at the campuses receiving threats and then quickly lifted as law enforcement agencies determined there was no incident or active threat.

"We are aware of calls to area schools regarding reports of gunfire," the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said. "Our deputies have responded to all locations and have secured and cleared the schools. At this time, no evidence of an active shooter have been located. Deputies remain on campus."

With classrooms full again after the end of pandemic lockdowns, this school year has seen a marked increase in false shooting threats to campuses across the country.

In what may have been a "swatting" incident, police investigated and then cleared a reported threat of an active shooter at Monrovia High School on Thursday.